Coronavirus: Number of COVID-19 cases in India crosses the 9-lakh-mark; 553 deaths in last 24 hours

    New Delhi, July 14: Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that India's tally of the novel coronavirus stands at 9,06,752 and the death toll at 23,727, nearly six months after the first case was reported late in January in Kerala.

    According to the health ministry's dashboard, there were 28,498 fresh cases and 553 fatalities in the last 24 hours as the country's recorded more than 3.21 lakh infections in a fortnight.

    Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate was 63.02 per cent as the number of recoveries exceeded the active cases by more than 2,59,894. In the last 24 hours, as many as 17,989 people have been cured of the viral disease, taking the number of recovered patients to 5,71,459.

    However, the datat also showed that there are 3,11,565 actives cases of the coronavirus disease in the country.

    Among the 19 states, which have registered a recovery rate significantly higher than the national average, are Ladakh with 85.45 per cent, closely followed by Delhi at a healthy 79.98 per cent with Uttarakhand in the third spot with a recovery rate of 78.77 per cent.

    India's fatality rate has also declined to 2.64 per cent this month despite a huge surge in positive cases reported daily, which has taken the country to third spot globally with a high concentration of coronavirus patients.

    Also, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been adding to the country's infection tally consistently.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 10:57 [IST]
