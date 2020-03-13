  • search
Trending Justin Trudeau Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: Noida metro steps up cleanliness inside coaches, stations

    By PTI
    |

    Noida, Mar 13: Special intensive cleaning and sanitation drives are being undertaken at all Noida-Greater Noida Metro premises and inside the trains for prevention of coronavirus, officials said on Friday.

    ANI Image
    ANI Image

    Special focus is on cleanliness of areas of "public touching" like escalator handrails, staircase railings, AFC gates, lift buttons, switches inside the stations and hand supports, train doors, seats inside the trains, they said.

    "Work places, stations, toilets and wash rooms, glass doors, are being cleaned with disinfectants, while the frequency of cleaning at the stations and inside the trains has also been increased," the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), which operated the metro, said.

    The NMRC said it is using special chemicals and cleaning agents to sanitise and disinfect its premises, while also sensitising its staff towards preventing the spread of novel coronavirus.

    Running between Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the Aqua Line is spread over a distance of almost 30 km via 21 stations.

    So far, one person, a resident of Delhi who works in a private company in Greater Noida, has tested positive for coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar, according to officials.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 20:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 13, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X