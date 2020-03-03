YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Number of cases infected with the UK strain stands at 71, says MoH

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 06: India records 18,088 new COVID-19 cases, 21,314 recoveries, and 264 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.

    The total cases amount to 1,03,74,932 while the active cases count stands at 2,27,546.

    Total recoveries are 99,97,272 while the death toll stands at 1,50,114.

    covid

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:40 AM, 6 Jan
    The total number of cases infected with the UK strain of the Coronavirus now stands at 71: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    9:09 AM, 6 Jan
    Two hotels in Chennai had a slight increase in COVID19 cases but there also cases have come down drastically. Sample testing is being done across many hotels: Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Dr Radhakrishnan in Chennai yesterday
    9:08 AM, 6 Jan
    3 more people have tested positive for UK variant of Covid-19 in Chennai. So far, 4 people have tested positive for the new variant of the virus: Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Dr Radhakrishnan in Chennai yesterday
    8:10 AM, 6 Jan
    Delhi recorded 442 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 new fatalities yesterday, while the city's positivity rate came down to 0.55 percent, authorities said.
    11:18 PM, 5 Jan
    Jharkhand reported 151 new COVID19 cases & 255 recoveries & 2 deaths today.
    11:15 PM, 5 Jan
    West Bengal reports 812 new COVID19 cases, 1,666 discharges, and 24 deaths today.
    11:15 PM, 5 Jan
    Himachal Pradesh reports 102 new COVID19 cases, 307 cured cases, and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    10:32 PM, 5 Jan
    Karnataka reported 815 new COVID19 cases, 1377 discharges, and 8 deaths today.
    9:44 PM, 5 Jan
    A 'dry run' will be conducted on January 7, 2021, across the state in all the districts, on six sites, including three urban and three rural sites, from 11 am to 1 pm: Haryana Government
    8:36 PM, 5 Jan
    There will be no night curfew in district Mandi, Shimla, Kullu and Kangra: Government of Himachal Pradesh
    8:06 PM, 5 Jan
    Andhra Pradesh reports 377 new COVID19 cases, 278 recoveries & 4 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 8,83,587.
    8:06 PM, 5 Jan
    Maharashtra reports 3,160 new COVID19 cases, 2,828 discharges, and 64 deaths today.
    7:14 PM, 5 Jan
    Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has resumed his normal duties on Tuesday after recovering from coronavirus.
    6:36 PM, 5 Jan
    11 UK returnees have tested positive for new coronavirus strain in the state: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar
    6:27 PM, 5 Jan
    Delhi reports 442 new COVID19 cases, 557 recoveries and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    6:26 PM, 5 Jan
    5,615 new COVID19 cases, 4,922 recoveries & 24 deaths reported in Kerala today.
    4:49 PM, 5 Jan
    Healthcare workers and frontline workers would not need to register themselves as a beneficiary as their data is bulk database that has been populated on the Co-WIN vaccine delivery management system in a bulk manner: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan
    4:42 PM, 5 Jan
    The facility including the number of vaccines stored and temperature trackers is monitored digitally. We have this facility for over a decade in the country: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan
    4:41 PM, 5 Jan
    There are 4 primary vaccine stores called GMSD located in Karnal, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata and there are 37 vaccine stores in the country. They store vaccines in bulk and distributes further: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan
    4:41 PM, 5 Jan
    44% of active cases are in hospital with moderate or severe symptoms needing regular care. 56% of cases are very mild or asymptomatic & are in home isolation. The overall burden on health delivery structure declined appreciably on account of COVID in India: Union Health Secretary
    4:40 PM, 5 Jan
    The active cases in the country are less than 2.5 lakhs and continue to decline. The positivity rate stood at 1.97%: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan
    4:03 PM, 5 Jan
    Five new positive cases report in Ladakh; 21 patients cured and discharged. Active cases in Ladakh stands at 241; 230 in Leh district and 11 in Kargil district: Department of Information & Public relations Leh Ladakh
    2:58 PM, 5 Jan
    We are fully aware of the importance of vaccines for people and countries alike, we hereby communicate our joint pledge to provide global access for our COVID-19 vaccines: Joint statement of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech
    2:13 PM, 5 Jan
    Kazakhstan is producing 3 vaccines which are in 2nd & 3rd phase, there's been no official dialogue with India, but we know India has 2 vaccines, which is good.We're ready to talk for ordering India’s vaccine after approval of both countries: Kazakhstan Ambassador to India, to ANI
    1:57 PM, 5 Jan
    India’s COVID19 active caseload stands at 2,31,036 today and constitutes 2.23% of total positive cases: Union Health Ministry
    11:35 AM, 5 Jan
    Dry run for COVID19 vaccine rollout in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh underway; visuals from Lucknow's King George's Medical University
    11:31 AM, 5 Jan
    Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences. Dry run for COVID19 vaccine rollout in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh underway.
    8:12 AM, 5 Jan
    Dry run for vaccine administration will be held across Uttar Pradesh today.
    11:00 PM, 4 Jan
    Scientists are not fully confident that COVID-19 vaccines will work on a new variant of the coronavirus found in South Africa, ITV's political editor said on Monday, citing an unidentified scientific adviser to the British government.
    10:22 PM, 4 Jan
    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce new coronavirus restrictions tonight with a third national lockdown for England looking almost inevitable.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india pandemic

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X