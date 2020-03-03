Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Number of cases infected with the UK strain stands at 71, says MoH

Coronavirus: India becomes third country to record more than 1.5 lakh deaths

Health Ministry all set to roll out COVID-19 vaccine; First shots likely on January 13

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Jan 06: India records 18,088 new COVID-19 cases, 21,314 recoveries, and 264 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.

The total cases amount to 1,03,74,932 while the active cases count stands at 2,27,546.

Total recoveries are 99,97,272 while the death toll stands at 1,50,114.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First The total number of cases infected with the UK strain of the Coronavirus now stands at 71: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Two hotels in Chennai had a slight increase in COVID19 cases but there also cases have come down drastically. Sample testing is being done across many hotels: Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Dr Radhakrishnan in Chennai yesterday 3 more people have tested positive for UK variant of Covid-19 in Chennai. So far, 4 people have tested positive for the new variant of the virus: Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Dr Radhakrishnan in Chennai yesterday Delhi recorded 442 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 new fatalities yesterday, while the city's positivity rate came down to 0.55 percent, authorities said. Jharkhand reported 151 new COVID19 cases & 255 recoveries & 2 deaths today. West Bengal reports 812 new COVID19 cases, 1,666 discharges, and 24 deaths today. Himachal Pradesh reports 102 new COVID19 cases, 307 cured cases, and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. Karnataka reported 815 new COVID19 cases, 1377 discharges, and 8 deaths today. A 'dry run' will be conducted on January 7, 2021, across the state in all the districts, on six sites, including three urban and three rural sites, from 11 am to 1 pm: Haryana Government There will be no night curfew in district Mandi, Shimla, Kullu and Kangra: Government of Himachal Pradesh Andhra Pradesh reports 377 new COVID19 cases, 278 recoveries & 4 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 8,83,587. Maharashtra reports 3,160 new COVID19 cases, 2,828 discharges, and 64 deaths today. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has resumed his normal duties on Tuesday after recovering from coronavirus. 11 UK returnees have tested positive for new coronavirus strain in the state: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar Delhi reports 442 new COVID19 cases, 557 recoveries and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours. 5,615 new COVID19 cases, 4,922 recoveries & 24 deaths reported in Kerala today. Healthcare workers and frontline workers would not need to register themselves as a beneficiary as their data is bulk database that has been populated on the Co-WIN vaccine delivery management system in a bulk manner: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan The facility including the number of vaccines stored and temperature trackers is monitored digitally. We have this facility for over a decade in the country: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan There are 4 primary vaccine stores called GMSD located in Karnal, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata and there are 37 vaccine stores in the country. They store vaccines in bulk and distributes further: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan 44% of active cases are in hospital with moderate or severe symptoms needing regular care. 56% of cases are very mild or asymptomatic & are in home isolation. The overall burden on health delivery structure declined appreciably on account of COVID in India: Union Health Secretary The active cases in the country are less than 2.5 lakhs and continue to decline. The positivity rate stood at 1.97%: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan Five new positive cases report in Ladakh; 21 patients cured and discharged. Active cases in Ladakh stands at 241; 230 in Leh district and 11 in Kargil district: Department of Information & Public relations Leh Ladakh We are fully aware of the importance of vaccines for people and countries alike, we hereby communicate our joint pledge to provide global access for our COVID-19 vaccines: Joint statement of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech Kazakhstan is producing 3 vaccines which are in 2nd & 3rd phase, there's been no official dialogue with India, but we know India has 2 vaccines, which is good.We're ready to talk for ordering India’s vaccine after approval of both countries: Kazakhstan Ambassador to India, to ANI India’s COVID19 active caseload stands at 2,31,036 today and constitutes 2.23% of total positive cases: Union Health Ministry Dry run for COVID19 vaccine rollout in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh underway; visuals from Lucknow's King George's Medical University Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.



Dry run for #COVID19 vaccine rollout in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh underway. pic.twitter.com/7KGHN7xKzK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 5, 2021 Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences. Dry run for COVID19 vaccine rollout in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh underway. Dry run for vaccine administration will be held across Uttar Pradesh today. Scientists are not fully confident that COVID-19 vaccines will work on a new variant of the coronavirus found in South Africa, ITV's political editor said on Monday, citing an unidentified scientific adviser to the British government. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce new coronavirus restrictions tonight with a third national lockdown for England looking almost inevitable. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.