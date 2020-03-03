Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 12,584 new COVID-19 cases, 167 deaths in last 24 hours

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 12: India aims to begin vaccinating its 1.3 billion people against coronavirus from Saturday, a colossal and complex task compounded by safety worries, shaky infrastructure and public scepticism.

    Meanwhile, India's fight against coronavirus began in the wee hours on Tuesday as the first consignment of Covishield vaccines left Serum Institute of India for Pune airport, four days ahead of the nationwide inoculation drive launch.

    Three temperature-controlled trucks rolled out of the Serum Institute gates shortly before 5 am and left for Pune airport, from where the vaccines will be flown across India. The trucks carried 478 boxes of the vaccines, each box weighing 32 kg, a source involved in the vaccine transport arrangements told reporters.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    11:17 AM, 12 Jan
    A total of 301 new Covid-19 cases, 293 discharges and 2 death reported in Telangana yesterday, says State health department
    10:54 AM, 12 Jan
    5.36 lakh doses of Oxford vaccine, Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute arrived at the Chennai airport on Tuesday morning from Pune.
    10:40 AM, 12 Jan
    "May all be free from disease." With this line printed on boxes, Serum Institute of India (SII) began transporting Covid vaccines from Pune to other parts of India on Tuesday morning.
    10:30 AM, 12 Jan
    First flight carrying COVID vaccine reaches Delhi
    10:27 AM, 12 Jan
    Air India is all set to play a pivotal role in vaccination mission, carrying the first consignment of 2,76,000 vaccine doses weighing 700 kgs approx from Pune to Ahmedabad today: AI
    9:52 AM, 12 Jan
    India reports 12,584 new COVID-19 cases, 18,385 discharges, and 167 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry
    9:35 AM, 12 Jan
    'May all be free from disease,' written on all Covid vaccine boxes
    9:26 AM, 12 Jan
    Today, Air India, SpiceJet and IndiGo Airlines will operate 9 flights from Pune with 56.5 lakh doses to Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Shillong, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh, says Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep S Puri
    9:22 AM, 12 Jan
    Total number of samples tested up to 11th January is 18,26,52,887 including 8,97,056 samples tested yesterday, says ICMR.
    8:54 AM, 12 Jan
    SpiceJet has carried India’s first consignment of COVID vaccine today. The first consignment of 'Covishield' consisting of 34 boxes and weighing 1088 kg was carried from Pune to Delhi: Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet
    8:31 AM, 12 Jan
    The first flight carrying COVID19 vaccine 'Covishield' has departed from Pune International Airport to Delhi.
    8:31 AM, 12 Jan
    8:06 AM, 12 Jan
    The trucks left the Serum Institute of India premises at Manjari and reached the airport, located 15 km from the facility. From the airport, the vaccines will be dispatched to 13 locations across the country by 10 am, the source said.
    11:16 PM, 11 Jan
    The Central Government has asked Bharat Biotech to supply around 55 lakh doses at 12 centres before 14 January, the report said, adding at least 38.5 lakh to be provided in the first stage and 16.5 lakh in the second stage.
    11:16 PM, 11 Jan
    Covaxin, the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, will be sold at Rs 295 per dose after a price agreement was arrived at with the government, news agency PTI reported.
    11:04 PM, 11 Jan
    For the first time ever, the Budget will be paperless this year. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry has decided not to print copies of the Budget 2021. The Budget will be typed and available for all as a soft copy, online
    8:55 PM, 11 Jan
    Maharashtra reports 2438 new COVID19 cases, 4286 recoveries and 40 deaths today.
    8:39 PM, 11 Jan
    Vaccines should be here by 13th January. If the drive has to begin on 16th January & stock needs to be sent everywhere, it should arrive two days before. Government has to decide which vaccine to be given: Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo
    8:35 PM, 11 Jan
    Delhi reports 306 new COVID19 cases, 407 recoveries and 13 deaths.
    8:35 PM, 11 Jan
    The first consignment of the COVID19 vaccine will arrive in Gujarat's Ahmedabad tomorrow morning.
    7:51 PM, 11 Jan
    Manipur reported 33 new COVID19 cases and 46 recoveries today.
    7:09 PM, 11 Jan
    Tamil Nadu reported 682 new COVID19 cases, 869 discharges, and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours.
    7:09 PM, 11 Jan
    Rajasthan reports 429 new COVID19 cases, 568 recoveries and 2 deaths today.
    7:09 PM, 11 Jan
    Kerala reports 3,110 new COVID19 cases and 3,922 recoveries today.
    7:08 PM, 11 Jan
    Andhra Pradesh reports 121 new COVID19 cases, 213 recoveries and 2 death in the last 24 hours.
    7:08 PM, 11 Jan
    The scientists of India have proven that the vaccine is absolutely safe. It will build antibodies and immunity. No one should be doubtful whether they should get vaccinated or not: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
    7:08 PM, 11 Jan
    Besides making all preparations, India built a platform to share vaccine with other countries & emerged as a global leader in providing vaccine. The portal by Govt of India -CoWIN - to deliver vaccine is an example of the capability of India's IT: MP CM after interaction with PM
    5:36 PM, 11 Jan
    States must ensure no rumours regarding vaccination get spread; Social, religious groups need to be involved in this: PM Modi
    5:34 PM, 11 Jan
    In the meeting with CMs, PM stressed on ensuring that politicians don’t jump the queue and take the vaccine when their turn comes: Sources
    5:13 PM, 11 Jan
    If you look at the number of health & frontline workers across all states, it stands at around 3 crores. It has been decided that state govts will not have to bear the expenses of vaccination of these 3 crore people in the first phase. Govt of India will bear these expenses: PM
