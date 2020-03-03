Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 12,584 new COVID-19 cases, 167 deaths in last 24 hours

Over 2.54 lakh doses of Covishield shots to be delivered at Delhi's central storage facility

New Delhi, Jan 12: India aims to begin vaccinating its 1.3 billion people against coronavirus from Saturday, a colossal and complex task compounded by safety worries, shaky infrastructure and public scepticism.

Meanwhile, India's fight against coronavirus began in the wee hours on Tuesday as the first consignment of Covishield vaccines left Serum Institute of India for Pune airport, four days ahead of the nationwide inoculation drive launch.

Three temperature-controlled trucks rolled out of the Serum Institute gates shortly before 5 am and left for Pune airport, from where the vaccines will be flown across India. The trucks carried 478 boxes of the vaccines, each box weighing 32 kg, a source involved in the vaccine transport arrangements told reporters.

Newest First Oldest First A total of 301 new Covid-19 cases, 293 discharges and 2 death reported in Telangana yesterday, says State health department 5.36 lakh doses of Oxford vaccine, Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute arrived at the Chennai airport on Tuesday morning from Pune. "May all be free from disease." With this line printed on boxes, Serum Institute of India (SII) began transporting Covid vaccines from Pune to other parts of India on Tuesday morning. First flight carrying COVID vaccine reaches Delhi Air India is all set to play a pivotal role in vaccination mission, carrying the first consignment of 2,76,000 vaccine doses weighing 700 kgs approx from Pune to Ahmedabad today: AI India reports 12,584 new COVID-19 cases, 18,385 discharges, and 167 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry 'May all be free from disease,' written on all Covid vaccine boxes Today, Air India, SpiceJet and IndiGo Airlines will operate 9 flights from Pune with 56.5 lakh doses to Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Shillong, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh, says Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep S Puri Total number of samples tested up to 11th January is 18,26,52,887 including 8,97,056 samples tested yesterday, says ICMR. SpiceJet has carried India’s first consignment of COVID vaccine today. The first consignment of 'Covishield' consisting of 34 boxes and weighing 1088 kg was carried from Pune to Delhi: Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet The first flight carrying COVID19 vaccine 'Covishield' has departed from Pune International Airport to Delhi. The first flight carrying COVID19 vaccine 'Covishield' has departed from Pune International Airport to Delhi. The trucks left the Serum Institute of India premises at Manjari and reached the airport, located 15 km from the facility. From the airport, the vaccines will be dispatched to 13 locations across the country by 10 am, the source said. The Central Government has asked Bharat Biotech to supply around 55 lakh doses at 12 centres before 14 January, the report said, adding at least 38.5 lakh to be provided in the first stage and 16.5 lakh in the second stage. Covaxin, the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, will be sold at Rs 295 per dose after a price agreement was arrived at with the government, news agency PTI reported. For the first time ever, the Budget will be paperless this year. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry has decided not to print copies of the Budget 2021. The Budget will be typed and available for all as a soft copy, online Maharashtra reports 2438 new COVID19 cases, 4286 recoveries and 40 deaths today. Vaccines should be here by 13th January. If the drive has to begin on 16th January & stock needs to be sent everywhere, it should arrive two days before. Government has to decide which vaccine to be given: Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo Delhi reports 306 new COVID19 cases, 407 recoveries and 13 deaths. The first consignment of the COVID19 vaccine will arrive in Gujarat's Ahmedabad tomorrow morning. Manipur reported 33 new COVID19 cases and 46 recoveries today. Tamil Nadu reported 682 new COVID19 cases, 869 discharges, and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours. Rajasthan reports 429 new COVID19 cases, 568 recoveries and 2 deaths today. Kerala reports 3,110 new COVID19 cases and 3,922 recoveries today. Andhra Pradesh reports 121 new COVID19 cases, 213 recoveries and 2 death in the last 24 hours. The scientists of India have proven that the vaccine is absolutely safe. It will build antibodies and immunity. No one should be doubtful whether they should get vaccinated or not: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Besides making all preparations, India built a platform to share vaccine with other countries & emerged as a global leader in providing vaccine. The portal by Govt of India -CoWIN - to deliver vaccine is an example of the capability of India's IT: MP CM after interaction with PM States must ensure no rumours regarding vaccination get spread; Social, religious groups need to be involved in this: PM Modi In the meeting with CMs, PM stressed on ensuring that politicians don’t jump the queue and take the vaccine when their turn comes: Sources If you look at the number of health & frontline workers across all states, it stands at around 3 crores. It has been decided that state govts will not have to bear the expenses of vaccination of these 3 crore people in the first phase. Govt of India will bear these expenses: PM Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.