    Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Two doses of Corona vaccine are very important, says PM Modi

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 16: PM Modi is set to launch the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive on Saturday at 10.30 am via video conference.

    With a total of 3006 session sites across all States and UTs connected virtually the coronavirus vaccination program will cover the entire length and breadth of the country. Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated on Saturday at each of the session sites.

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India set for biggest vaccine drive

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:44 AM, 16 Jan
    I request you not to make the mistake of taking off the mask and not maintaining social distancing after getting the first dose because immunity develops after the second dose: PM Narendra Modi
    10:44 AM, 16 Jan
    I want to remind people of the country that two doses of the Corona vaccine are very important. Experts have said that there should be a gap of one month between both vaccinations: PM Narendra Modi
    10:44 AM, 16 Jan
    I want to remind people of the country that two doses of the Corona vaccine are very important. Experts have said that there should be a gap of one month between both vaccinations: PM Narendra Modi
    10:43 AM, 16 Jan
    Normally, it takes many years to make a vaccine but in such a short span of time, not one, but two 'Made in India' vaccines are ready. Meanwhile, the work on other vaccines is progressing at a fast pace: PM Narendra Modi
    10:43 AM, 16 Jan
    Everyone was asking as to when the vaccine will be available. It is available now. I congratulate all the countrymen on this occasion: PM Narendra Modi
    10:35 AM, 16 Jan
    PM Modi launches nation-wide COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conference.
    10:22 AM, 16 Jan
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch the pan-India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive shortly, through video conference.
    10:21 AM, 16 Jan
    India to launch Covid-19 vaccination drive shortly; visuals from Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
    10:18 AM, 16 Jan
    Hospitals in various states and UTs are all decked up for the Covid-19 vaccine today
    10:03 AM, 16 Jan
    As the world crossed a "heart-wrenching milestone" of two million deaths from COVID-19, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres lamented that the deadly impact of the pandemic has worsened due to the absence of a global coordinated effort and said that "vaccinationalism" by governments is "self-defeating" that will delay a global recovery.
    10:02 AM, 16 Jan
    With the addition of 297 fresh coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, the overall infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,48,809, an official said on Saturday. The death toll in the district, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan region (MMR), rose to 6,049 with the viral disease claiming lives of six more persons, he said.
    10:02 AM, 16 Jan
    harkhand reported one more fatality due to COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 1,049, while the tally mounted to 1,17,480 with 96 fresh cases, a health department official said.
    10:01 AM, 16 Jan
    Prime Minister Modi during his last virtual meeting with chief ministers of all states and UTs had made it clear the healthcare workers will be given priority in the first phase of the programme, and also warned politicians against jumping vaccine queue.
    9:58 AM, 16 Jan
    Jharkhand: Sadar Hospital in Ranchi all set for the launch of the Covid-19 vaccination drive.
    9:51 AM, 16 Jan
    Assam's COVID19 toll mounted to 1,066 with one more person succumbing to the virus, while 15 fresh cases pushed the tally to 2,16,777, the National Health Mission said in a bulletin. The number of new infections, the lowest since May 18, were detected out of 8,400 tests, which was also considerably lower than the daily figure due to the ongoing Bhogali Bihu festival in the state, it said late on Friday.
    9:50 AM, 16 Jan
    India reports 15,158 new COVID19 cases, 16,977 discharges and 175 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry
    9:50 AM, 16 Jan
    West Bengal: The staff of SSKM Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata gets ready for the launch of Covid-19 vaccination drive.
    9:49 AM, 16 Jan
    West Bengal: The staff of SSKM Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata gets ready for the launch of Covid-19 vaccination drive.
    9:49 AM, 16 Jan
    Karnataka: Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute is all set to start the first phase of vaccination in the state capital.
    9:48 AM, 16 Jan
    Maharashtra: With Arti thalis and sweets, the staff of Cooper hospital in Mumbai wait to welcome the beneficiaries.
    9:36 AM, 16 Jan
    Health workers clap and cheer as COVID-19 vaccine reaches the vaccination centre at Cooper hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
    9:27 AM, 16 Jan
    Bihar: Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in Patna has been decorated with flowers and balloons ahead of the launch of the Covid-19 vaccination drive.
    9:27 AM, 16 Jan
    Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will witness the launch of COVID-19 vaccination programme at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital today. "Doctors, nursing and sanitation staff will be given vaccine today," says Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of the hospital.
    9:24 AM, 16 Jan
    COVID-19 vaccination drive in India is expected to commence shortly, as the government recently approved Oxford Institute's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccines.
    9:14 AM, 16 Jan
    Uttar Pradesh: BHU Hospital in Varanasi decorated with balloons ahead of Covid-19 vaccine drive. "Covid protocols will be strictly followed and vaccination will be administered to people in slots to avoid crowding," said Dr NP Singh, Additional CMO of BHU.
    9:09 AM, 16 Jan
    All beneficiaries of the vaccine against COVIDD-19 have been asked to rest for an hour after getting vaccinated. The Health Ministry said that all vaccine sites have three marked areas for waiting, vaccination and observation. After one gets the jab, it is advised that they do not leave the site immediately as the effects of the shot, if any will be monitored at the vaccine site. Covid-19-appropriate behaviour, including the wearing of masks and social distancing, is to be followed, the ministry also said.
    9:02 AM, 16 Jan
    Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will visit AIIMS to witness the launch of the vaccination programme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 10.30 am.
    9:01 AM, 16 Jan
    A total of 18,57,65,491 samples were tested for #COVID19, up to 15th January of which 8,03,090 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    8:57 AM, 16 Jan
    Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking free COVID-19 vaccination for the poor in the state.
    8:41 AM, 16 Jan
    Telangana: Area Hospital, Nampally in Hyderabad has been decorated with flowers and balloons ahead of the start of the first phase of nation-wide COVID-19 vaccination drive.
    X