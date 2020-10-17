Devotees not to be allowed into Sabarimala temple this month also: Kerala govt

Coronavirus negative proof, online booking must for entry to Kerala's Sabarimala temple

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 17: The Sabarimala temple in Pathanamthitta, Kerala reopened to devotees early on Saturday after nearly seven months due to the coronavirus pandemic as worshippers wore masks and carried certificate that showed they did not have COVID-19.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which runs the hill shrine dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, opened the temple on Friday for a five-day monthly pooja.

Amid COVID-19 shadow, Dasara festivities begin in Mysuru

The hill shrine was closed for devotees on March 18, days before the first national lockdown was enforced. There were plans to reopen in June but many organisations and tantri (chief priest) of the temple were against it.

According to reports, the temple trust has allowed pilgrims to offer prayers from Saturday, the first day of Malayalam month of Thulam, till October 21. As many as 246 devotees, only 250 people will be allowed inside the temple in a day, have booked through the virtual queue system for darshan on Saturday.

Coronavirus: With more than 60,000 COVID-19 cases, India's tally surges past 7.4 million

Devotees can forego masks while trekking with experts warning that masks cause breathing problems for pilgrims scaling heights. However, pilgrims below 10 and above 60 years of age are still not allowed on the trek and will have to wait for the COVID-19 situation to improve.

Special showers have been set up as customary bathing at Pamba river will not be allowed this time. Devotees will be allowed to enter through the Vadasserikara and Erumeli routes and all other forest routes will be sealed, TDB has said.

Yogi Adityanath launches Mission Shakti as homage to Balrampur victim | Oneindia News

The shrine will be closed after 'Hari Varasanam' rendition on October 21. Devotees from five south Indian states throng the temple and 500,000-800,000 visit the shrine on a day during peak season.