Coronavirus: NCP’s Supriya Sule seeks MEA help for 34 Indians stuck in Iran

Mumbai, Mar 03: NCP leader Supriya Sule has said 34 people from Maharashtra's Kolhapur are stranded in Iran amid the coronavirus scare, and demanded that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar ensure their safe return.

She also shared names and passport details of the stranded persons on Twitter.

"Amidst the Corona Virus Crisis 34 Individuals frm Kolhapur and surrounding regions are stuck in Iran Their Names and Passport details are attached," the Lok Sabha member from Baramati tweeted on Monday.

"Requesting Hon. @DrSJaishankarJi to help all the Indians who are stuck abroad to return home safely @MEAIndia@meaMADAD@OfficeofUT," she said.

The NCP leader on Tuesday thanked Jaishankar "for all the help and prompt replies always @MEAIndia".

India on Monday reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus, including one from Delhi, the Union Health Ministry said as the government stepped up its efforts to detect and check the infection which has killed more than 3,000 people globally.

Earlier, India had reported three cases from Kerala, including two medical students from Wuhan in China, the epicentre of the deadly novel coronavirus. They had self-reported on their return to the country and tested positive for the infection.

They were discharged from hospitals last month following recovery. The novel coronavirus or COVID-19, which originated in China, has spread to over 60 countries, including the US, Italy and Iran.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said India has already suspended e-visas/visas issued to Iranian and Chinese nationals over the rising number of confirmed COVID-19 patients in these countries.

He said around 1,086 people who returned from Iran in recent times have been recommended for community surveillance.