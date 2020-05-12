Coronavirus mortality rate lowest is 31.7% in India: Health Ministry

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 12: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday, said that coronavirus recovery rate in India was getting better. He was addressing the media.

"Recovery rate of coronavirus cases is improving. It is 31.7 per cent currently," said Harsh Vardhan.

Harsh Vardhan added that mortality rate in India is one of the lowest in the world.

"In the fight against #COVID19 our mortality rate is about the lowest in the world. Today the mortality rate is around 3.2%, in several states it is even less than this. Global fatality rate is around 7-7.5%" he said.

Health Minister also noted that number of days in which coronavirus cases were doubling in the country. 14 days ago, the doubling rate was 10.9 days, but now, the same has come to 12.2 days.