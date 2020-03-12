  • search
    Coronavirus: More than 6,000 Indians stranded in Iran, efforts on to bring them back, says govt

    New Delhi, Mar 12: More than 6,000 Indians are stranded in Iran, including 1,100 pilgrims from Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir. Tehran, is one of the worst-hit countries by coronavirus.

    The "initial focus is on bringing back pilgrims, mostly stranded in Qom", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, adding 58 citizens from Iran has been brought back and the government was working with Iranian authorities to operate some limited commercial flights for facilitating early return of the remaining Indians after testing them.

    He further said that government is trying for the return of these people and its initial focus is on visiting pilgrims. "Many of them are in Qom, where Coronavirus incidence has been strong. The nature of their residency also increases the risks of exposure. Age is also a factor that was taken into account," said Jaishankar.

    The minister also informed that there are 1,000 Indian fishermen who are stranded in Iran, but they are in the region which is not affected by the virus.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, 12th MARCH, 2020

      He said a team of health professionals has been sent to Iran to set up testing facilities there for Indians.

      Thursday, March 12, 2020, 15:23 [IST]
      X