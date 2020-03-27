Coronavirus: Meals in 325 Delhi schools to be provided from tomorrow, says Kejriwal

New Delhi, Mar 22: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday, 27 March, that the state government will provide meals to 325 schools, and feed over four lakh people from tomorrow.

The total number of positive cases in India has risen to 724, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Friday, 27 March. Meanwhile, 17 people have died due to the disease, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, with 82,404 confirmed cases, US succeeded China and Italy in recording the highest number of cases, according to John Hopkins University.

Earlier on Thursday, 26 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Virtual Summit said at many levels globalisation has failed us, whether it is in combating terrorism or climate change, reported ANI, quoting sources.

On the same day, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi wrote to the prime minister, saying she supports the 21-day lockdown, and sought measures to protect doctors, paramedics and ease supply chain.