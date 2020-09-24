Coronavirus: Manish Sisodia's condition stable, will undergo another COVID-19 test in couple of days

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 24: Officials on Thursday said that Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is undergoing treatment for the novel coronavirus in the national capital, is stable and he will go another test in a couple of days.

    On September 14, Sisodia had tested positive for COVID-19 and was under home isolation since.

    The 48-year-old was admitted to the state-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital on Wednesday, which is a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

    On Wednesday, a senior official said that Sisodia was hospitalised as a precautionary measure since he was continuously having a little higher body temperature and his oxygen levels dropped slightly.

      It can be seen that Sisodia is the second cabinet minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

      In June, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain was infected and was hospitalised thereafter. Jain's condition improved after he was administered plasma therapy.

      Story first published: Thursday, September 24, 2020, 14:12 [IST]
      X