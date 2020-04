Coronavirus: Man held in Mangaluru for spreading malicious content on social media

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mangaluru, Apr 01: A man was arrested in Mangaluru for allegedly spreading malicious content and rumours on social media against government functionaries engaged in work against the coronavirus.

The arrested has been identified as Nizam alias Neeza. He was produced before the local court and remanded to judicial custody on Tuesday, city police Commissioner P S Harsha said in a tweet.

Nizam has been accused of spreading malicious content and rumours about government functionaries involved in anti- Covid-19 work using the social media platform "Idhu namma dhwani."

Meanwhile, Belthangady police registered a case against four persons for assaulting two policemen and a health worker at Nyatarpu village in the taluk. Two police constables and a health worker, who visited the house of a person under home quarantine, were attacked when they questioned the man in quarantine who was roaming around without any precautionary measures. The man and three others abused the health worker and the policemen, police said.