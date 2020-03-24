  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: Mahindra CIE temporarily suspends production activities

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 24: Auto component firm Mahindra CIE Automotive has suspended production activities in all plants across the country, except in Karnataka, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    The company and its subsidiaries, including Aurangabad Electricals Ltd, have suspended operations at all the manufacturing units in India, except in Karnataka, from March 23 till the government restrictions are removed, Mahindra CIE Automotive said in a regulatory filing.

    Coronavirus: Mahindra CIE temporarily suspends production activities

    The operations at Karnataka plants shall be suspended from March 25, 2020 till March 31, 2020. However, the same is subject to review of rapidly changing circumstances, it added.

    The company's subsidiary in Italy, Metallcastello SpA, has also suspended its operation from March 23, Mahindra CIE Automotive said. The closure is expected till April 6, 2020, it added.

    "In Germany, due to the reduction of the demand due to the coronavirus outbreak, our subsidiary Schoneweiss & Co GmbH will be also closed for next two weeks," it said.

    Anand Mahindra priases Pune teacher for getting bikers off footpaths

    The other two German subsidiaries, Gesenkschmiede Schneider GmbH and Falkenroth Umformtechnik GmbH will continue its operation, but at a reduced output, during this period, it noted.

    Besides, the company's Spain-based subsidiaries will stop operations for next two weeks to adapt output to the new demand, it added.

    More MAHINDRA News

    Read more about:

    mahindra suspends production coronavirus

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 12:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 24, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X