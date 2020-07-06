Coronavirus: Maharashtra hotels now open with 33% capacity; Check guidelines

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, July 06: Amid spike in coronaviruscases, the Maharashtra government on Monday decided to allow hotels and other entities providing accommodation services like lodges and guest houses outside containment zones to operate from July 8 at 33 per cent of their capacity.

Fresh guidelines issued by Uddhav Thackeray government allowed hotels and lodges with 33 percent capacity. Only hotels and lodges outside of containment zones will be allowed to repoen as part of mission Begin Again.

The permission has been granted on conditions of strict social distancing norms and other protocols.

All entities have been asked to ensure the following arrangements:

1. Posters/ Standees/AV media on preventive measures about Covid-19 to be displayed prominently

2. Entrance to have mandatory thermal screening, reception table/space should have protective glass.

3. Hand sanitisers, preferably with pedals, to be kept at common area, guest rooms, reception.

4. Appropriate personal protective gears to be provided to staff.

5. Hotels must adopt contactless processes like QR Code, Online forms, digital payments etc.

6. Number of guests in elevators to be restricted.

7. For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which inter alia emphasises that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 degrees Celcius, relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70 per cent, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate.

Guests

1. Only asymptomatic guests should be allowed.

2. Guest should be allowed only with masks. The face cover/mask has to be worn at all times inside the hotel.

3. Guests should use Aarogya Setu App compulsorily.

4. Details such as travel history, medical condition along with an ID and a self-declaration form must be provided by the guest at the reception.

5. In restaurant area, seating arrangements have to reconfigured to ensure social distancing.

6. E-Menus, Disposable paper napkins to be encouraged.

7. Room service to be encouraged.

8. Restaurants facility only for resident guests.

Meanwhile, gaming arcade, children play area, swimming pool, gymnasium in hotels will remain closed.

Large gatherings and congregations will also continue to remain prohibited. However, halls with 33 per cent capacity or with maximum 15 people have been allowed to be used.

Rooms and service areas will also have to be sanitised each time a guest vacates a room.

Required actions in case of a suspect or confirmed case in the premises:

1. House the ill person in a room or area where they are isolated from others.

2. Immediately inform the authorities and hospital or call the state or district helpline.

3. A risk assessment will be undertaken by the designated public health authority (district RRT, treating physician) and accordingly further their action be initiated regarding management of case, his/her contacts and need for disinfection.

3. Disinfection of premises is to be taken up if the person is found positive.

In a bid to reopen industries in a staggered manner in the state, the Thackeray government had last month launched the ''Mission Begin Again'' or Unlock 1.

Karnataka relaxes rules, Maharashtra exempted from 7-days institutional quarantine

Urging the hotel industry not to retrench workersas the ''Mission Begin Again'' is underway, the CM said reopening would be done carefully with the emphasis on health and safety.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray has hailed the role of the hotel industry in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The (hotel) industry has played an important role since day one (of the COVID-19 outbreak) by housing frontline warriors in hotels and lodges," Aaditya said while addressing the virtual meeting, after the CM.

With strict lockdown in place, the hotel and restaurant industry is losing over Rs 6 crore per day.