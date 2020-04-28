Coronavirus lockdown: Violators attack cops in ‘red zone’ Howrah district in Kolkata

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Apr 28: A mob attacked several policemen who were enforcing lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus at Tikiapara in Howrah district, a red zone, on Tuesday, an official said.

The incident took place in the evening when a police patrol reached Tikiapara area after receiving inputs that a large number of people were jostling in a local market, violating the lockdown and social distancing norms.

West Bengal Police personnel attacked by stone-pelting mob for trying to enforce lockdown in Tikiapara, Howrah. Thanks to Mamata Banerjee’ appeasement politics, her loyal voters are now attacking policemen, even while Bengal faces a tough fight against #Covid19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/TXzNreKvvR — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) April 28, 2020

"As soon as the police asked them to return home, a mob pelted them with stones and beat them up. Two police vehicles were also damaged in the incident," a police official said.

The injured police personnel were taken to a local hospital. Later, a large police contingent, including RAF personnel, reached the spot to control the situation.

WB: A crowd, which had gathered at a market place in Tikiapara of Howrah today - defying the lockdown, attacked Police personnel & pelted stones at them when they asked the crowd to return to their homes. 2 police personnel injured. Heavy Police force & RAF deployed in the area. pic.twitter.com/Bnu0Cj1K5o — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2020

Trinamool Congress leader of Howrah district and Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee criticised the attack on policemen and said strict action would be taken against the culprits.