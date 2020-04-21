  • search
    Coronavirus lockdown violation: FIR against Kannada TV anchor for organizing guest-packed wedding

    Bengaluru, Apr 04: An FIR (first information report) has been filed against a Kannada TV anchor allegedly for preparations to organise a guest packed wedding at his resort in the outskirts of Bengaluru, Karnataka.

    Coronavirus lockdown violation: FIR against Kannada TV anchor for organizing guest-packed wedding

    The accused TV personality identified as Akul Balaji allegedly made preparations for organising the wedding at a resort called Sunshine by Jade on April 18.

    When the locals alerted the police about the event, cops immediately swung into action and arrived at the resort. Nearly 20 people from Bengaluru were present there to attend the wedding ceremony despite restrictions on congregational activities.

    The accused was booked for flouting lockdown orders.

    kannada fir Coronavirus impact on economy coronavirus violations karnataka

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 8:25 [IST]
