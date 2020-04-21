Coronavirus lockdown violation: FIR against Kannada TV anchor for organizing guest-packed wedding

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Apr 04: An FIR (first information report) has been filed against a Kannada TV anchor allegedly for preparations to organise a guest packed wedding at his resort in the outskirts of Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The accused TV personality identified as Akul Balaji allegedly made preparations for organising the wedding at a resort called Sunshine by Jade on April 18.

How Bengaluru is containing the spread of the coronavirus

When the locals alerted the police about the event, cops immediately swung into action and arrived at the resort. Nearly 20 people from Bengaluru were present there to attend the wedding ceremony despite restrictions on congregational activities.

The accused was booked for flouting lockdown orders.