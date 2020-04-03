  • search
    Coronavirus lockdown: Significant improvement in air quality

    New Delhi, Apr 03: The nationwide 'Janta Curfew' on March 22 and the 21-day lockdown imposed since March 24 to combat the coronavirus outbreak have resulted in a significant improvement in air quality in the country, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has said.

    Travel restrictions and closure of industries have helped reduce the pollution level.

    "The major sectors contributing to air pollution are transport, industries, power plants, construction activities, biomass burning, road dust resuspension and residential activities. In addition, certain activities such as operation of DG sets, restaurant, landfill fires, etc. also contribute to air pollution," the pollution watchdog said.

    "As a result of stringent travel restrictions and shutting down of non-essential activities including those of air polluting sectors, air quality improvement has been noted in many towns and cities across the nation," it added.

    Story first published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 8:48 [IST]
