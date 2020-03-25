Coronavirus lockdown: PM Modi practices 'social distancing' while holding Cabinet meet

New Delhi, Mar 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's crucial cabinet meet on Wednesday exhibited a glimpse of social distancing, which is largely seen as the vital solution to control the spread of novel coronavirus.

All the ministers were seen seated at a distance from each other, maintaining social distancing, maintaining social distancing to contain spread of coronavirus.

The Cabinet is expected to discuss the nationwide lockdown and measures to control the coronavirus pandemic that has already claimed 11 lives in the country.

Modi while announcing a nation-wide lockdown for three weeks reiterated that the only solution to control the spread of novel coronavirus is social distancing.

"Social distancing is for every citizen of the country including the Prime Minister as well in our fight against the coronavirus," said Prime Minister Modi in his second address to the nation on Tuesday evening.

#WATCH Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was held at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg earlier today, social distancing was seen during the meeting. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/zeisrEgiHR — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2020

India has so far recorded 560 confirmed cases of coronavirus with around 40 having recovered and discharged from hospitals.

PM Modi addressed the nation at 8 pm and announced that the entire country will go under lockdown from Wednesday for 21 days.

The Centre has asked the state governments to ensure unhindered operation of essential services and their seamless availability for the general public during the 21-day lockdown period announced to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.