  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus lockdown: PM Modi practices 'social distancing' while holding Cabinet meet

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's crucial cabinet meet on Wednesday exhibited a glimpse of social distancing, which is largely seen as the vital solution to control the spread of novel coronavirus.

    All the ministers were seen seated at a distance from each other, maintaining social distancing, maintaining social distancing to contain spread of coronavirus.

    Coronavirus lockdown: PM Modi practices social distancing while holding Cabinet meet

    The Cabinet is expected to discuss the nationwide lockdown and measures to control the coronavirus pandemic that has already claimed 11 lives in the country.

    Stay at home, it is the only way says Modi after announcing 21 day lockdown

    Modi while announcing a nation-wide lockdown for three weeks reiterated that the only solution to control the spread of novel coronavirus is social distancing.

    "Social distancing is for every citizen of the country including the Prime Minister as well in our fight against the coronavirus," said Prime Minister Modi in his second address to the nation on Tuesday evening.

    India has so far recorded 560 confirmed cases of coronavirus with around 40 having recovered and discharged from hospitals.

    PM Modi addressed the nation at 8 pm and announced that the entire country will go under lockdown from Wednesday for 21 days.

    #Stayathome and send us your selfie

    The Centre has asked the state governments to ensure unhindered operation of essential services and their seamless availability for the general public during the 21-day lockdown period announced to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus narendra modi cabinet meeting

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X