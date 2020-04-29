  • search
    Coronavirus Lockdown: Many districts to get 'considerable relaxations' from May 4, says MHA

    New Delhi, Apr 29: The Home Ministry, in a tweet late on Wednesday said, "New guidelines to fight COVID-19 will come into effect from 4 May, which shall give considerable relaxations to many districts."

    Coronavirus Lockdown: Many districts to get considerable relaxations from May 4, says MHA
    Chennai: An artist gives a final touch to a model based on coronavirus placed alongside a road to raise awareness, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown, in Chennai. PTI

    Till 3 May, however, the existing guidelines should be strictly followed, it added, pointing out that there have been "tremendous gains and improvement in the situation due to lockdown till now."

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 23:11 [IST]
