Coronavirus Lockdown: Many districts to get 'considerable relaxations' from May 4, says MHA

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 29: The Home Ministry, in a tweet late on Wednesday said, "New guidelines to fight COVID-19 will come into effect from 4 May, which shall give considerable relaxations to many districts."

Till 3 May, however, the existing guidelines should be strictly followed, it added, pointing out that there have been "tremendous gains and improvement in the situation due to lockdown till now."