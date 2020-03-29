  • search
    Coronavirus lockdown: Centre's fresh guidelines to states

    New Delhi, Mar 29:The Centre on Sunday directed States to enforce strict implementation of nationwide-lockdown in view of coronavirus outbreak. "All arrangements be made for migrant labourers at their place of work including timely payment of wages. Action should be taken against those asking students/labourers to vacate," the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has stated.

    During a video conference with Chief Secretaries and DGPs, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla asked them to ensure that there is no movement of people across cities or on highways as the lockdown continues.

    States were directed to ensure there is no movement of people across cities or on highways. Only movement of goods should be allowed. District Magistrates and SPs should be made personally responsible for implementation of these directions, the official said. Adequate arrangements for food and shelter of poor and needy people including migrant labourers be made at the place of their work, the official said. Here are the guidelines:

    • Centre directs States to enforce strict implementation of lockdown.

    • Cabinet secretary and MHA are in constant touch with State Chief Secretaries and DGPs.

    • Video Conferences were held by Cabinet Secretary & Home Secretary yesterday evening and today morning with Chief Secretaries & DGPs.

    • It was noted that, by and large, there has been effective Implementation of guidelines across all states and UTs.

    • Essential supplies have also been maintained.

    • Situation is being monitored round the clock and necessary measures are being taken as required.

    • However, there has been movement of migrant workers in some parts of the country.

    • Directions were issued that district and state borders should be effectively sealed.

    • States were directed to ensure there is no movement of people across cities or on highways.

    • Only movement of goods should be allowed.

    • DMs and SPs should be made personally responsible for implementation of these directions which have been issued under the DM Act.

    • Adequate arrangements for food and shelter of poor and needy people including migrant labourers be made at the place of their work.

    • Centre had yesterday issued orders for use of SDRF funds for this purpose.

    • Sufficient funds are available with States in this head.

    • States have been also told to ensure timely payment of wages to labourers at their place of work during the period of lockdown without any cut. House Rent should not be demanded from the labourers for this period. Action should be taken against those who are asking labourers or students to vacate the premises.

    • Those who have violated the lockdown and traveled during the period of lockdown will be subject to minimum 14 days of quarantine in government quarantine facilities.

    • Detailed instructions on monitoring of such persons during quarantine have been issued to States.

    • It was impressed upon all the States that three weeks of strict enforcement is essential to contain spread of corona virus. This is in the interest of everyone.

    Read more about:

