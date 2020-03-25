  • search
    Coronavirus lockdown: Centre asks states to check rumours about shortage of food, essential commodit

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 25: In the wake of the 21-day lockdown period, the Union Home Ministry has asked state governments to check the spread of rumours about shortage of food and other essential commodities.

    In a communication to chief secretaries and DGPs of all states, the ministry asked them to take action to allay apprehensions and maintain peace and tranquillity, and inform people about the availability of food, medicine and other essential commodities.

    The ministry said that in the wake of the orders issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 (for lockdown), there were possibilities of rumour-mongering, including those about shortage of food and other essential services and commodities.

    'In this context, it is imperative that all state governments and Union Territory administrations take necessary steps to suitably publicise through all available means that food, medical and civil supplies, and other essential services will be maintained and there are adequate supplies available in the country,' the communication said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 10:36 [IST]
