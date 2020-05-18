Coronavirus lockdown: CBSE announces date sheet for pending board exams

Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 18: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced the date sheet for the pending class 10 and 12 board exams, which will be scheduled to be held from July 1 to July 15. The exams were postponed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The class 10 board exams are pending only in the North East Delhi. "The class 10 exams will be staggered on four dates, starting July 1. The first paper will be of Social Sciences, while the next day students will be required to appear for Science exam," Sanyam Bhardwaj, the Controller of Examination, CBSE said.

"On July 10, exams will be conducted for both courses of Hindi and on July 15 for both courses of English," he said. On health guidelines for students, Bhardwaj said, they will be required to carry own sanitiser bottles and wear masks to their examination centres. "Parents will have to ensure their ward is not sick and candidates will have to strictly follow physical-distancing norms," he said.

For class 12, the Home Science exam would be held on July 1, followed by both courses of Hindi the next day. The class 12 Business Studies exam has been scheduled for July 9, followed by Biotechnology on July 10, and Geography on July 11.