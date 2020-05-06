  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus lockdown: After Delhi and Karnataka, Telangana opens liquor store in state

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, May 06: With liquor shops remaining closed for more than a month in view of COVID-19 lockdown, Telangana on Wednesday re-opened the liquor stores with impatient tipplers forming serpentine queues even before the shutters went up.

    liquor
    Representational Image

    The liquor store owners were seen performing special prayers with flowers, coconuts, incense sticks and offered 'Aarti' infront of the stores at several places, before commencing business. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday announced that barring 15 liquor outlets located in various containment zones in the state, the remaining over 2,200 would be open for business from 10 am to 6 pm beginning Wednesday.

    Coronavirus crisis: How COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu are causing panic among people

    However, pubs and bars that serve liquor will remain shut. Police personnel were deployed at most of the outlets to avoid untoward incidents and ensure law and order.

    The central and state government began to ease restrictions in the third phase of the nationwide lockdown. Also, the Delhi government announced a 70 per cent hike in the price of liquor across categories in the capital, starting Tuesday.

    Coronavirus crisis: Why sale of liquor matters to state? Which state collects more in revenue?

    It can be seen that the manufacture and sale of liquor is one of the major sources of their revenue, and the reopening the sale of liquor comes at a time when the states have been struggling to fill their coffers amid the disruption on account of the lockdown.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus karnataka telangana

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X