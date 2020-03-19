  • search
    Coronavirus: LNJP curtails OPD timings

    New Delhi, Mar 19: In view of the coronavirus outbreak in Delhi, the LNJP Hospital here has curtailed the OPD timing, doctors said.

    The timing has been reduced by a few hours as there is a lot crowding in OPD and social distancing has been prescribed, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital MS Dr Kishore Singh said.

    The revised timing is 8:30 am to 10 am. The regular timing is 8-11:30 am.

    The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has risen to 10, which includes one foreign national, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

    Suspected coronavirus patient jumps to death from Safdarjung hospital building

    By Tuesday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at eight.

    India had reported its second casualty due to coronavirus on Friday with the death of a 68-year-old woman in Delhi.

    Both the new patients have been admitted at the Safdarjung Hospital.

    Three patients have been discharged and one had died earlier.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 7:53 [IST]
