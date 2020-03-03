  • search
    Coronavirus LIVE: World needs yoga more than ever, helps in immunity, says PM

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, June 21: In his message on the sixth International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said due to the coronavirus pandemic, the world is feeling the need for Yoga more than ever.

    If our immunity is strong, it is of great help in defeating this disease. For boosting immunity, there are several techniques in Yoga, various asanas' are there, he said. COVID-19 specifically attacks our respiratory system which gets strengthened on doing 'Pranayama' or breathing exercise, Modi said.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    8:32 AM, 21 Jun
    President Donald Trump's campaign says six staff members helping set up for his Saturday night rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have tested positive for coronavirus.
    8:32 AM, 21 Jun
    Kanwar yatra during the auspicious month of 'Shravan' will remain suspended this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic, according to an official release issued on Saturday.
    8:31 AM, 21 Jun
    Mexico reports 4,717 new coronavirus infections, 387 deaths: health ministry, reports Reuters
    8:31 AM, 21 Jun
    UK PM Johnson to announce new 'one metre plus' social distancing rule
    8:31 AM, 21 Jun
    8:30 AM, 21 Jun
    Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet. It has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity. It does not discriminate. It goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and nations. Anybody can embrace Yoga: Modi
    8:29 AM, 21 Jun
    "Covid-19 attacks our respiratory system. 'Pranayam', a breathing exercise is something that helps us the most in making our respiratory system strong," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi International Yoga Day.
    8:29 AM, 21 Jun
    In his message on the sixth International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said due to the coronavirus pandemic, the world is feeling the need for Yoga more than ever. “If our immunity is strong, it is of great help in defeating this disease. For boosting immunity, there are several techniques in Yoga, various ‘asanas' are there,” he said.
    11:09 PM, 20 Jun
    Delhi reports the highest single-day spike of 3,630 new COVID19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 56,746. Death toll rises to 2112 with 77 deaths today.
    11:04 PM, 20 Jun
    The total number of containment zones in Delhi is now 262; total 73 zones have been de-contained till date.
    11:03 PM, 20 Jun
    160 deaths and highest single-day rise of 3874 new COVID19 cases reported in Maharashtra today; the total number of positive cases in the state is now 1,28,205. The death toll is at 5,984
    11:03 PM, 20 Jun
    59 more COVID19 cases & 69 recoveries reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 1965, including 619 active cases, 1335 recovered/discharged & 11 deaths
    11:01 PM, 20 Jun
    Addressing virtual 'Jan Samwad' rally of BJP workers from Nagpur in Maharashtra, Gadkari said the challenge posed by COVID-19 is nothing compared to the challenges faced and overcame by India before and after Independence.
    11:01 PM, 20 Jun
    The unprecedented situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic should be viewed as a blessing in disguise, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said.
    11:01 PM, 20 Jun
    The US National Institutes of Health said it has halted a clinical trial to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
    10:08 PM, 20 Jun
    Telangana reports 546 new COVID19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 7072. Death toll stands at 203 after 5 deaths reported today.
    9:52 PM, 20 Jun
    136 deaths and 1197 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Mumbai today, taking the total number of positive cases to 65265. The death toll is at 3559: Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai
    9:23 PM, 20 Jun
    23 new COVID19 cases reported in Uttarakhand. Total number of cases in the state is now at 2301, the death toll is at 27.
    9:23 PM, 20 Jun
    Gautam Buddha Nagar reports 41 new COVID19 cases today, taking the total number of positive cases to 1369. 661 people have been discharged so far, while 690 are active cases along and 18 deaths have been recorded.
    9:22 PM, 20 Jun
    381 new COVID19 cases & 4 deaths reported in Rajasthan, taking the total number of cases to 14537, of which 2926 cases are active. Number of deaths due to the disease stands at 337.
    8:33 PM, 20 Jun
    Delhi Disaster Management Authority has approved recommendations of High-Level Expert Committee to fix rates of beds for COVID-19 patients. Rates for isolation beds,ICUs without&with ventilator in hospitals are capped at Rs 8000-10000,13000-15000&15000-18000,respectively:Delhi LG
    8:32 PM, 20 Jun
    The number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 11,724 with 142 new patients, including 42 in Indore, coming to light since previous evening. Six coronavirus patients died during this period, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 501, health officials said.
    8:31 PM, 20 Jun
    154 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 40 from Jammu division and 114 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases stands at 5834 including 2417 active cases, 3336 recovered and 81 deaths.
    8:30 PM, 20 Jun
    West Bengal reports 441 fresh COVID-19 positive cases, 11 deaths and 562 discharged cases in the last 24 hours. Total number of positive cases stands at 13531 in the state.
    8:30 PM, 20 Jun
    20 deaths and 539 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours. State's tally rises to 26737 including 18702 cured/discharged and 1639 deaths.
    8:30 PM, 20 Jun
    29 COVID-19 cases reported in Goa today, taking the total number of cases to 754 including 129 recoveries and 625 active cases: Goa Health Department
    8:29 PM, 20 Jun
    Procuring, stocking, sale & use of synthetic/nylon-glass coated threads popular as 'pakka' thread/'dori' & Chinese 'maanjha'/'dori' along with other threads coated with glass or any harmful substance, used for kite flying, are banned for 60 days: Chandigarh District Magistrate
    8:14 PM, 20 Jun
    Twenty-two people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, taking the total number of cases to 651 in the state. Of the fresh cases, 11 were reported from Hamirpur district, four from Kangra, three from Shimla, two from Sirmaur and one each from Solan and Kullu, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.
    8:11 PM, 20 Jun
    Coronavirus cases went past the 8,000-mark in Andhra Pradesh as 491 were added anew, taking the total to 8,452, even as the death toll rose to 101 with five fresh casualties. The latest Covid-19 bulletin said 4,111 patients were discharged in the state so far, leaving 4,240 active cases.
    8:11 PM, 20 Jun
    As many as 416 new Covid-19 cases and nine deaths have been reported in Karnataka today. Total number of cases stands at 8,697 and death toll is at 132: State Health Department
