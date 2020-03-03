Coronavirus LIVE: World needs yoga more than ever, helps in immunity, says PM

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, June 21: In his message on the sixth International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said due to the coronavirus pandemic, the world is feeling the need for Yoga more than ever.

If our immunity is strong, it is of great help in defeating this disease. For boosting immunity, there are several techniques in Yoga, various asanas' are there, he said. COVID-19 specifically attacks our respiratory system which gets strengthened on doing 'Pranayama' or breathing exercise, Modi said.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First President Donald Trump's campaign says six staff members helping set up for his Saturday night rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have tested positive for coronavirus. Kanwar yatra during the auspicious month of 'Shravan' will remain suspended this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic, according to an official release issued on Saturday. Mexico reports 4,717 new coronavirus infections, 387 deaths: health ministry, reports Reuters UK PM Johnson to announce new 'one metre plus' social distancing rule #CoronaFacts:



📍Can Thermal Scanners detect infected people❓❓❓



↗️ No, thermal scanners don't detect infected people. They just detect body temperature. @ICMRDELHI



#MythBuster #IndiaFightsCorona #StaySafeStayHealthy pic.twitter.com/4kICgU79M5 — #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) June 21, 2020 Coronavirus myth busted: Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet. It has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity. It does not discriminate. It goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and nations. Anybody can embrace Yoga: Modi "Covid-19 attacks our respiratory system. 'Pranayam', a breathing exercise is something that helps us the most in making our respiratory system strong," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi International Yoga Day. In his message on the sixth International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said due to the coronavirus pandemic, the world is feeling the need for Yoga more than ever. “If our immunity is strong, it is of great help in defeating this disease. For boosting immunity, there are several techniques in Yoga, various ‘asanas' are there,” he said. Delhi reports the highest single-day spike of 3,630 new COVID19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 56,746. Death toll rises to 2112 with 77 deaths today. The total number of containment zones in Delhi is now 262; total 73 zones have been de-contained till date. 160 deaths and highest single-day rise of 3874 new COVID19 cases reported in Maharashtra today; the total number of positive cases in the state is now 1,28,205. The death toll is at 5,984 59 more COVID19 cases & 69 recoveries reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 1965, including 619 active cases, 1335 recovered/discharged & 11 deaths Addressing virtual 'Jan Samwad' rally of BJP workers from Nagpur in Maharashtra, Gadkari said the challenge posed by COVID-19 is nothing compared to the challenges faced and overcame by India before and after Independence. The unprecedented situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic should be viewed as a blessing in disguise, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said. The US National Institutes of Health said it has halted a clinical trial to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Telangana reports 546 new COVID19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 7072. Death toll stands at 203 after 5 deaths reported today. 136 deaths and 1197 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Mumbai today, taking the total number of positive cases to 65265. The death toll is at 3559: Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai 23 new COVID19 cases reported in Uttarakhand. Total number of cases in the state is now at 2301, the death toll is at 27. Gautam Buddha Nagar reports 41 new COVID19 cases today, taking the total number of positive cases to 1369. 661 people have been discharged so far, while 690 are active cases along and 18 deaths have been recorded. 381 new COVID19 cases & 4 deaths reported in Rajasthan, taking the total number of cases to 14537, of which 2926 cases are active. Number of deaths due to the disease stands at 337. Delhi Disaster Management Authority has approved recommendations of High-Level Expert Committee to fix rates of beds for COVID-19 patients. Rates for isolation beds,ICUs without&with ventilator in hospitals are capped at Rs 8000-10000,13000-15000&15000-18000,respectively:Delhi LG The number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 11,724 with 142 new patients, including 42 in Indore, coming to light since previous evening. Six coronavirus patients died during this period, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 501, health officials said. 154 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 40 from Jammu division and 114 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases stands at 5834 including 2417 active cases, 3336 recovered and 81 deaths. West Bengal reports 441 fresh COVID-19 positive cases, 11 deaths and 562 discharged cases in the last 24 hours. Total number of positive cases stands at 13531 in the state. 20 deaths and 539 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours. State's tally rises to 26737 including 18702 cured/discharged and 1639 deaths. 29 COVID-19 cases reported in Goa today, taking the total number of cases to 754 including 129 recoveries and 625 active cases: Goa Health Department Procuring, stocking, sale & use of synthetic/nylon-glass coated threads popular as 'pakka' thread/'dori' & Chinese 'maanjha'/'dori' along with other threads coated with glass or any harmful substance, used for kite flying, are banned for 60 days: Chandigarh District Magistrate Twenty-two people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, taking the total number of cases to 651 in the state. Of the fresh cases, 11 were reported from Hamirpur district, four from Kangra, three from Shimla, two from Sirmaur and one each from Solan and Kullu, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said. Coronavirus cases went past the 8,000-mark in Andhra Pradesh as 491 were added anew, taking the total to 8,452, even as the death toll rose to 101 with five fresh casualties. The latest Covid-19 bulletin said 4,111 patients were discharged in the state so far, leaving 4,240 active cases. As many as 416 new Covid-19 cases and nine deaths have been reported in Karnataka today. Total number of cases stands at 8,697 and death toll is at 132: State Health Department Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.