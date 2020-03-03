Coronavirus LIVE: Salaries of all the elected representatives of Maha to be deducted to 60 per cent

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Mar 31: The death toll in the US from the novel coronavirus pandemic climbed past 3,000, while New York cheered the arrival of a gleaming 1,000-bed US Navy hospital ship as a sign of hope in the city's desperate fight.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has developed tracking technology to track coronavirus patients in the state and prevent the disease's spread. The state government is using two unique tools developed by the State Disaster Management Authority with the help of other agencies to track each person in home quarantine real time and to track the travel history of positive cases.

Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

Newest First Oldest First

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar has issued orders claiming that the salaries of all elected representatives, including the Chief Minister and all MLAs-MLCs, will be cut by 60% for the month of March. Abhijit Roy, Dy Director Heath and Nodal Officer, COVID 19 in Andaman and Nicobar said that 9 out of the 10 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Andaman and Nicobar, had attended Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz, Nizamuddin in Delhi. Uttar Pradesh Police has said that search for 157 people of the state, who had participated in Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz, Nizamuddin in Delhi is underway. To fight against the outbreak of COVID-19, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has donated Rs 25 lakh to Maharashtra Chief Ministers Relief Fund. Nizamuddin cluster is similar to South Korea Christian outbreak as the number of cases emerged in South Korea came from a church congregation. The Director of Andhra Pradesh Health and Family Welfare said of the 17 people who tested positive, two are from Anantapur district, eight are from Prakasam district, five from Guntur district, one each from Krishna and East Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh government has confirmed that as many as 369 people from the state had attended the Nizamuddin event. Amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal said that despite many challenges, India has been a dependable and affordable source and high quality medical and pharma products to nearly 190 countries around the world. Tamil Nadu has registered seven new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, or Covid-19. This makes the total case count in the state to reach 74. Indore's chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Praveen Jadiya said that the total number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 44 in Indore after 17 people tested positive today. Two days ago, their samples were sent to Bhopal for test. Puducherry Police registered a case against BJP leader V Saminathan for allegedly distributing free rice to locals in the city after violating lockdown orders. To fight the coronavirus pandemic, Jindal Steel and Power is all set to make an immediate contribution of Rs 25 crores to PM Cares Fund. A high-level meeting is underway at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the issues of coronavirus and Markaz building, Nizamuddin. Along with the CM, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other officials are present at the meeting. Principal Secretary (Health) of the Gujarat government, Jayanti Ravi said that two new COVID-19 positive cases has been registered in the state. The two are identified as a 55-year-old man from Ahmedabad and a woman from Gandhinagar. Total number of positive cases in Gujarat is 73. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that 24 people who were present at the Markaz building, Nizamuddin have tested positive for coronavirus. A 35-yr-old man from Tagapani, Dhamtari, who was put under isolation home by the state health department after his return from Tamil Nadu, commits suicide. It is reportedly said that the deceased had no symptoms relating to coronavirus. Whenever I get time, I practice Yoga Nidra once or twice a week.



It furthers overall well-being, relaxes the mind, reduces stress and anxiety. You will find many videos of Yoga Nidra on the net. I’m sharing a video each in English and Hindi. https://t.co/oLCz3Idnro — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2020 Amid coronavirus lockdown in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and touted the benefits of Yoga and said that it relaxes the mind and reduces stress. 21-day lockdown by PM Modi is crucial to fight against COVID-19, says European Foundation for South Asian Studies Rajasthan Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Rohit Kumar Singh has said that seven people, who were evacuated from Iran, have tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 83. West Bengal has registered another death in Howrah, taking the death toll in the state due to coronavirus to three. Maharashtra witnessed five fresh coronavirus cases in the state. The state health department said that the total number of positive cases in the state has shot up to 225. The Delhi government has identified Nizamuddin as a hotspot. Earlier, the government issued a statement that a violation lockdown was carried out on March 24 which led to Covid-19 deaths. Kerala witnessed a death of a person due to coronavirus pandemic. Abdul Azeez, a 69-year-old man from Thiruvananthapuram died at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College today. The Andaman and Nicobar administration said that the designated laboratory for COVID-19 in Dollygunj has tested 33 suspected cases on March 29, out of which only one was found positive. The total number of cases found positive is 10 out of 99 samples tested till date. Nisha,a member of the group,says, "We had started with 200 kits but now it has gone up to around 1500. We prepare it ourselves for distribution. We used to get together for celebration of navratri,but it got cancelled this yr due to #COVID19. So we thought of doing this instead" https://t.co/TZwcwSJ9hF pic.twitter.com/LeyqvHzUbK — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020 Around 150 members of the transgender community in Surat, Gujarat were seen distributing food kits among the residents of slum areas of the city and other needy people amid coronavirus lockdown. Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) has seized as many as 12,000 fake N95 masks. Further investigation is underway The World Bank has warned China that the coronavirus pandemic's economic fallout could cause the country's growth to come to a virtual standstill and drive 11 million more people into poverty. People continued to board buses in the Nizammudin area to be taken to different hospitals for a checkup. A religious gathering was held in Markaz, that violated lockdown conditions. Several positive cases of COVID-19 have been found among those who attended the gathering. A resident of Korba has been tested positive for Cornavirus: NM Nagarkar, Director, Raipur AIIMS Another tool developed by Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority is being used by authorities to track travel history of all positive cases using the same data & mobile tower signals.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.