    31 Mar, 2020         13:04:49 IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: Salaries of all the elected representatives of Maha to be deducted to 60 per cent

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 31: The death toll in the US from the novel coronavirus pandemic climbed past 3,000, while New York cheered the arrival of a gleaming 1,000-bed US Navy hospital ship as a sign of hope in the city's desperate fight.

    Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has developed tracking technology to track coronavirus patients in the state and prevent the disease's spread. The state government is using two unique tools developed by the State Disaster Management Authority with the help of other agencies to track each person in home quarantine real time and to track the travel history of positive cases.

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    1:04 PM, 31 Mar
    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar has issued orders claiming that the salaries of all elected representatives, including the Chief Minister and all MLAs-MLCs, will be cut by 60% for the month of March.
    1:00 PM, 31 Mar
    Abhijit Roy, Dy Director Heath and Nodal Officer, COVID 19 in Andaman and Nicobar said that 9 out of the 10 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Andaman and Nicobar, had attended Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz, Nizamuddin in Delhi.
    12:53 PM, 31 Mar
    Uttar Pradesh Police has said that search for 157 people of the state, who had participated in Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz, Nizamuddin in Delhi is underway.
    12:43 PM, 31 Mar
    To fight against the outbreak of COVID-19, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has donated Rs 25 lakh to Maharashtra Chief Ministers Relief Fund.
    12:31 PM, 31 Mar
    Nizamuddin cluster is similar to South Korea Christian outbreak as the number of cases emerged in South Korea came from a church congregation.
    12:18 PM, 31 Mar
    The Director of Andhra Pradesh Health and Family Welfare said of the 17 people who tested positive, two are from Anantapur district, eight are from Prakasam district, five from Guntur district, one each from Krishna and East Godavari district.
    12:08 PM, 31 Mar
    Andhra Pradesh government has confirmed that as many as 369 people from the state had attended the Nizamuddin event.
    12:04 PM, 31 Mar
    Amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal said that despite many challenges, India has been a dependable and affordable source and high quality medical and pharma products to nearly 190 countries around the world.
    11:47 AM, 31 Mar
    Tamil Nadu has registered seven new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, or Covid-19. This makes the total case count in the state to reach 74.
    11:43 AM, 31 Mar
    Indore's chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Praveen Jadiya said that the total number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 44 in Indore after 17 people tested positive today. Two days ago, their samples were sent to Bhopal for test.
    11:17 AM, 31 Mar
    Puducherry Police registered a case against BJP leader V Saminathan for allegedly distributing free rice to locals in the city after violating lockdown orders.
    11:06 AM, 31 Mar
    To fight the coronavirus pandemic, Jindal Steel and Power is all set to make an immediate contribution of Rs 25 crores to PM Cares Fund.
    10:57 AM, 31 Mar
    A high-level meeting is underway at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the issues of coronavirus and Markaz building, Nizamuddin. Along with the CM, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other officials are present at the meeting.
    10:47 AM, 31 Mar
    Principal Secretary (Health) of the Gujarat government, Jayanti Ravi said that two new COVID-19 positive cases has been registered in the state. The two are identified as a 55-year-old man from Ahmedabad and a woman from Gandhinagar. Total number of positive cases in Gujarat is 73.
    10:38 AM, 31 Mar
    Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that 24 people who were present at the Markaz building, Nizamuddin have tested positive for coronavirus.
    10:18 AM, 31 Mar
    A 35-yr-old man from Tagapani, Dhamtari, who was put under isolation home by the state health department after his return from Tamil Nadu, commits suicide. It is reportedly said that the deceased had no symptoms relating to coronavirus.
    10:14 AM, 31 Mar
    Amid coronavirus lockdown in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and touted the benefits of Yoga and said that it relaxes the mind and reduces stress.
    9:56 AM, 31 Mar
    21-day lockdown by PM Modi is crucial to fight against COVID-19, says European Foundation for South Asian Studies
    9:52 AM, 31 Mar
    Rajasthan Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Rohit Kumar Singh has said that seven people, who were evacuated from Iran, have tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 83.
    9:49 AM, 31 Mar
    West Bengal has registered another death in Howrah, taking the death toll in the state due to coronavirus to three.
    9:16 AM, 31 Mar
    Maharashtra witnessed five fresh coronavirus cases in the state. The state health department said that the total number of positive cases in the state has shot up to 225.
    8:56 AM, 31 Mar
    The Delhi government has identified Nizamuddin as a hotspot. Earlier, the government issued a statement that a violation lockdown was carried out on March 24 which led to Covid-19 deaths.
    8:43 AM, 31 Mar
    Kerala witnessed a death of a person due to coronavirus pandemic. Abdul Azeez, a 69-year-old man from Thiruvananthapuram died at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College today.
    8:35 AM, 31 Mar
    The Andaman and Nicobar administration said that the designated laboratory for COVID-19 in Dollygunj has tested 33 suspected cases on March 29, out of which only one was found positive. The total number of cases found positive is 10 out of 99 samples tested till date.
    8:28 AM, 31 Mar
    Around 150 members of the transgender community in Surat, Gujarat were seen distributing food kits among the residents of slum areas of the city and other needy people amid coronavirus lockdown.
    8:24 AM, 31 Mar
    Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) has seized as many as 12,000 fake N95 masks. Further investigation is underway
    8:24 AM, 31 Mar
    The World Bank has warned China that the coronavirus pandemic's economic fallout could cause the country's growth to come to a virtual standstill and drive 11 million more people into poverty.
    8:07 AM, 31 Mar
    People continued to board buses in the Nizammudin area to be taken to different hospitals for a checkup. A religious gathering was held in Markaz, that violated lockdown conditions. Several positive cases of COVID-19 have been found among those who attended the gathering.
    12:19 AM, 31 Mar
    A resident of Korba has been tested positive for Cornavirus: NM Nagarkar, Director, Raipur AIIMS
    12:09 AM, 31 Mar
    Another tool developed by Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority is being used by authorities to track travel history of all positive cases using the same data & mobile tower signals.
