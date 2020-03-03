  • search
    30 Mar, 2020         09:50:12 IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: Madhya Pradesh witnesses eight new COVID-19 cases

    New Delhi, Mar 29: US President Donald Trump said that the death rate in the US is likely to hit in two weeks as he extended the coronavirus guidelines.

    According to reports, the health officials said that one resident of a Maryland nursing home died after coming in contact with COVID-19. A man in his 90s who was a resident at the Peasant View Nursing Home died Saturday night after testing positive for COVID-19.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Russia calls for partial lockdown from Monday

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    9:50 AM, 30 Mar
    Prohibitory orders under section 144, CrPC were issued in Kottayam district, a day after a village near Changanassery saw a massive protest by hundreds of migrant workers, violating the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the coronavirus. District Collector P K Sudheer Babu issued the prohibitory orders as a measure "to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the district", officials said.
    9:50 AM, 30 Mar
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared 3D animated videos of him performing yoga on Twitter to show how he remains fit. "During yesterday's #MannKiBaat, someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, thought of sharing these Yoga videos," he tweeted.
    9:23 AM, 30 Mar
    A 44-year-old female COVID-19 patient from Kalimpong, who was admitted at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for treatment, died early this morning.
    9:11 AM, 30 Mar
    The Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore has said that eight new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh. While seven cases have been reported from Indore, one is from Ujjain.
    9:03 AM, 30 Mar
    China has reported 31 new cases of coronavirus including 30 while the death toll reached 3,304.
    8:41 AM, 30 Mar
    US President Donald Trump called on Congress to restore the full tax deduction for meals and entertainment in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.
    8:22 AM, 30 Mar
    Russia has announced a partial lockdown by requesting its residents to stay at home from Monday in their toughest move to slow the spread of coronavirus. This move, by the authorities come after the number of official cases in Moscow passed the 1,000 mark.
    7:59 AM, 30 Mar
    According to reports, Mexico has confirmed 145 new coronavirus cases with four new deaths
    7:53 AM, 30 Mar
    According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 1,122 while the number of deaths is now at 27 in the country.
    11:12 PM, 29 Mar
    Delhi govt suspends 2 officers for dereliction of duty.
    11:00 PM, 29 Mar
    Amid the exodus of migrant workers, the Delhi Police Commissioner Sunday instructed his personnel to disallow them from moving out of the city by enhancing picket deployment and stopping buses going outside Delhi.
    10:51 PM, 29 Mar
    One of the three trainees of Indian Forest Services (IFS), who had tested negative for COVID-19 on 27th March, has tested positive today.
    10:18 PM, 29 Mar
    Central govt today set up 11 empowered groups for ensuring a comprehensive and integrated response to COVID-19.
    10:16 PM, 29 Mar
    Andhra Pradesh: Two new COVID19 cases reported in Visakhapatnam today; both have contact history with case no. 7 who had returned from Birmingham. Total number of cases rises to 21 in the state.
    10:15 PM, 29 Mar
    Jharkhand: Chief Minister Hemant Soren inspected isolation wards set up at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, today.
    10:13 PM, 29 Mar
    It is our responsibility to take care of migrants who have come to work in Telangana, we will take care of them like our family. Rs 500 along with 12 kg ration will be provided to each person, there is no need to panic: K. Chandrashekar Rao
    9:31 PM, 29 Mar
    120 vehicles seized in Kalaburagi today on charges of roaming unnecessarily on roads and violating the Coronavirus Lockdown orders. All those who are coming out for essential or emergency work are not being stopped: DCP Kalaburagi, Karnataka
    8:48 PM, 29 Mar
    Total number of #COVID19 positive cases rise to 1024 in India (including 901 active cases, 96 cured/discharged/migrated people and 27 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    8:31 PM, 29 Mar
    The Punjab Police has launched a Police Emergency Services App (PESA) as a pilot project, which is to be extended across the state soon.
    8:21 PM, 29 Mar
    23 new Coronavirus cases reported today. Total number of positive cases in Delhi rises to 72.
    8:04 PM, 29 Mar
    Kerala: Around 200 workers from West Bengal are stranded in Kottayam. A worker says, “We do not have money, our employers have refused to pay us wages during Coronavirus Lockdown.
    7:39 PM, 29 Mar
    As many as seven new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Karnataka.
    7:38 PM, 29 Mar
    Spain confirmed another 838 deaths from the Coronavirus in 24 hours today, a new daily record, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 6,528, according to Health Ministry figures.
    7:36 PM, 29 Mar
    4 new positive COVID19 cases reported at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College & Hospital in Bhagalpur today. Total number of positive cases in the state rises to 15.
    7:23 PM, 29 Mar
    The number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the United Kingdom rose to 1,228, according to figures released on Sunday, an increase of 209.
    6:58 PM, 29 Mar
    Lockdown in Nepal due to COVID-19 has been extended till 7th April, the decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held today. Earlier, the lockdown was set to end on 31st March.
    6:55 PM, 29 Mar
    The government has launched a toll-free helpline number -- 08046110007 -- for people who may face any mental health issue due to the ongoing countrywide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.
    6:22 PM, 29 Mar
    Delhi government is providing lunch and dinner to more than 4 lakh people every day. We are putting in all the efforts to make sure that everyone gets food in the national capital. There is no dearth of food and water: Kejriwal.
    6:21 PM, 29 Mar
    When Prime Minister Modi announced the Coronavirus Lockdown he said, 'stay wherever you are'. I think it is the mantra of this lockdown, if we don't follow this the lockdown will not be successful and the country will fail in the fight against this virus: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
    6:13 PM, 29 Mar
    Sanitisation drive being conducted in various parts of the city, to control the spread of COVID-19: Department of Public Relations, Chandigarh.
