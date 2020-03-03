Coronavirus LIVE: Madhya Pradesh witnesses eight new COVID-19 cases

India

New Delhi, Mar 29: US President Donald Trump said that the death rate in the US is likely to hit in two weeks as he extended the coronavirus guidelines.

According to reports, the health officials said that one resident of a Maryland nursing home died after coming in contact with COVID-19. A man in his 90s who was a resident at the Peasant View Nursing Home died Saturday night after testing positive for COVID-19.

Prohibitory orders under section 144, CrPC were issued in Kottayam district, a day after a village near Changanassery saw a massive protest by hundreds of migrant workers, violating the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the coronavirus. District Collector P K Sudheer Babu issued the prohibitory orders as a measure "to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the district", officials said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared 3D animated videos of him performing yoga on Twitter to show how he remains fit. "During yesterday's #MannKiBaat, someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, thought of sharing these Yoga videos," he tweeted. A 44-year-old female COVID-19 patient from Kalimpong, who was admitted at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for treatment, died early this morning. The Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore has said that eight new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh. While seven cases have been reported from Indore, one is from Ujjain. China has reported 31 new cases of coronavirus including 30 while the death toll reached 3,304. US President Donald Trump called on Congress to restore the full tax deduction for meals and entertainment in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Russia has announced a partial lockdown by requesting its residents to stay at home from Monday in their toughest move to slow the spread of coronavirus. This move, by the authorities come after the number of official cases in Moscow passed the 1,000 mark. According to reports, Mexico has confirmed 145 new coronavirus cases with four new deaths According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 1,122 while the number of deaths is now at 27 in the country. Delhi govt suspends 2 officers for dereliction of duty. Amid the exodus of migrant workers, the Delhi Police Commissioner Sunday instructed his personnel to disallow them from moving out of the city by enhancing picket deployment and stopping buses going outside Delhi. One of the three trainees of Indian Forest Services (IFS), who had tested negative for COVID-19 on 27th March, has tested positive today. Central govt today set up 11 empowered groups for ensuring a comprehensive and integrated response to COVID-19. Andhra Pradesh: Two new COVID19 cases reported in Visakhapatnam today; both have contact history with case no. 7 who had returned from Birmingham. Total number of cases rises to 21 in the state. Jharkhand: Chief Minister Hemant Soren inspected isolation wards set up at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, today. It is our responsibility to take care of migrants who have come to work in Telangana, we will take care of them like our family. Rs 500 along with 12 kg ration will be provided to each person, there is no need to panic: K. Chandrashekar Rao 120 vehicles seized in Kalaburagi today on charges of roaming unnecessarily on roads and violating the Coronavirus Lockdown orders. All those who are coming out for essential or emergency work are not being stopped: DCP Kalaburagi, Karnataka Total number of #COVID19 positive cases rise to 1024 in India (including 901 active cases, 96 cured/discharged/migrated people and 27 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare The Punjab Police has launched a Police Emergency Services App (PESA) as a pilot project, which is to be extended across the state soon. 23 new Coronavirus cases reported today. Total number of positive cases in Delhi rises to 72. Kerala: Around 200 workers from West Bengal are stranded in Kottayam. A worker says, “We do not have money, our employers have refused to pay us wages during Coronavirus Lockdown. As many as seven new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Karnataka. Spain confirmed another 838 deaths from the Coronavirus in 24 hours today, a new daily record, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 6,528, according to Health Ministry figures. 4 new positive COVID19 cases reported at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College & Hospital in Bhagalpur today. Total number of positive cases in the state rises to 15. The number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the United Kingdom rose to 1,228, according to figures released on Sunday, an increase of 209. Lockdown in Nepal due to COVID-19 has been extended till 7th April, the decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held today. Earlier, the lockdown was set to end on 31st March. The government has launched a toll-free helpline number -- 08046110007 -- for people who may face any mental health issue due to the ongoing countrywide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. Delhi government is providing lunch and dinner to more than 4 lakh people every day. We are putting in all the efforts to make sure that everyone gets food in the national capital. There is no dearth of food and water: Kejriwal. When Prime Minister Modi announced the Coronavirus Lockdown he said, 'stay wherever you are'. I think it is the mantra of this lockdown, if we don't follow this the lockdown will not be successful and the country will fail in the fight against this virus: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Sanitisation drive being conducted in various parts of the city, to control the spread of COVID-19: Department of Public Relations, Chandigarh.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.