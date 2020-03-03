For Quick Alerts
30 Mar, 2020 09:50:12 IST
Coronavirus LIVE: Madhya Pradesh witnesses eight new COVID-19 cases
New Delhi, Mar 29: US President Donald Trump said that the death rate in the US is likely to hit in two weeks as he extended the coronavirus guidelines.
According to reports, the health officials said that one resident of a Maryland nursing home died after coming in contact with COVID-19. A man in his 90s who was a resident at the Peasant View Nursing Home died Saturday night after testing positive for COVID-19.
Prohibitory orders under section 144, CrPC were issued in Kottayam district, a day after a village near Changanassery saw a massive protest by hundreds of migrant workers, violating the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the coronavirus. District Collector P K Sudheer Babu issued the prohibitory orders as a measure "to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the district", officials said.
