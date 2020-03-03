Coronavirus LIVE: Five more COVID-19 cases in MP; tally reaches 39

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 28: The total number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 918 with 179 fresh cases being reported on Saturday, the highest single-day increase so far, while the death toll rose to 19, according to the Union Health Ministry data. Deaths have so far been reported from Maharashtra (5), Gujarat (3), Karnataka (2), Madhya Pradesh (2) and one each from Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    9:54 AM, 29 Mar
    The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the philanthropic arm of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, has announced plans to team up with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to donate USD 25 million to a research fund exploring possible COVID-19 treatments.
    9:54 AM, 29 Mar
    "Youngsters are at the forefront of fighting COVID-19," says Prime Minister Modi on Twitter, responding to Vishal Khandelwal, who had tagged him about his young children's donations.
    9:52 AM, 29 Mar
    Five more COVID-19 cases in MP; tally reaches 39: Officials
    9:45 AM, 29 Mar
    A 53-year-old woman has also tested positive for COVID19 in Bhilwara, 25 people have tested positive till now in the city and 55 in the state
    9:39 AM, 29 Mar
    The unfortunate demise of a Coronavirus patient has been reported from Srinagar this morning: Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary(Planning), J&K Govt (file pic) Two people have died in Jammu and Kashmir till now due to Coronavirus
    9:39 AM, 29 Mar
    A 45-year-old COVID19 patient died today in Ahmedabad. He was suffering from diabetes. A total of five deaths have been reported from Gujarat (cumulative figures till today): Health & Family Welfare Department, Gujarat Government
    9:38 AM, 29 Mar
    5 COVID19 patients from Pune have tested negative in repeat samples and will be discharged today: Shravan Hardikar, Municipal Commissioner, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation 36 positive cases have been reported from Pune till now of which 10 have already been discharged
    9:38 AM, 29 Mar
    South Korea reported 105 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, raising the country's total to 9,538. The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement that fatalities increased by eight, to 152. The outbreak in South Korea has been gradually slowing after it recorded hundreds of new infections each day and once became the second hardest-hit country in the world earlier this month.
    8:45 AM, 29 Mar
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', at 11 AM today. The episode will be focused on the situation prevailing due to #COVID19.
    8:34 AM, 29 Mar
    FIR to be registered against Managing Director of a company for hiding his travel history. 13 people from his company had tested positive for Coronavirus: Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer, Anurag Bhargav
    8:33 AM, 29 Mar
    A person who had come back from Maharashtra's Amravati and four other members of his family have tested positive for #Coronavirus in Meerut.
    8:33 AM, 29 Mar
    8:33 AM, 29 Mar
    Another batch of 275 Indian citizens brought in from Iran, reach Jodhpur. They would be kept at the Indian army's wellness centre. 277 Indians evacuated earlier this month from Iran are already lodged at this centre.
    8:24 AM, 29 Mar
    An infant who had tested positive for COVID-19 has died, the first known death of a child younger than a year old infected with the virus in the United States. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Saturday the death of the infant in Chicago who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
    8:14 AM, 29 Mar
    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife said that she has recovered from being ill from COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus. "I am feeling so much better," Sophie Gregoire Trudeau said in a statement on social media.
    8:13 AM, 29 Mar
    The number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States, already the world's highest, reached a new record on Saturday, a count by Johns Hopkins University showed. Over the past 24 hours the United States also marked a record 453 deaths linked to the COVID-19 illness, bringing the country's toll to 1,891 deaths since the pandemic began.
    8:13 AM, 29 Mar
    Qatar recorded its first death from the new coronavirus on Saturday, while confirmed infections rose by 28 to 590, the health ministry said. A "57-year-old Bangladeshi national resident (in Qatar)... suffering from chronic diseases" died from the COVID-19 respiratory disease, the ministry said on Twitter.
    8:13 AM, 29 Mar
    Spain is to halt all "non-essential" economic activity for two weeks to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Saturday. "All workers in non-essential economic activities must stay at home for two weeks," said Sanchez. This measure in Spain, which has the second highest death toll from the virus, follows a similar move in Italy, which has the highest toll.
    12:16 AM, 29 Mar
    Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday sought immediate release of GST compensation arrears of Rs 2,088 crore as well as deferment of installments of industrial and agricultural loans by commercial banks to help the state fight the coronavirus infection.
    12:15 AM, 29 Mar
    It is time that all resources of the country be directed towards fighting COVID-19. I have released INR 1 Crore from my MP LAD fund towards relief efforts. I have also donated one month's salary towards the Central Relief Fund. United we stand: Gautam Gambhir
    11:56 PM, 28 Mar
    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said sending stranded migrant workers to their home states would defeat the purpose of the lockdown and could increase the spread of the coronavirus. He said a better course of action would be to provide food and shelter to such people, wherever they are, by setting up special camps.
    11:54 PM, 28 Mar
    The latest episode of Mann ki Baat on Sunday will focus on the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said. "Tune in tomorrow at 11 (AM). Tomorrow's episode will be focused on the situation prevailing due to COVID-19," Modi tweeted. Mann ki Baat radio programme is aired on the last Sunday of every month and the prime minister speaks on the latest issues.
    11:53 PM, 28 Mar
    Dozens more passengers on a cruise ship docked in Western Australia showed symptoms of coronavirus Saturday after the vessel was allowed ashore following days stranded at sea in a stand-off with authorities.
    11:51 PM, 28 Mar
    China has sent a truck-load of medical supplies to Pakistan through the Khunjerab Pass to combat the deadly novel coronavirus, after it asked Islamabad to open the border between the two countries for one day to transport the equipment.
    11:50 PM, 28 Mar
    Government of Himachal Pradesh to provide boarding and lodging to students from Himachal Pradesh in Chandigarh at Himachal Bhawan there, after reports that students from HP have been asked to vacate rented accommodations by their landlords in Chandigarh.
    11:23 PM, 28 Mar
    Ambala has reported its 1st positive case of #coronavirus. A 21-year-old man is a resident of Ram Nagar village in Patiala, Punjab, on Ambala-Patiala border. He has recent travel history to Nepal. He was admitted to hospital on Mar 26.
    11:17 PM, 28 Mar
    Italy's death toll from the novel coronavirus shot past 10,000 on Saturday with 889 new deaths, the country's civil protection service said. The toll in Italy, which has suffered more deaths than any other country, now stands at 10,023.
    11:16 PM, 28 Mar
    Vehicles used in providing essential services and commodities during the 21-day lockdown to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak will be given e- passes in Maharashtra.
    11:06 PM, 28 Mar
    Puducherry's first coronavirus patient, a 68-year old woman in Mahe has tested negative, official sources said on Saturday. The patient had recovered and the follow-up test of blood samples returned negative.
    10:59 PM, 28 Mar
    The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 20,000 people in Europe, according to a tally of official figures gathered by AFP.
    X