YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus updates: Trump’s top aide admits US can’t control Covid pandemic

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 26: Donald Trump's top aide has conceded that the US is "not going to control" the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing sharp criticism from the president's Democratic rival Joe Biden that the Trump administration has waived "the white flag of defeat" against the deadly virus.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:59 PM, 26 Oct
    “We are not going to control the pandemic,” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, arguing that “proper mitigation factors” like therapies and vaccines should be the priority.
    10:59 PM, 26 Oct
    Meadows said control of the virus was not a realistic goal because “it is a contagious virus just like the flu.”
    10:58 PM, 26 Oct
    “We are not going to control the pandemic,” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, arguing that “proper mitigation factors” like therapies and vaccines should be the priority.
    10:58 PM, 26 Oct
    “We are not going to control the pandemic,” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, arguing that “proper mitigation factors” like therapies and vaccines should be the priority.
    10:57 PM, 26 Oct
    Donald Trump’s top aide has conceded that the US is “not going to control” the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing sharp criticism from the president’s Democratic rival Joe Biden that the Trump administration has waived “the white flag of defeat” against the deadly virus.
    9:52 PM, 26 Oct
    Delhi reports 2,832 new COVID19 cases, 3,736 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 54 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases here rise to 3,59,488, including 3,27,390 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 6,312 deaths. Active cases 25,786.
    8:45 PM, 26 Oct
    Maharashtra reports 3,645 new COVID19 cases, 9,905 recoveries and 84 deaths, as per their Public Health Department. The COVID tally of the state rises to 16,48,665, with 14,70,660 recoveries and 43,348 deaths. Active cases 1,34,137.
    8:34 PM, 26 Oct
    2,708 new active COVID19 cases and 32 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu. Total cases in the state are now 7,11,713 with 29,268 active cases. 6,71,489 patients have discharged while the death toll stands at 10,956.
    8:23 PM, 26 Oct
    Madhya Pradesh reports 720 new COVID19 cases, 5 deaths and 1,095 recoveries today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,67,969, with 2,890 deaths and 1,54,222 recoveries so far. Active cases stand at 10,857
    8:17 PM, 26 Oct
    47 new COVID19 cases reported in Chandigarh in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases stands at 14,085 to date, with 633 active cases, 13,230 cured cases, and 222 deaths.
    7:21 PM, 26 Oct
    Karnataka reports 3,130 new COVID19 cases, 42 deaths and 8,715 discharges in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rise to 8,05,947, with 7,19,558 discharges and 10,947 deaths. Active cases 75,423.
    7:09 PM, 26 Oct
    Kerala reports 4,287 new COVID19 cases taking active cases to 93,747.
    7:09 PM, 26 Oct
    Rajasthan reports 1,805 new COVID19 infections, out of which 352 are from Jaipur. Total cases are 1,88,048 out of which 16,233 are active patients. 1,853 deaths reported.
    7:09 PM, 26 Oct
    364 new COVID19 cases (147 from Jammu & 217 from Kashmir), 627 recoveries (229 from Jammu & 398 from Kashmir) & 6 deaths reported from J&K today. Total positive cases now at 92,225, including 7,296 active cases, 83,485 recoveries & 1,444 deaths.
    7:08 PM, 26 Oct
    Andhra Pradesh reports 1,901 new Covid19 cases and 19 deaths. Total cases in the state increase to 8,08,924 out of which 28,770 are active patients. 6,606 deaths reported till date.
    7:08 PM, 26 Oct
    Tamil Nadu agriculture minister R Doraikkannu who is being treated for severe COVID19 pneumonia, continues to be critically ill. He is on maximal life support: Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai.
    7:07 PM, 26 Oct
    Manipur reports 262 new COVID19 infections, taking total cases to 17,424 out of which 4,223 are active patients. Total deaths stand at 144.
    5:18 PM, 26 Oct
    The BJP announcement of free Covid vaccine for Bihar, where assembly polls begin this week, had kicked up a controversy with the opposition parties tearing into the NDA government alleging that the ruling party was using the pandemic for political reasons.
    4:12 PM, 26 Oct
    Border tensions along the borders with China and Pakistan will be the top focus when the top commanders of the Army will meet today.
    4:00 PM, 26 Oct
    Jharkhand reports 258 new COVID19 cases, 378 recoveries/discharges and 2 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise 99,686, including 92,976 recoveries/discharges and 866 deaths. Active cases stand at 5,844.
    3:59 PM, 26 Oct
    Madhya Pradesh reports 951 new COVID19 cases, 10 deaths and 1181 recoveries today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,67,249, including 2885 deaths and 1,53,127 recoveries so far. Active cases stand at 11,237.
    3:00 PM, 26 Oct
    Himachal Pradesh reports 157 new COVID-19 positive cases and 272 new recoveries in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rise to 20,370, including 286 deaths and 17,568 recoveries. Active cases in the state stand at 2,489.
    2:04 PM, 26 Oct
    Punjab reported 415 new COVID19 cases and 10 deaths on 25th October. Total number of cases stand at 1,31,055 including 1,22,721 discharges, 4,217 active cases & 4,117 deaths: State Government
    1:13 PM, 26 Oct
    India’s case fatality rate lowest since 22nd March at 1.5%. Fourteen States/Union Territories have case fatality ratio less than 1%. Less than 500 deaths reported in the last 24 hours: Union Health Ministry (Representational Image)
    1:05 PM, 26 Oct
    Assam reported 204 new COVID19 cases and 2,961 discharges on 25th October. Total cases in the State rise to 2,04,171, including 1,85,752 discharges and 906 deaths. Active cases at 17,510: State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
    12:24 PM, 26 Oct
    1,480 new COVID19 cases, 14 deaths & 2,071 recoveries reported in Odisha in last 24 hours. Total cases in the state now stand at 2,82,695, with 2,64,102 recoveries and 17,281 active cases. Death toll is at 1,259: Odisha Health Department
    12:07 PM, 26 Oct
    1,500-2,000 children used to attend 'Vidyarambham' every year but we restricted it less than 300 this year due to COVID19. We are strictly following COVID protocols. Thermal checking being done at entry point, we are collecting details of the people: President of the temple Trust
    11:41 AM, 26 Oct
    Telangana recorded 582 COVID19 cases, 1,432 recoveries and 4 deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 2,31,834 including 2,11,912 recoveries, 1,311 deaths and 18,611 active cases: State Health Department
    9:48 AM, 26 Oct
    Total 10,34,62,778 samples tested for COVID19 up to 25th October. Of these 9,39,309 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:13 AM, 26 Oct
    Haryana: A Ravan effigy wearing a face mask was burnt in Rohtak's old ITI ground on Dussehra yesterday.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india pandemic

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X