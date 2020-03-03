  • search
    Coronavirus LIVE: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to chair Cabinet meeting a 4pm

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 17: As many as 25 Indian Navy personnel have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The navy personnel have been admitted to the naval hospital INHS Asvini in Mumbai's Colaba.

    Arvind Kejriwal

    According to John Hopkins tracker, the number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus pandemic has reached 150,000 across the world. It took 83 days for the first 50,000 deaths to be recorded and just eight more for the toll to climb to 100,000.

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    3:33 PM, 18 Apr
    Maharashtra Labour Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that the state government would provide an assistance of Rs 2,000 each to 12 lakh registered construction workers through direct benefit transfer scheme.
    3:24 PM, 18 Apr
    As many as 10,729 arrested, 33,984 vehicles seized and 52,626 cases registered in connection with violation of coronavirus lockdown in Maharashtra.
    3:03 PM, 18 Apr
    Haryana Health Department has said that the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Haryana is 227, including 137 active patients, 88 recovered and two deaths.
    2:49 PM, 18 Apr
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is all set to chair a Cabinet meeting at 4 pm to discuss the novel coronavirus response in the national capital.
    2:46 PM, 18 Apr
    A health team was attacked by a man at Vinoba Nagar in Madhya Pradesh's Indore this morning. The neighbours who tried to pacify the man were also injured in the incident in Palasia Locality. The accused is identified as Paras.
    2:46 PM, 18 Apr
    A nine-month-old infant, is among the latest coronavirus cases detected in Uttarakhand. It is reportedly said that the infant contracted the infection from his father after he returned from a Tablighi Jamaat congregation.
    2:25 PM, 18 Apr
    The Karnataka government is keen that industries operating in rural areas reopen from April 20.
    2:17 PM, 18 Apr
    Delhi government on Saturday asked its officials to move all non-coronavirus patients from dedicated hospitals to other facilities by Sunday.
    2:06 PM, 18 Apr
    Singapore's health ministry, on Saturday confirmed 942 new coronavirus infections, a new daily record, taking the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the city-state to 5,992.
    1:48 PM, 18 Apr
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said, "Kudos to all those working round the clock to ensure India’s energy needs are met."
    1:37 PM, 18 Apr
    Another patient, hailing from Ariyankuppam village, was on Saturday discharged from a hospital after recovering from coronavirus, taking the total number of discharges to three in Puducherry.
    1:23 PM, 18 Apr
    The number of positive cases in Pakistan rose to 7,481 on Saturday with 465 new patients even as the government struggled to control clerics flouting orders against congregations in mosques.
    1:15 PM, 18 Apr
    The positive cases of novel coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh increased to 1,354 today. The death toll stands at 69.
    12:58 PM, 18 Apr
    Air India B-787 aircraft has left for Guangzhou, China from Delhi to pick up medical supplies.
    12:54 PM, 18 Apr
    Madhya Pradesh Health Deparyment said that the total number of positive cases in the state has increased to 1,355, with death toll at 69.
    12:49 PM, 18 Apr
    The Group of Ministers are holding a meeting at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence as the lockdown relaxations in non-hotspot zones come into effect on Monday. This would see up to 45 per cent of the economy becoming operational again.
    12:33 PM, 18 Apr
    A 65-year-old woman has died due to COVID-19 in the Government Medical College and Hospital in Aurangabad city, Maharashtra in the early hours of Saturday.
    12:25 PM, 18 Apr
    Twelve new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Karnataka since 5 pm yesterday. The total number of positive cases stand at 371, including 13 deaths and 92 discharges.
    12:18 PM, 18 Apr
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi retweeted the image of the tricolour on the Matterhorn mountain in Switzerland and said that humanity would overcome the pandemic.
    12:11 PM, 18 Apr
    Gujarat has reported 176 new cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,272.
    11:58 AM, 18 Apr
    The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to resume toll collection on the national highways from April 20.
    11:54 AM, 18 Apr
    Andhra Pradesh Nodal officer on Saturday said that 31 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state in last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 603.
    11:38 AM, 18 Apr
    An 85-year-old man in Kerala, who tested positive for COVID-19 and later tested negative in repeat tests, passed away today morning. It was allegedly said that the man died of coronavirus. However, the Health Minister claimed that his death was not related to the virus.
    11:18 AM, 18 Apr
    Lucknow's King George Medical University said that only 98 tested positive for coronavirus out of 1,062 samples tested on Friday.
    11:12 AM, 18 Apr
    A senior official on Saturday said that Thailand reported 33 new coronavirus infections, bringing the nation's total to 2,733 cases.
    11:07 AM, 18 Apr
    An 85-year-old person who initially tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, and recently tested negative, has died.
    10:55 AM, 18 Apr
    Congress MLA from Gwalior Pravin Pathak on Saturday said that poor families were being cheated by PDS distributers in Madhya Pradesh. PDS shops were distributing 10 kg flour bags to the poor people but the actual weight was sometimes 6 kg or 7 kg.
    10:34 AM, 18 Apr
    The total number of positive cases in Nagpur district is 63, including one death, 12 discharged.
    10:32 AM, 18 Apr
    Days after India sent supplies of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to several nations, including the US, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres salutes countries helping others in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
    10:32 AM, 18 Apr
    The US Navy said that it would conduct antibody testing of sailors aboard the coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt to determine whether they were exposed to the novel coronavirus as it spread through the ship.
