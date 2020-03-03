Coronavirus LIVE: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to chair Cabinet meeting a 4pm

India

New Delhi, Apr 17: As many as 25 Indian Navy personnel have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The navy personnel have been admitted to the naval hospital INHS Asvini in Mumbai's Colaba.

According to John Hopkins tracker, the number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus pandemic has reached 150,000 across the world. It took 83 days for the first 50,000 deaths to be recorded and just eight more for the toll to climb to 100,000.

Maharashtra Labour Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that the state government would provide an assistance of Rs 2,000 each to 12 lakh registered construction workers through direct benefit transfer scheme. As many as 10,729 arrested, 33,984 vehicles seized and 52,626 cases registered in connection with violation of coronavirus lockdown in Maharashtra. Haryana Health Department has said that the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Haryana is 227, including 137 active patients, 88 recovered and two deaths. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is all set to chair a Cabinet meeting at 4 pm to discuss the novel coronavirus response in the national capital. A health team was attacked by a man at Vinoba Nagar in Madhya Pradesh's Indore this morning. The neighbours who tried to pacify the man were also injured in the incident in Palasia Locality. The accused is identified as Paras. A nine-month-old infant, is among the latest coronavirus cases detected in Uttarakhand. It is reportedly said that the infant contracted the infection from his father after he returned from a Tablighi Jamaat congregation. The Karnataka government is keen that industries operating in rural areas reopen from April 20. Delhi government on Saturday asked its officials to move all non-coronavirus patients from dedicated hospitals to other facilities by Sunday. Singapore's health ministry, on Saturday confirmed 942 new coronavirus infections, a new daily record, taking the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the city-state to 5,992. Kudos to all those working round the clock, across the nation, to ensure India’s energy needs are met. https://t.co/52SxN97j6n — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said, "Kudos to all those working round the clock to ensure India’s energy needs are met." Another patient, hailing from Ariyankuppam village, was on Saturday discharged from a hospital after recovering from coronavirus, taking the total number of discharges to three in Puducherry. The number of positive cases in Pakistan rose to 7,481 on Saturday with 465 new patients even as the government struggled to control clerics flouting orders against congregations in mosques. The positive cases of novel coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh increased to 1,354 today. The death toll stands at 69. Air India B-787 aircraft has left for Guangzhou, China from Delhi to pick up medical supplies. Madhya Pradesh Health Deparyment said that the total number of positive cases in the state has increased to 1,355, with death toll at 69. The Group of Ministers are holding a meeting at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence as the lockdown relaxations in non-hotspot zones come into effect on Monday. This would see up to 45 per cent of the economy becoming operational again. A 65-year-old woman has died due to COVID-19 in the Government Medical College and Hospital in Aurangabad city, Maharashtra in the early hours of Saturday. Twelve new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Karnataka since 5 pm yesterday. The total number of positive cases stand at 371, including 13 deaths and 92 discharges. The world is fighting COVID-19 together.



Humanity will surely overcome this pandemic. https://t.co/7Kgwp1TU6A — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi retweeted the image of the tricolour on the Matterhorn mountain in Switzerland and said that humanity would overcome the pandemic. Gujarat has reported 176 new cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,272. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to resume toll collection on the national highways from April 20. Andhra Pradesh Nodal officer on Saturday said that 31 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state in last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 603. An 85-year-old man in Kerala, who tested positive for COVID-19 and later tested negative in repeat tests, passed away today morning. It was allegedly said that the man died of coronavirus. However, the Health Minister claimed that his death was not related to the virus. Lucknow's King George Medical University said that only 98 tested positive for coronavirus out of 1,062 samples tested on Friday. A senior official on Saturday said that Thailand reported 33 new coronavirus infections, bringing the nation's total to 2,733 cases. An 85-year-old person who initially tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, and recently tested negative, has died. Congress MLA from Gwalior Pravin Pathak on Saturday said that poor families were being cheated by PDS distributers in Madhya Pradesh. PDS shops were distributing 10 kg flour bags to the poor people but the actual weight was sometimes 6 kg or 7 kg. The total number of positive cases in Nagpur district is 63, including one death, 12 discharged. Days after India sent supplies of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to several nations, including the US, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres salutes countries helping others in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The US Navy said that it would conduct antibody testing of sailors aboard the coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt to determine whether they were exposed to the novel coronavirus as it spread through the ship.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.