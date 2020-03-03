  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: India's tally crosses 21,000, toll rises to 678

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 23: The number of positive cases for coronavirus in India have surpassed 21,000-mark to stand at 21,312 with over 678 deaths. Maharashtra has reported the maximum cases at over 5,649 and at least 269 deaths. Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have also reported large numbers of positive cases.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 reaches six in Goa

    Adopting "zero tolerance" for attacks on doctors and health workers fighting the novel coronavirus, on Wednesday, the central government proposed making such offences non-bailable with a maximum punishment of seven years in jail.

    Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    8:31 AM, 23 Apr
    Kerala Chief Minister announced that all elected representatives in the state -Ministers, MLAs, members of different Boards under government and members of local self government bodies would take a 30 per cent cut in their monthly salary and honorarium for 1 year.
    8:27 AM, 23 Apr
    It is reportedly said that the Karnataka government would ease lockdown 2.0 from Thursday, allowing a range of services — from private clinics and veterinary centres to home repairs involving carpenters, plumbers, electricians and mechanics.
    8:22 AM, 23 Apr
    US President Donald Trump said that the country was "attacked" as it is struggling to restore normalcy in the US where COVID-19 has claimed the lives of more than 47,000 people and infected over 8,52,000.
    8:11 AM, 23 Apr
    According to John Hopkins tracker, the United States has recorded 1,738 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours.
    1:02 AM, 23 Apr
    Bihar on Wednesday reported 2 more coronavirus cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 143.
    1:02 AM, 23 Apr
    Deaths in Italy related to the coronavirus pandemic topped 25,000 on Wednesday. The number of dead and new positives continue to plateau for Italy, the first western country to be hit by the crisis. The civil protection agency reported 437 people had died with the virus in the last 25 hours, a 1.7% increase in the death toll to 25,085. The number of positive cases rose 1.5% to 183,857.
    1:01 AM, 23 Apr
    11 members of a family in Delhi's Jama Masjid area have tested positive for Covid-19. A family member, who had travel history abroad, had earlier tested positive.
    1:01 AM, 23 Apr
    Four new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Ghaziabad on Wednesday.
    12:42 AM, 23 Apr
    Prime Minister Imran Khan was tested today for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus strain that causes coronavirus disease 2019 [COVID-19]. I am happy to report that his test is negative: Zafar Mirza, State Minister of Health of Pakistan
    12:18 AM, 23 Apr
    Covid-19 will stalk the planet for a long time to come, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, warning that most countries were still in the early stages of tackling the pandemic.
    10:09 PM, 22 Apr
    AIIMS Raipur has discharged two more COVID-19 patients today. Total number of COVID19 cases in the State is 36 including 8 active cases, 28 discharged: AIIMS Raipur, Chhattisgarh
    10:09 PM, 22 Apr
    Madhya Pradesh: 44 COVID-19 patients including 22 police personnel have been discharged from Chirayu Medical College in Bhopal after their recovery. The State Capital has recorded 303 cases so far.
    10:08 PM, 22 Apr
    Telangana: 100 US nationals airlifted by an Air India special passenger relief flight to Delhi to further go to US & 72 UAE nationals airlifted by a special Air Arabia flight to Sharjah, from Hyderabad international airport today
    10:07 PM, 22 Apr
    Covid-19 cases in national capital climb to 2,248; death toll reaches 48 with one more fatality, confirm authorities.
    9:43 PM, 22 Apr
    92 new COVID19 positive cases, 1 death reported today; the total number of positive cases in Delhi is now 2248, death toll 48: Delhi Health Department
    8:46 PM, 22 Apr
    PM Modi shall be launching of unified e-GramSwaraj Portal&Mobile App on the occasion. The portal is an initiative of Panchayati Raj Ministry which will provide Gram Panchayats with a single interface to prepare and implement Gram Panchayat Development Plan: Panchayati Raj Ministry
    8:46 PM, 22 Apr
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall be addressing various Gram Panchayats across the country on April 24 on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, through video-conferencing: Ministry of Panchayati Raj
    8:45 PM, 22 Apr
    Indian Council of Medical Research has issued a protocol for using rapid antibody tests for COVID-19 after issues were raised by few States about the rapid antibody tests. These latest directions come a day after ICMR advised States not to use rapid testing kits for next 2 days.
    8:32 PM, 22 Apr
    Liquor shops to not open till 3rd May in Haryana, strict action to be taken against smugglers: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala
    8:31 PM, 22 Apr
    The Health Ministry has directed all States to provide financial incentives to ASHA workers for undertaking COVID19 related activities. The Ministry has also asked States to ensure that ASHA workers are supplied with adequate protective gear.
    8:15 PM, 22 Apr
    135 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Gujarat today; the total number of positive cases rise to 2407 including 179 cured/discharged and 103 deaths: Gujarat Health Department
    8:03 PM, 22 Apr
    Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore increases the stipend being received by interns of medical college from Rs 300 per day to Rs 600 per day with effect from April 1: Chandigarh Directorate of Public Relations
    7:57 PM, 22 Apr
    One more positive case of COVID19 reported in Hindpiri, Ranchi. The total number of positive cases in Jharkhand rises to 46: Jharkhand Health secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni
    7:56 PM, 22 Apr
    Jammu Kashmir Directorate of Information has now withdrawn press note which informed about cancellation of Amarnath Yatra 2020.
    7:51 PM, 22 Apr
    There are 300 active cases of COVID-19 in West Bengal, 79 patients have been cured while 15 others have succumbed to the infection. A total of 7037 samples have been tested in the State so far: West Bengal Health Department
    7:51 PM, 22 Apr
    71 Delhi Police personnel directed to be in quarantine after they came in contact with a head constable deputed at Delhi Police Special Cell who has tested positive for COVID-19.
    7:44 PM, 22 Apr
    Maharashtra reported 431 new cases in the 24 hours.
    7:25 PM, 22 Apr
    Amarnath Yatra 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic
    7:09 PM, 22 Apr
    We welcome the ordinance. It was necessary in view of attacks on doctors in recent past. Govt should introduce a central protection act to ensure safety of doctors in long run: Dr. Amardeep, senior resident at Delhi AIIMS on ordinance to curb violence against health workers
    7:09 PM, 22 Apr
    9 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Dharavi; the total number of positive cases in Dharavi is now 189 including 12 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X