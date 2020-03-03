Coronavirus LIVE: India's tally crosses 21,000, toll rises to 678

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Apr 23: The number of positive cases for coronavirus in India have surpassed 21,000-mark to stand at 21,312 with over 678 deaths. Maharashtra has reported the maximum cases at over 5,649 and at least 269 deaths. Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have also reported large numbers of positive cases.

Adopting "zero tolerance" for attacks on doctors and health workers fighting the novel coronavirus, on Wednesday, the central government proposed making such offences non-bailable with a maximum punishment of seven years in jail.

Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

Kerala Chief Minister announced that all elected representatives in the state -Ministers, MLAs, members of different Boards under government and members of local self government bodies would take a 30 per cent cut in their monthly salary and honorarium for 1 year. It is reportedly said that the Karnataka government would ease lockdown 2.0 from Thursday, allowing a range of services — from private clinics and veterinary centres to home repairs involving carpenters, plumbers, electricians and mechanics. US President Donald Trump said that the country was "attacked" as it is struggling to restore normalcy in the US where COVID-19 has claimed the lives of more than 47,000 people and infected over 8,52,000. According to John Hopkins tracker, the United States has recorded 1,738 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours. Bihar on Wednesday reported 2 more coronavirus cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 143. Deaths in Italy related to the coronavirus pandemic topped 25,000 on Wednesday. The number of dead and new positives continue to plateau for Italy, the first western country to be hit by the crisis. The civil protection agency reported 437 people had died with the virus in the last 25 hours, a 1.7% increase in the death toll to 25,085. The number of positive cases rose 1.5% to 183,857. 11 members of a family in Delhi's Jama Masjid area have tested positive for Covid-19. A family member, who had travel history abroad, had earlier tested positive. Four new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Ghaziabad on Wednesday. Prime Minister Imran Khan was tested today for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus strain that causes coronavirus disease 2019 [COVID-19]. I am happy to report that his test is negative: Zafar Mirza, State Minister of Health of Pakistan Covid-19 will stalk the planet for a long time to come, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, warning that most countries were still in the early stages of tackling the pandemic. AIIMS Raipur has discharged two more COVID-19 patients today. Total number of COVID19 cases in the State is 36 including 8 active cases, 28 discharged: AIIMS Raipur, Chhattisgarh Madhya Pradesh: 44 COVID-19 patients including 22 police personnel have been discharged from Chirayu Medical College in Bhopal after their recovery. The State Capital has recorded 303 cases so far. Telangana: 100 US nationals airlifted by an Air India special passenger relief flight to Delhi to further go to US & 72 UAE nationals airlifted by a special Air Arabia flight to Sharjah, from Hyderabad international airport today Covid-19 cases in national capital climb to 2,248; death toll reaches 48 with one more fatality, confirm authorities. 92 new COVID19 positive cases, 1 death reported today; the total number of positive cases in Delhi is now 2248, death toll 48: Delhi Health Department PM Modi shall be launching of unified e-GramSwaraj Portal&Mobile App on the occasion. The portal is an initiative of Panchayati Raj Ministry which will provide Gram Panchayats with a single interface to prepare and implement Gram Panchayat Development Plan: Panchayati Raj Ministry Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall be addressing various Gram Panchayats across the country on April 24 on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, through video-conferencing: Ministry of Panchayati Raj Indian Council of Medical Research has issued a protocol for using rapid antibody tests for COVID-19 after issues were raised by few States about the rapid antibody tests. These latest directions come a day after ICMR advised States not to use rapid testing kits for next 2 days. Liquor shops to not open till 3rd May in Haryana, strict action to be taken against smugglers: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala The Health Ministry has directed all States to provide financial incentives to ASHA workers for undertaking COVID19 related activities. The Ministry has also asked States to ensure that ASHA workers are supplied with adequate protective gear. 135 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Gujarat today; the total number of positive cases rise to 2407 including 179 cured/discharged and 103 deaths: Gujarat Health Department Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore increases the stipend being received by interns of medical college from Rs 300 per day to Rs 600 per day with effect from April 1: Chandigarh Directorate of Public Relations One more positive case of COVID19 reported in Hindpiri, Ranchi. The total number of positive cases in Jharkhand rises to 46: Jharkhand Health secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni Jammu Kashmir Directorate of Information has now withdrawn press note which informed about cancellation of Amarnath Yatra 2020. There are 300 active cases of COVID-19 in West Bengal, 79 patients have been cured while 15 others have succumbed to the infection. A total of 7037 samples have been tested in the State so far: West Bengal Health Department 71 Delhi Police personnel directed to be in quarantine after they came in contact with a head constable deputed at Delhi Police Special Cell who has tested positive for COVID-19. Maharashtra reported 431 new cases in the 24 hours. Amarnath Yatra 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic We welcome the ordinance. It was necessary in view of attacks on doctors in recent past. Govt should introduce a central protection act to ensure safety of doctors in long run: Dr. Amardeep, senior resident at Delhi AIIMS on ordinance to curb violence against health workers 9 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Dharavi; the total number of positive cases in Dharavi is now 189 including 12 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.