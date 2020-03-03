Coronavirus LIVE: Rajasthan reports 64 new cases; records 1,799 positive cases

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Apr 22: The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India rose to 19,984, with 640 deaths. The Union Cabinet will hold a meeting today at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which the status of coronavirus outbreak in India is expected to be the primary agenda.

Maharashtra has the highest number of cases among Indian states with 6,669 cases. It is followed by Delhi (2,081), Gujarat (2,066), Rajasthan (1,576), Madhya Pradesh (1,540) and Tamil Nadu (1,520).

Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

Newest First Oldest First

Lucknow's King George's Medical University on Tuesday said that 12 samples, out of the 704 samples, tested positive for coronavirus. A 57-year-old seller at Delhi's Azadpur mandi died due to coronavirus on Tuesday. Rajasthan Health Department on Wednesday said that 64 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, as of 9 am. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 1,799. China has increased its testing and treatment for COVID-19 in border areas as the country faces a rising risk of imported cases. A civil servant in Bihar was suspended after he issued a travel pass to a BJP MLA who recently travelled to Kota to bring back his daughter that triggered a major controversy. Odisha Health Department on Wednesday said that three new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 82. The Health Ministry said that 50 deaths and 1,383 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Hyderabad Police Commissioner said that vehicle would be seized immediately and the pass would be cancelled if anybody is found misusing them amid the lockdown. Health officials have identified Hindpiri area in Ranchi as a new coronavirus containment zone after one case was reported from the region. Spain Health Minister Salvador Illa said that the government would allow children to go outside for walks from next weekend in a loosening of the country's strict coronavirus lockdown. The Health Ministry said that India's total number of positive cases for coronavirus has increased to 19,984. Six police officials in Delhi tested positive for coronavirus. Tablighi Jamaat Chief Mohammad Saad appeals to Jamaat's workers and all Muslims who have been cured of COVID19 to donate blood plasma for those still infected and under treatment. 56 more COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana today. Total number of cases in the state now at 928, including 711 active cases, 194 cured/discharged & 23 deaths: State Health Department. ICMR strategy for COVID-19 testing for pregnant women "Pregnant women residing in clusters/containment area or in large migration gatherings/evacuees center from hotspot districts presenting in labor or likely to deliver in next 5 days should be tested even if asymptomatic" Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar participated in the G20 Agriculture Ministers meeting through video conferencing today. 355 new COVID-19 positive patients (incl 219 patients tested positive between 14th-18th April& admitted in isolation wards) reported today; total positive patients-3445. Out of 12 deaths today, 8 had co-morbidities&4 had age related factors: Municipal Corporation Greater There is an element of distrust between health warriors& government, it is a worrisome situation. It has been indicated to me by medical practitioners & their associations that they do not understand why there is an audit committee to declare COVID-19 deaths: West Bengal Governor Level-II fire breaks out at Rippon Hotel on Bellasis Road in Nagpada. Fire fighting operation on. Fire confined in the hotel's lodging room, which was being used as a quarantine center for COVID-19 patients. Most of the patients rescued, search operation on: #Mumbai Fire Brigade. As of today, there are 274 active COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths due to Coronavirus, in West Bengal: State Health & Family Welfare Department National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to DGP Maharashtra over Palghar lynching case. NHRC has asked for a detailed report within 4 weeks incl action taken against culprits&relief granted to next of kin of deceased persons. 19 new COVID-19 cases (10-Kannur, 4-Palakkad, 3-Kasargod, 1-Malappuram, 1-Kollam) reported in the State today. 12 persons have foreign travel history. Total active COVID-19 cases in the state reaches 117: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu & Kashmir is 380, including 294 active cases. Of the active cases, 256 are from the Kashmir division & 38 are from the Jammu division: Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning), J&K Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has written to PM Modi requesting him to provide financial assistance of Rs 30,000 Cr to the State in the next 3 months for operation of relief and welfare schemes and relaxation in the economic activities related to revenue generation in the State. Total 6 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the state today; 1 in SAS Nagar and 5 in Patiala. All 6 cases have contact history with positive patients: Punjab Health Department Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla interacts via video conferencing with Presiding Officers from various legislatures across country. During the meeting, he highlights the role of Centre and state government in ensuring proactive cooperation of people in arresting the spread of Covid-19 in the country. Total 39 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, of which 11 have recovered. One death reported till date: Department of Health, Himachal Pradesh. The Tamil Nadu government advises information technology companies operating in the state to adhere to the government's decision of extending lockdown till May 3 and directs employees to continue to take up work from home. The Tamil Nadu government advises information technology companies operating in the state to adhere to the government's decision of extending lockdown till May 3 and directs employees to continue to take up work from home. Rapid testing has begun in the State. Today 220 rapid tests conducted in Howrah and Kolkata. The results have been sent to the Health Dept: West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.