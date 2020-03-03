  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: Rajasthan reports 64 new cases; records 1,799 positive cases

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 22: The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India rose to 19,984, with 640 deaths. The Union Cabinet will hold a meeting today at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which the status of coronavirus outbreak in India is expected to be the primary agenda.

    Coronavirus

    Maharashtra has the highest number of cases among Indian states with 6,669 cases. It is followed by Delhi (2,081), Gujarat (2,066), Rajasthan (1,576), Madhya Pradesh (1,540) and Tamil Nadu (1,520).

    Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:10 AM, 22 Apr
    Lucknow's King George's Medical University on Tuesday said that 12 samples, out of the 704 samples, tested positive for coronavirus.
    10:02 AM, 22 Apr
    A 57-year-old seller at Delhi's Azadpur mandi died due to coronavirus on Tuesday.
    9:53 AM, 22 Apr
    Rajasthan Health Department on Wednesday said that 64 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, as of 9 am. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 1,799.
    9:36 AM, 22 Apr
    China has increased its testing and treatment for COVID-19 in border areas as the country faces a rising risk of imported cases.
    9:22 AM, 22 Apr
    A civil servant in Bihar was suspended after he issued a travel pass to a BJP MLA who recently travelled to Kota to bring back his daughter that triggered a major controversy.
    9:10 AM, 22 Apr
    Odisha Health Department on Wednesday said that three new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 82.
    8:56 AM, 22 Apr
    The Health Ministry said that 50 deaths and 1,383 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
    8:40 AM, 22 Apr
    Hyderabad Police Commissioner said that vehicle would be seized immediately and the pass would be cancelled if anybody is found misusing them amid the lockdown.
    8:34 AM, 22 Apr
    Health officials have identified Hindpiri area in Ranchi as a new coronavirus containment zone after one case was reported from the region.
    8:32 AM, 22 Apr
    Spain Health Minister Salvador Illa said that the government would allow children to go outside for walks from next weekend in a loosening of the country's strict coronavirus lockdown.
    8:32 AM, 22 Apr
    The Health Ministry said that India's total number of positive cases for coronavirus has increased to 19,984.
    8:31 AM, 22 Apr
    Six police officials in Delhi tested positive for coronavirus.
    11:11 PM, 21 Apr
    Tablighi Jamaat Chief Mohammad Saad appeals to Jamaat's workers and all Muslims who have been cured of COVID19 to donate blood plasma for those still infected and under treatment.
    9:29 PM, 21 Apr
    56 more COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana today. Total number of cases in the state now at 928, including 711 active cases, 194 cured/discharged & 23 deaths: State Health Department.
    9:29 PM, 21 Apr
    ICMR strategy for COVID-19 testing for pregnant women "Pregnant women residing in clusters/containment area or in large migration gatherings/evacuees center from hotspot districts presenting in labor or likely to deliver in next 5 days should be tested even if asymptomatic"
    9:28 PM, 21 Apr
    Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar participated in the G20 Agriculture Ministers meeting through video conferencing today.
    9:27 PM, 21 Apr
    355 new COVID-19 positive patients (incl 219 patients tested positive between 14th-18th April& admitted in isolation wards) reported today; total positive patients-3445. Out of 12 deaths today, 8 had co-morbidities&4 had age related factors: Municipal Corporation Greater
    7:44 PM, 21 Apr
    There is an element of distrust between health warriors& government, it is a worrisome situation. It has been indicated to me by medical practitioners & their associations that they do not understand why there is an audit committee to declare COVID-19 deaths: West Bengal Governor
    7:43 PM, 21 Apr
    Level-II fire breaks out at Rippon Hotel on Bellasis Road in Nagpada. Fire fighting operation on. Fire confined in the hotel's lodging room, which was being used as a quarantine center for COVID-19 patients. Most of the patients rescued, search operation on: #Mumbai Fire Brigade.
    7:42 PM, 21 Apr
    As of today, there are 274 active COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths due to Coronavirus, in West Bengal: State Health & Family Welfare Department
    7:30 PM, 21 Apr
    National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to DGP Maharashtra over Palghar lynching case. NHRC has asked for a detailed report within 4 weeks incl action taken against culprits&relief granted to next of kin of deceased persons.
    6:40 PM, 21 Apr
    19 new COVID-19 cases (10-Kannur, 4-Palakkad, 3-Kasargod, 1-Malappuram, 1-Kollam) reported in the State today. 12 persons have foreign travel history. Total active COVID-19 cases in the state reaches 117: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
    6:39 PM, 21 Apr
    The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu & Kashmir is 380, including 294 active cases. Of the active cases, 256 are from the Kashmir division & 38 are from the Jammu division: Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning), J&K
    6:38 PM, 21 Apr
    Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has written to PM Modi requesting him to provide financial assistance of Rs 30,000 Cr to the State in the next 3 months for operation of relief and welfare schemes and relaxation in the economic activities related to revenue generation in the State.
    6:37 PM, 21 Apr
    Total 6 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the state today; 1 in SAS Nagar and 5 in Patiala. All 6 cases have contact history with positive patients: Punjab Health Department
    6:18 PM, 21 Apr
    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla interacts via video conferencing with Presiding Officers from various legislatures across country. During the meeting, he highlights the role of Centre and state government in ensuring proactive cooperation of people in arresting the spread of Covid-19 in the country.
    6:15 PM, 21 Apr
    Total 39 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, of which 11 have recovered. One death reported till date: Department of Health, Himachal Pradesh.
    6:07 PM, 21 Apr
    The Tamil Nadu government advises information technology companies operating in the state to adhere to the government's decision of extending lockdown till May 3 and directs employees to continue to take up work from home.
    6:07 PM, 21 Apr
    The Tamil Nadu government advises information technology companies operating in the state to adhere to the government's decision of extending lockdown till May 3 and directs employees to continue to take up work from home.
    6:06 PM, 21 Apr
    Rapid testing has begun in the State. Today 220 rapid tests conducted in Howrah and Kolkata. The results have been sent to the Health Dept: West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X