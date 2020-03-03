  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: 125 families in isolation as Rashtrapati Bhavan staffer's kin tests positive

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 21: India has confirmed 18,601 positive cases for the novel coronavirus pandemic, including 14,759 active cases and 3,252 cured, discharged cases and 590 deaths.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases in Delhi rises to 1,640

    Meawhile, one COVID-19 positive case has been found in Rashtrapati Bhavan. As many as 125 families were advised to remain in self-isolation as mandated by the Health Ministry's guidelines as a precautionary measure.

    Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:39 PM, 21 Apr
    An official on Tuesday said that two more Bhopal gas tragedy victims succumbed to coronavirus, taking the total number of such deaths in the Madhya Pradesh capital to seven.
    12:29 PM, 21 Apr
    Rajasthan Health officials said that 52 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state, taking the state tally to 1,628.
    12:21 PM, 21 Apr
    Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that all religious leaders and social organisations have together decided and urged the Muslim community to hold prayers, Iftar and perform other customs at homes while maintaining social distancing.
    12:06 PM, 21 Apr
    According to Gujarat Health officials, 127 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the state, taking the state's tally to 2,066.
    11:55 AM, 21 Apr
    472 more COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra till 10 am today, taking total positive cases in the state to 4,676.
    11:50 AM, 21 Apr
    Lockdown violators were made to do sit ups by Pune Police in Sinhgad Road.
    11:39 AM, 21 Apr
    25 hospital staff, including 19 nurses have tested positive for coronavirus in Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune.
    11:30 AM, 21 Apr
    A police officer, who was infected with COVID-19 dies in Indore hospital
    11:20 AM, 21 Apr
    28 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Agra, taking the total number of positive cases in district to 295.
    11:14 AM, 21 Apr
    Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that hospitals would resume many elective surgeries and schools would be re-opened for more children from next week.
    11:02 AM, 21 Apr
    Telangana doctors left baffled as villagers with no contacts or travel history tests positive for coronavirus.
    10:51 AM, 21 Apr
    Seven new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Nagpur district on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 88.
    10:21 AM, 21 Apr
    The Centre has issued an advisory to all states for 'ensuring the health and safety of sanitation workers during COVID-19', asking them to draw up clear Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for their work protocol through the lockdown period.
    10:11 AM, 21 Apr
    On the occasion of Civil Services Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked civil servants for their efforts against the novel coronavirus disease.
    10:00 AM, 21 Apr
    Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said that an 80-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Kalaburagi district, taking the death toll in the state to 17.
    9:51 AM, 21 Apr
    The number of coronavirus cases in Rajasthan increased to 1,628, with 52 new cases in one day.The fatalities stand at 25.
    9:39 AM, 21 Apr
    On Tuesday, the World Health Organization warned that any lifting of lockdowns to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus must be gradual.
    9:31 AM, 21 Apr
    Five more persons on Tuesday tested positive for novel coronavirus in Odisha, taking the total number of such cases to 79 in the state.
    9:27 AM, 21 Apr
    The 193 members of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) have adopted by consensus a resolution that calls for "equitable, efficient and timely" access to any future vaccines developed to fight coronavirus.
    9:14 AM, 21 Apr
    Five more positive cases from Rajpura in Patiala. The positive cases are from the same source which came positive. All asymptotic. Same line of contact tracing: KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab
    9:07 AM, 21 Apr
    The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said that 47 deaths and 1,336 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in India rises to 18,601, including 14,759 active cases, 3,252 cured/discharged/migrated and 590 deaths.
    8:59 AM, 21 Apr
    According to government and private labs, each COVID-19 test costs roughly Rs 2,500, taking the total amount spent on them in India to a little over Rs 100 crore.
    8:51 AM, 21 Apr
    In a tweet, US President Donald Trump said that he would temporarily suspend immigration into the United States to protect jobs of American citizens.
    8:37 AM, 21 Apr
    A top White House official claimed that the United States has "evidence" that in January and February, China bought 18 times more amount of masks and personal protective equipment (PPE), which they are now selling at high rates.
    8:18 AM, 21 Apr
    Taking to Twitter, the US President Donald Trump said, "In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!"
    8:13 AM, 21 Apr
    As the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi increased to 2,081, the number of containment zones in the national capital rose to 84.
    8:12 AM, 21 Apr
    According to John Hopkins tracker, the US has recorded 1,433 coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours
    11:34 PM, 20 Apr
    A COVID-19 case was detected at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi today.
    11:32 PM, 20 Apr
    Delhi Government directs its hospitals to create media cells as 'a large number of social media messages regarding the functioning of Delhi Government Hospitals are floating around'.
    11:30 PM, 20 Apr
    98 more #COVID19 cases (including 50 in Jaipur, 32 in Jodhpur, and 7 in Kota) and 2 more deaths (in Nagaur and Kota) reported in Rajasthan today. Total coronavirus cases in the state now at 1576 & deaths at 25: State Health Department
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X