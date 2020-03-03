Coronavirus LIVE: Home Minstry objects Kerala govt for additional relaxation during lockdown

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Apr 20: On Sunday, Telangana became the first state in India to extend the lockdown beyond May 3 with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao making a declaration to this effect at a press conference.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to over 500 and the number of cases crossed 16,000 in the country on Saturday. COVID-19 has killed more than 1,00,000 people in Europe, nearly two-thirds of the overall global death toll.

Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

Newest First Oldest First

In view of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, all the government offices will remain closed in Uttarakhand till May 3. With 135 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths, Mumbai's total count of confirmed cases increased to 2,798 on Sunday. Three new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Nagpur. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the district is at 76. The Ministry of Home Affairs said that Kerala's decision to allow opening of restaurants, book shops is a violation of lockdown measures. China's health officials on Monday said that its new confirmed coronavirus cases have dropped to 12 with eight of them reported from Chinese nationals coming from abroad, taking the total tally to 82,747. The Union government’s plans to restart industrial activity in a staggered manner from Monday may have to wait as several states are yet to release operational guidelines to commence production. The Health Ministry on Monday said that 1,553 new cases and 36 deaths have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. A total of 79 areas in Delhi has been identified as containment zones. The total number of cases in India reached 17,265, with death toll reaching 543. About 2,547 COVID-19 patients have been recovered/discharged. From Monday, India will see selective relaxation of the lockdown in non-containment area or regions that have successfully reduced the number of COVID-19 cases. Last night in Bengaluru, Karnataka, some secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients along with a few locals tried to remove barricades in the Padarayanapura area in the city and argued with officials who had come to shift them to a quarantine facility According to John Hopkins tracker, the number of deaths due to coronavirus in the United States tops 40,000. The tracker shows the number of fatalities countrywide at 40,585, with almost half of them in New York. The US has recorded 1,997 deaths in the past 24 hours. Mexico's Health Ministry said that it has registered a total of 8,261 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 686 deaths. Kerala Health Department has declared as many as 88 local bodies including the corporation, municipality and panchayats, spread over 14 districts in the state as COVID-19 hotspots. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) resumed toll collection on national highways from Monday. With 14 new positive cases for coronavirus reported in Agra on Sunday, the district's tally of the virus-infected people climbed to 255. As many as 552 fresh Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases stands at 4,200 now and the death toll reached 223. Of which, 507 patients have been discharged after full recovery stated the Health Department, Maharashtra. Lockdown in Telangana will be extended till May 7, announced Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. CM has also announced a complete ban on food delivery services like Zomato and Swiggy. The Kerala government has announced that there are 88 hotspot regions in the state in relation to Covid-19. In the 88 hotspot areas no relaxation on lockdown restrictions have been announced. In orange B districts and green districts, the relaxations are from April 20. Madhya Pradesh Police announce a reward of Rs 10,000 for the information related to whereabouts of a COVID-19 patient who fled a hospital in Jabalpur. 552 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths reported in the state today. The total number of positive cases stands at 4200 now. Total 223 deaths reported till now, while 507 patients have been discharged after full recovery. Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued circular for all airlines asking them to refrain from booking tickets. It states 'It is brought to the notice of all that no decision to commence operation of domestic/international flights with effect from 4th of May 2020 has been taken yet' 139 new COVID-19 positive cases and 5 more deaths reported today in Gujarat. The total number of positive cases rises to 1743 while the death toll rises to 63 now. 105 patients have been cured/discharged. Doctors have set a record by conducting 5,508 Covid-19 tests per day taking second place among states conducting a maximum number of coronavirus tests per million said, Chief Minister's Office, Andhra Pradesh The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 198 now. 66 persons have been discharged after treatment and 12 persons have expired due to COVID-19: Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of West Bengal As on today out of the cumulative 97 positive cases in the district, 38 are completely cured and discharged: District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Suhas LY. As many as 20 new Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Dharavi slums of Mumbai. The total number of positive cases in the area increases to 138 (including 11 deaths) said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The Lok Sabha Secretariat will resume work from Tomorrow after it was shut in the last week of March in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, stated an official letter. Cases in India cross 16,000-mark with 13,295 active cases while fatalities were recorded at 519, informed Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Two new coronavirus cases have been reported from Kannur and Kasaragod districts in Kerala. The person from Kannur had returned from Abu Dhabi and the person from Kasargod had returned from Dubai. 270 people have recovered so far in the state, says Office of Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.