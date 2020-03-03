  • search
    Coronavirus LIVE: Home Minstry objects Kerala govt for additional relaxation during lockdown

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 20: On Sunday, Telangana became the first state in India to extend the lockdown beyond May 3 with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao making a declaration to this effect at a press conference.

    Pinarayi Vijayan

    According to the Union Health Ministry, the death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to over 500 and the number of cases crossed 16,000 in the country on Saturday. COVID-19 has killed more than 1,00,000 people in Europe, nearly two-thirds of the overall global death toll.

    Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

    10:34 AM, 20 Apr
    In view of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, all the government offices will remain closed in Uttarakhand till May 3.
    10:25 AM, 20 Apr
    With 135 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths, Mumbai's total count of confirmed cases increased to 2,798 on Sunday.
    10:15 AM, 20 Apr
    Three new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Nagpur. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the district is at 76.
    10:00 AM, 20 Apr
    The Ministry of Home Affairs said that Kerala's decision to allow opening of restaurants, book shops is a violation of lockdown measures.
    9:47 AM, 20 Apr
    China's health officials on Monday said that its new confirmed coronavirus cases have dropped to 12 with eight of them reported from Chinese nationals coming from abroad, taking the total tally to 82,747.
    9:32 AM, 20 Apr
    The Union government’s plans to restart industrial activity in a staggered manner from Monday may have to wait as several states are yet to release operational guidelines to commence production.
    9:22 AM, 20 Apr
    The Health Ministry on Monday said that 1,553 new cases and 36 deaths have been reported in India in the last 24 hours.
    9:15 AM, 20 Apr
    A total of 79 areas in Delhi has been identified as containment zones.
    9:02 AM, 20 Apr
    The total number of cases in India reached 17,265, with death toll reaching 543. About 2,547 COVID-19 patients have been recovered/discharged.
    8:49 AM, 20 Apr
    From Monday, India will see selective relaxation of the lockdown in non-containment area or regions that have successfully reduced the number of COVID-19 cases.
    8:47 AM, 20 Apr
    Last night in Bengaluru, Karnataka, some secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients along with a few locals tried to remove barricades in the Padarayanapura area in the city and argued with officials who had come to shift them to a quarantine facility
    8:23 AM, 20 Apr
    According to John Hopkins tracker, the number of deaths due to coronavirus in the United States tops 40,000. The tracker shows the number of fatalities countrywide at 40,585, with almost half of them in New York. The US has recorded 1,997 deaths in the past 24 hours.
    8:20 AM, 20 Apr
    Mexico's Health Ministry said that it has registered a total of 8,261 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 686 deaths.
    7:58 AM, 20 Apr
    Kerala Health Department has declared as many as 88 local bodies including the corporation, municipality and panchayats, spread over 14 districts in the state as COVID-19 hotspots.
    7:58 AM, 20 Apr
    The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) resumed toll collection on national highways from Monday.
    7:58 AM, 20 Apr
    With 14 new positive cases for coronavirus reported in Agra on Sunday, the district's tally of the virus-infected people climbed to 255.
    10:43 PM, 19 Apr
    As many as 552 fresh Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases stands at 4,200 now and the death toll reached 223. Of which, 507 patients have been discharged after full recovery stated the Health Department, Maharashtra.
    10:42 PM, 19 Apr
    Lockdown in Telangana will be extended till May 7, announced Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. CM has also announced a complete ban on food delivery services like Zomato and Swiggy.
    10:42 PM, 19 Apr
    The Kerala government has announced that there are 88 hotspot regions in the state in relation to Covid-19. In the 88 hotspot areas no relaxation on lockdown restrictions have been announced. In orange B districts and green districts, the relaxations are from April 20.
    9:08 PM, 19 Apr
    Madhya Pradesh Police announce a reward of Rs 10,000 for the information related to whereabouts of a COVID-19 patient who fled a hospital in Jabalpur.
    8:56 PM, 19 Apr
    552 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths reported in the state today. The total number of positive cases stands at 4200 now. Total 223 deaths reported till now, while 507 patients have been discharged after full recovery.
    8:32 PM, 19 Apr
    Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued circular for all airlines asking them to refrain from booking tickets. It states 'It is brought to the notice of all that no decision to commence operation of domestic/international flights with effect from 4th of May 2020 has been taken yet'
    8:30 PM, 19 Apr
    139 new COVID-19 positive cases and 5 more deaths reported today in Gujarat. The total number of positive cases rises to 1743 while the death toll rises to 63 now. 105 patients have been cured/discharged.
    8:10 PM, 19 Apr
    Doctors have set a record by conducting 5,508 Covid-19 tests per day taking second place among states conducting a maximum number of coronavirus tests per million said, Chief Minister's Office, Andhra Pradesh
    7:47 PM, 19 Apr
    The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 198 now. 66 persons have been discharged after treatment and 12 persons have expired due to COVID-19: Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of West Bengal
    7:46 PM, 19 Apr
    As on today out of the cumulative 97 positive cases in the district, 38 are completely cured and discharged: District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Suhas LY.
    7:41 PM, 19 Apr
    As many as 20 new Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Dharavi slums of Mumbai. The total number of positive cases in the area increases to 138 (including 11 deaths) said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
    7:17 PM, 19 Apr
    The Lok Sabha Secretariat will resume work from Tomorrow after it was shut in the last week of March in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, stated an official letter.
    7:17 PM, 19 Apr
    Cases in India cross 16,000-mark with 13,295 active cases while fatalities were recorded at 519, informed Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
    6:56 PM, 19 Apr
    Two new coronavirus cases have been reported from Kannur and Kasaragod districts in Kerala. The person from Kannur had returned from Abu Dhabi and the person from Kasargod had returned from Dubai. 270 people have recovered so far in the state, says Office of Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja.
