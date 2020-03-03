For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
LIVE
Coronavirus LIVE: India will post sharp turnaround in 2021-22 says RBI chief
India
New Delhi, Apr 17: The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has crossed the 12,000 mark, with the death toll of 420. The central government has identified 170 districts as hotspots, where the lockdown would be enforced more stringently.
Also, the Ministry of Home Affairs has come out with a new set of guidelines for the lockdown period.
Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:
Newest First Oldest First
NABARD, National Housing Banks play a crucial role. These institutions raise resources from the market and their own resources. These institutions are facing difficulties. It has been decided to provide re-financing these banks. An amount of Rs 50,000 for NABARD, SIDBI and NHB has been announced.
READ MORE