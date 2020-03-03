Coronavirus LIVE: India will post sharp turnaround in 2021-22 says RBI chief

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Apr 17: The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has crossed the 12,000 mark, with the death toll of 420. The central government has identified 170 districts as hotspots, where the lockdown would be enforced more stringently.

Also, the Ministry of Home Affairs has come out with a new set of guidelines for the lockdown period.

Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

Newest First Oldest First

The RBI Governor’s address has concluded. NPA classification will exclude moratorium period says RBI chief The banks shall not declare dividends until further notice says Shaktikanta Das. The period of resolution plan for NPAs will be extended by 90 days says Das. Banks will maintain higher provision at standstill, which can later be adjusted later for actual slippages says Das. NPA classification will exclude the moratorium period. Targeted Long-Term Repo Operation (TLTRO) auction of Rs 25,000 crore to be conducted today says RBI Governor. LCR requirement being brought down from 100 per cent to 80 per cent. It would be gradually restored in two phases. Scheduled commercial banks and cooperative banks shall not make further dividend payout until further instructions. Our banks should remain healthy. We have to ensure this says Das. RBI increases WMA limit of state governments by 60 per cent says Das. It is decided that the 90 day NPA norm shall exclude the moratorium period says Das. Economic has come to a standstill during the lockdown. This has affected cash flows. We had asked banks to provide a 3 month moratorium, Das said. Reverse repo rate being reduced by 25 basis points. Policy repo remains unchanged at 4.5 per cent says Das. NABARD to get Rs 25,000 crore, SIDBI, Rs 15,000 crore and Rs 10 crore for National Housing Banks says RBI Governor. NABARD, National Housing Banks play a crucial role. These institutions raise resources from the market and their own resources. These institutions are facing difficulties. It has been decided to provide re-financing these banks. An amount of Rs 50,000 for NABARD, SIDBI and NHB has been announced. Maintain enough liquidity in the system, ease financial stress and enable formal function of markets is the RBI’s objective says Das. RBI's liquidity injection has been at 3.2 per cent of GDP since Feb 6-Mar 27, 2020 says Das. India's forex reserves enough for 11.8 months of imports. Kharif output was up by 37 per cent says RBI Governor Mission is to do whatever it takes to prevent the curve from steepening. Impact of COVID-19 not captured in the IIP print. Don’t get mislead by that data says Das. There was no downtime on net or mobile banking. Banks have risen to the occasion says Das. Surplus liquidity in banking sector has risen due to government spending says Das. Payment infrastructure is running seamlessly says RBI Governor. Global financial markets remain volatile. Crude oil also remains volatile. India is among handful of countries with positive GDP says Das. The revival in electricity demand has seen a sharp decline. Auto sales have declined sharply in March says Das. Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Bengal are leading in agricultural activity says Das. RBI Governor says, the macroeconomic situation has suffered in some areas and did better in some. India will witness a sharp turn around in 2021-2022 says Das. India is among the handful countries will cling on to positive growth at 1.9 per cent. Since March 27, the micro economic and landscape has deteriorated. Global economy will plunge into worst crisis, Das says while citing IMF.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.