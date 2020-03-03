  • search
Coronavirus
    Coronavirus LIVE: India will post sharp turnaround in 2021-22 says RBI chief

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 17: The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has crossed the 12,000 mark, with the death toll of 420. The central government has identified 170 districts as hotspots, where the lockdown would be enforced more stringently.

    Coronavirus LIVE: RBI Governor’s addresses shortly

    Also, the Ministry of Home Affairs has come out with a new set of guidelines for the lockdown period.

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    10:43 AM, 17 Apr
    The RBI Governor’s address has concluded.
    10:41 AM, 17 Apr
    NPA classification will exclude moratorium period says RBI chief
    10:41 AM, 17 Apr
    The banks shall not declare dividends until further notice says Shaktikanta Das.
    10:40 AM, 17 Apr
    The period of resolution plan for NPAs will be extended by 90 days says Das.
    10:40 AM, 17 Apr
    Banks will maintain higher provision at standstill, which can later be adjusted later for actual slippages says Das.
    10:38 AM, 17 Apr
    NPA classification will exclude the moratorium period. Targeted Long-Term Repo Operation (TLTRO) auction of Rs 25,000 crore to be conducted today says RBI Governor.
    10:37 AM, 17 Apr
    LCR requirement being brought down from 100 per cent to 80 per cent. It would be gradually restored in two phases.
    10:37 AM, 17 Apr
    Scheduled commercial banks and cooperative banks shall not make further dividend payout until further instructions.
    10:36 AM, 17 Apr
    Our banks should remain healthy. We have to ensure this says Das.
    10:35 AM, 17 Apr
    RBI increases WMA limit of state governments by 60 per cent says Das.
    10:32 AM, 17 Apr
    It is decided that the 90 day NPA norm shall exclude the moratorium period says Das.
    10:32 AM, 17 Apr
    Economic has come to a standstill during the lockdown. This has affected cash flows. We had asked banks to provide a 3 month moratorium, Das said.
    10:31 AM, 17 Apr
    Reverse repo rate being reduced by 25 basis points. Policy repo remains unchanged at 4.5 per cent says Das.
    10:27 AM, 17 Apr
    NABARD to get Rs 25,000 crore, SIDBI, Rs 15,000 crore and Rs 10 crore for National Housing Banks says RBI Governor.
    10:25 AM, 17 Apr
    NABARD, National Housing Banks play a crucial role. These institutions raise resources from the market and their own resources. These institutions are facing difficulties. It has been decided to provide re-financing these banks. An amount of Rs 50,000 for NABARD, SIDBI and NHB has been announced.
    10:23 AM, 17 Apr
    Maintain enough liquidity in the system, ease financial stress and enable formal function of markets is the RBI’s objective says Das.
    10:22 AM, 17 Apr
    RBI's liquidity injection has been at 3.2 per cent of GDP since Feb 6-Mar 27, 2020 says Das.
    10:22 AM, 17 Apr
    India's forex reserves enough for 11.8 months of imports.
    10:20 AM, 17 Apr
    Kharif output was up by 37 per cent says RBI Governor
    10:20 AM, 17 Apr
    Mission is to do whatever it takes to prevent the curve from steepening. Impact of COVID-19 not captured in the IIP print. Don’t get mislead by that data says Das.
    10:20 AM, 17 Apr
    There was no downtime on net or mobile banking. Banks have risen to the occasion says Das.
    10:18 AM, 17 Apr
    Surplus liquidity in banking sector has risen due to government spending says Das.
    10:16 AM, 17 Apr
    Payment infrastructure is running seamlessly says RBI Governor.
    10:15 AM, 17 Apr
    Global financial markets remain volatile. Crude oil also remains volatile. India is among handful of countries with positive GDP says Das.
    10:14 AM, 17 Apr
    The revival in electricity demand has seen a sharp decline. Auto sales have declined sharply in March says Das.
    10:13 AM, 17 Apr
    Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Bengal are leading in agricultural activity says Das.
    10:13 AM, 17 Apr
    RBI Governor says, the macroeconomic situation has suffered in some areas and did better in some.
    10:13 AM, 17 Apr
    India will witness a sharp turn around in 2021-2022 says Das.
    10:11 AM, 17 Apr
    India is among the handful countries will cling on to positive growth at 1.9 per cent.
    10:10 AM, 17 Apr
    Since March 27, the micro economic and landscape has deteriorated. Global economy will plunge into worst crisis, Das says while citing IMF.
