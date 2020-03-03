YouTube
    Coronavirus LIVE: Recovery rate in India has increased to 65.44%

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 02: India's total number of recoveries from COVID-19 has crossed 17 lakh mark, with 54,736 positive cases & 853 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

    Total COVID19 cases in India stand at 17,50,724 including 5,67,730 active cases, 11,45,630 cured/discharged/migrated & 37,364 deaths, according to Health Ministry.

    coronavirus

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    1:26 PM, 2 Aug
    Himachal Pradesh's COVID19 case tally rises to 2,643. There are 1,109 active cases, 1,505 recovered cases and 12 deaths in the state: State Health Department
    1:26 PM, 2 Aug
    Tamil Nadu: Streets in Chennai wear a deserted look as the state observes complete lockdown on Sunday; visuals from Thirumangalam area.
    12:13 PM, 2 Aug
    Madhya Pradesh: People remain indoors, streets are deserted and shops are closed as Bhopal observes a 10-day lockdown due to COVID19. The 10-day lockdown started from the morning of July 25.
    12:12 PM, 2 Aug
    1891 fresh COVID19 cases were reported in the state yesterday, taking the total number of cases to 66,677. The numbers of active and recovered cases in the state are 18,547 and 47,590, respectively. Death toll 540: Telangana Government
    12:12 PM, 2 Aug
    Total 2,19,975 cases have been registered under Section 188 of IPC, since 22nd March till today, for violation of Coronavirus guidelines and norms. 883 accused arrested in cases of assault on policemen: Maharashtra Police
    12:11 PM, 2 Aug
    200 fresh cOVID19 cases detected today till 10am, taking the total number of positive cases in the Union Territory to 3806 including 1445 active cases, 2309 recovered cases and 52 deaths: Puducherry Government
    12:11 PM, 2 Aug
    Total number of police personnel infected with COVID19 is at 9566, of which 7,534 have recovered and 1,929 are active cases. The death toll is at 103: Maharashtra Police
    12:11 PM, 2 Aug
    1,434 new COVID19 cases reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 34,913. The number of recovered cases is 21,273 and active cases are 13,404: State Health Department
    12:11 PM, 2 Aug
    Recovery rate in the state is now 58%, as compared to 81% a month ago. This is due to the detection of fresh positive cases in the state. The #COVID19 situation and recovery rate in the state will improve in the coming days: Uttarakhand Chief Secretary
    12:11 PM, 2 Aug
    I express my deepest condolences to the family of Cabinet Minister Kamala Rani Varun. She was COVID19 positive & was receiving treatment at SGPGI Hospital. She was a popular public leader & a social worker. She worked efficiently while being the part of the Cabinet:CM Adityanath
    10:48 AM, 2 Aug
    Rajasthan recorded 561 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths today, taking total cases to 43,804 out of which 12,391 cases are active. A total of 30,710 patients have been discharged after treatment while 703 others have died so far: State Health Department
    10:48 AM, 2 Aug
    The recoveries/deaths ratio is 96.84% : 3.16% now. Recovery rate among COVID19 patients has increased to 65.44%: Government of India
    10:48 AM, 2 Aug
    The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 1st August is 1,98,21,831 including 4,63,172 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    10:48 AM, 2 Aug
    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's today's visit to Ayodhya, to review preparations for Ram Temple foundation laying ceremony, stands cancelled.
    10:48 AM, 2 Aug
    Andhra Pradesh: Mutyala Raju, District Collector, West Godavari has ordered curfew in the district today, in wake of COVID-19. Police personnel makes an appeal to locals to continue cooperation with police in following curfew restrictions & norms to prevent spread of Coronavirus
    10:48 AM, 2 Aug
    Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamala Rani Varun passes away in Lucknow.
    10:48 AM, 2 Aug
    Andhra Pradesh: A couple from Anantapuram District, who were under home isolation, died allegedly by suicide last night. Dharmavaram DSP Ramakanth says, "They were found COVID-19 positive on July 25. Their treatment was complete. The reason for suicide not known yet."
    10:47 AM, 2 Aug
    India's COVID tally crosses 17 lakh mark with 54,736 positive cases & 853 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total COVID19 cases stand at 17,50,724 including 5,67,730 active cases, 11,45,630 cured/discharged/migrated & 37,364 deaths: Health Ministry
    10:47 AM, 2 Aug
    Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown guidelines until August 5. The Union Territory on Saturday recorded 613 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, taking the total cases in the Union Territory to 20,972.
    8:58 AM, 2 Aug
    Maharashtra: Cab drivers in Pune say they're facing difficulties as inter-district movement remains restricted in the state. One of them says,"I used to get at least 20 trips per month,now I get 1-2 one-sided trips. My low income makes it difficult to manage my expenses"
    10:44 PM, 1 Aug
    1,457 new COVID19 cases detected out of 27,161 tests conducted in the last 24 hrs. Positivity rate at 5.36%. Total number of cases now at 41,726 including 30,357 discharged cases, 11,265 active cases and 101 deaths.
    10:43 PM, 1 Aug
    Further strengthening Odisha’s fight against COVID, CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated 2 dedicated COVID Hospitals with a capacity of 150 beds each in Ganjam. The hospitals are functional at AMIT Hospital, Galanthara & MKCG Medical College, Berhampur
    10:43 PM, 1 Aug
    25 people tested positive for COVID19 in Himchal Pradesh today, taking state COVID-19 tally to 2,634 out of which 1,103 cases are active.
    10:42 PM, 1 Aug
    2,589 new COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths reported in West Bengal today. The total number of cases now stands at 72,777 in the state including 20,631 active cases, 50,517 discharged cases and 1,629 deaths.
    8:59 PM, 1 Aug
    2,502 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 54,508 including 35,473 discharges and 312 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 18,722.
    8:53 PM, 1 Aug
    1,059 new COVID-19 cases and 45 deaths reported in Mumbai today, taking active cases to 20,749 and death toll to 6,395. Number of recoveries rose to 87,906 with 832 more patients being discharged from hospitals in the city: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
    8:53 PM, 1 Aug
    Maharashtra reported 9,601 COVID-19 cases and 322 deaths today, taking total cases to 4,31,719 including 2,66,883 recoveries and 15,316 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 1,49,214 out of which 46,345 cases are in Pune.
    8:20 PM, 1 Aug
    Punjab reported 944 Coronavirus cases and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 17,063 including 11,075 discharges and 405 deaths.
    8:19 PM, 1 Aug
    264 new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand today, taking total cases to 7,447 including 4,330 recoveries and 83 deaths.
    8:19 PM, 1 Aug
    793 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths reported in Haryana today, taking active cases to 6,250 and death toll to 428. A total of 29,080 patients have recovered from the disease till date.
    coronavirus india

