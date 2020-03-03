Coronavirus LIVE: Recovery rate in India has increased to 65.44%

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Aug 02: India's total number of recoveries from COVID-19 has crossed 17 lakh mark, with 54,736 positive cases & 853 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

Total COVID19 cases in India stand at 17,50,724 including 5,67,730 active cases, 11,45,630 cured/discharged/migrated & 37,364 deaths, according to Health Ministry.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First Himachal Pradesh's COVID19 case tally rises to 2,643. There are 1,109 active cases, 1,505 recovered cases and 12 deaths in the state: State Health Department Tamil Nadu: Streets in Chennai wear a deserted look as the state observes complete lockdown on Sunday; visuals from Thirumangalam area. Madhya Pradesh: People remain indoors, streets are deserted and shops are closed as Bhopal observes a 10-day lockdown due to COVID19. The 10-day lockdown started from the morning of July 25. 1891 fresh COVID19 cases were reported in the state yesterday, taking the total number of cases to 66,677. The numbers of active and recovered cases in the state are 18,547 and 47,590, respectively. Death toll 540: Telangana Government Total 2,19,975 cases have been registered under Section 188 of IPC, since 22nd March till today, for violation of Coronavirus guidelines and norms. 883 accused arrested in cases of assault on policemen: Maharashtra Police 200 fresh cOVID19 cases detected today till 10am, taking the total number of positive cases in the Union Territory to 3806 including 1445 active cases, 2309 recovered cases and 52 deaths: Puducherry Government Total number of police personnel infected with COVID19 is at 9566, of which 7,534 have recovered and 1,929 are active cases. The death toll is at 103: Maharashtra Police 1,434 new COVID19 cases reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 34,913. The number of recovered cases is 21,273 and active cases are 13,404: State Health Department Recovery rate in the state is now 58%, as compared to 81% a month ago. This is due to the detection of fresh positive cases in the state. The #COVID19 situation and recovery rate in the state will improve in the coming days: Uttarakhand Chief Secretary I express my deepest condolences to the family of Cabinet Minister Kamala Rani Varun. She was COVID19 positive & was receiving treatment at SGPGI Hospital. She was a popular public leader & a social worker. She worked efficiently while being the part of the Cabinet:CM Adityanath Rajasthan recorded 561 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths today, taking total cases to 43,804 out of which 12,391 cases are active. A total of 30,710 patients have been discharged after treatment while 703 others have died so far: State Health Department The recoveries/deaths ratio is 96.84% : 3.16% now. Recovery rate among COVID19 patients has increased to 65.44%: Government of India The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 1st August is 1,98,21,831 including 4,63,172 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's today's visit to Ayodhya, to review preparations for Ram Temple foundation laying ceremony, stands cancelled. Andhra Pradesh: Mutyala Raju, District Collector, West Godavari has ordered curfew in the district today, in wake of COVID-19. Police personnel makes an appeal to locals to continue cooperation with police in following curfew restrictions & norms to prevent spread of Coronavirus Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamala Rani Varun passes away in Lucknow. Andhra Pradesh: A couple from Anantapuram District, who were under home isolation, died allegedly by suicide last night. Dharmavaram DSP Ramakanth says, "They were found COVID-19 positive on July 25. Their treatment was complete. The reason for suicide not known yet." India's COVID tally crosses 17 lakh mark with 54,736 positive cases & 853 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total COVID19 cases stand at 17,50,724 including 5,67,730 active cases, 11,45,630 cured/discharged/migrated & 37,364 deaths: Health Ministry Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown guidelines until August 5. The Union Territory on Saturday recorded 613 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, taking the total cases in the Union Territory to 20,972. Maharashtra: Cab drivers in Pune say they're facing difficulties as inter-district movement remains restricted in the state. One of them says,"I used to get at least 20 trips per month,now I get 1-2 one-sided trips. My low income makes it difficult to manage my expenses" 1,457 new COVID19 cases detected out of 27,161 tests conducted in the last 24 hrs. Positivity rate at 5.36%. Total number of cases now at 41,726 including 30,357 discharged cases, 11,265 active cases and 101 deaths. Further strengthening Odisha’s fight against COVID, CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated 2 dedicated COVID Hospitals with a capacity of 150 beds each in Ganjam. The hospitals are functional at AMIT Hospital, Galanthara & MKCG Medical College, Berhampur 25 people tested positive for COVID19 in Himchal Pradesh today, taking state COVID-19 tally to 2,634 out of which 1,103 cases are active. 2,589 new COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths reported in West Bengal today. The total number of cases now stands at 72,777 in the state including 20,631 active cases, 50,517 discharged cases and 1,629 deaths. 2,502 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 54,508 including 35,473 discharges and 312 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 18,722. 1,059 new COVID-19 cases and 45 deaths reported in Mumbai today, taking active cases to 20,749 and death toll to 6,395. Number of recoveries rose to 87,906 with 832 more patients being discharged from hospitals in the city: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Maharashtra reported 9,601 COVID-19 cases and 322 deaths today, taking total cases to 4,31,719 including 2,66,883 recoveries and 15,316 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 1,49,214 out of which 46,345 cases are in Pune. Punjab reported 944 Coronavirus cases and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 17,063 including 11,075 discharges and 405 deaths. 264 new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand today, taking total cases to 7,447 including 4,330 recoveries and 83 deaths. 793 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths reported in Haryana today, taking active cases to 6,250 and death toll to 428. A total of 29,080 patients have recovered from the disease till date. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.