Coronavirus LIVE: Recovery rate in India stands at 42.28 percent

New Delhi, May 24: T Coronavirus cases in India rise to 131,868 which includes 73,560 active cases, 54,440 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and 3,867 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data.

Madhya Pradesh: An Air India special flight brings back 93 Indians to Indore from UK's London. Jammu and Kashmir: Mosques in Srinagar remain closed for devotees on #EidUlFitr, amid COVID19 lockdown pic.twitter.com/LoNl4BTs5N — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020 Jammu and Kashmir: Mosques remain closed for devotees on the occasion of Eid Ul Fitr in Jammu, amid COVID19 lockdown. Mohammad Naseer, a local, says, "People are offering prayers at their homes. Markets are also witnessing low footfall. Festive fervour is missing this time". An employee at the company’s Manesar plant tested positive for COVID19 on May 22. His last attendance at the plant was on 15th May. The employee has been admitted to a hospital and his condition is stable: Maruti Suzuki India Limited Kerala: People in Malapurram offer #EidUlFitr prayers at their homes as mosques remain closed for devotees, amid COVID19 lockdown. pic.twitter.com/zFm1oM0y9B — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020 Kerala: People in Malapurram offer Eid Ul Fitr prayers at their homes as mosques remain closed for devotees, amid COVID19 lockdown. 52 new COVID19 positive cases reported today; the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 6794: Rajasthan Health Department Karnataka: Rani Chennamma Circle in Hubli wears a deserted look as state-wide total lockdown has been imposed today, to contain the spread of COVID19 pic.twitter.com/3X7QCuByH8 — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020 Karnataka: Rani Chennamma Circle in Hubli wears a deserted look as state-wide total lockdown has been imposed today, to contain the spread of COVID19 Recovery rate in India stands at 42.28 percent Highest one-day spike in number of cases as 6,767 infections were reported in last 24 hours. 147 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours as per the Health Ministry data. The Lucknow administration on Saturday announced that centrally air-conditioned shopping complexes in the city can function without operating the air conditioners, in view of the lockdown 4.0 guidelines to combat coronavirus pandemic. Sikkim reported its first Covid-19 case on Saturday as a 25-year-old student who recently returned from Delhi tested positive. The sample was sent to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital and it came positive. Sikkim reported its first Covid-19 case on Saturday as a 25-year-old student who recently returned from Delhi tested positive. The sample was sent to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital and it came positive. Goa CM Pramod Sawant said on Saturday that the state government will come out with standard operating procedures to restart tourism activities in Goa after Lockdown 4.0 ends on May 31. Delhi: Vegetable & fruit sellers in Daryaganj say that this year they have not witnessed the same festive cheer during the month of Ramzan and their business has slowed down as compared to the earlier years, due to COVID19 pandemic. Kerala: Kochi's Juma Masjid remains closed for devotees on Eid today, amid COVID19 lockdown Kerala: Schools are being sanitized in Wayanad ahead of class 10th and 12th examinations that will commence from 26th May. Sultanpur: 2 brothers who returned from Delhi amid lockdown have quarantined themselves as precautionary measure. One of them, Satyendra Kr says,"We came to Ayodhya in a truck.After reaching our village we quarantined ourselves about 600 metres away from our home" Karnataka: Authorities of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru are taking measures to ensure social distancing among the passengers in view of resumption of domestic flight services from May 25. Delhi: Social distancing norms flouted as people make purchases at the Okhla vegetable market People followed the norms of social distancing while standing in a queue, outside a ticket counter at Agra railway station. Indian Railways will start operating 200 passenger train services from 1st June. Odisha: A woman delivered a child in a Shramik Special train while she was travelling from Secunderabad (Telangana) to Balangir. She was admitted to a hospital in Balangir after deboarding the train. Both mother and child were doing well. West Bengal:Shop owners in Siliguri say that not many people are buying items for Eid.Feroz,a shop owner says,"We're under lockdown since 2 months,people don't have money in their hands.Just because markets are open doesn't mean we're celebrating.Pandemic is for everyone".(23.05) pic.twitter.com/MBzGXdKLRr — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2020 West Bengal: Shop owners in Siliguri say that not many people are buying items for Eid. Feroz, a shop owner says,"We're under lockdown since 2 months,people don't have money in their hands.Just because markets are open doesn't mean we're celebrating. Pandemic is for everyone". Passengers onboard 3 shramik special trains going to West Bengal, Jharkhand & Assam separately were provided with water at Aligarh railway station. One of the migrants says,"The arrangements so far were very good.We got breakfast and then were also served khichdi later" There was no social distancing in markets.What is the need for shopping for festival amid pandemic? Administration has also lowered the guard after relaxations in lockdown.I appeal to people to take precautionary measures",Khalid Najeeb Surawardhy,Imam of Jamia Masjid,Doda said. Jammu and Kashmir: People made purchases ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr in Doda. A local says,"Doda is a green zone but it doesn't mean we have to be complacent. People were seen violating norms of social distancing today,even administration is not as active as it was earlier". 17 more COVID19 positive cases confirmed in Assam, total cases in the state now stand at 346, including 282 active cases, 57 recovered, 4 deaths and 3 migrated One person tested positive for COVID19 in the state today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 55 including 39 active cases and 16 recovered. 33 new COVID-19 positive cases & 1 death reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area today. Total positive cases in Dharavi increase to 1514 and 58 deaths. 269 new COVID19 positive cases and 7 deaths have been reported in Pune district today. Total positive cases stand at 5436 in the district and death toll is at 264 54 more COVID-19 cases reported in J&K- 2 from Jammu division & 52 from Kashmir division. Total number of positive cases in the Union Territory (UT) is now at 1569, including 774 active cases, 774 recovered, & 21 deaths.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.