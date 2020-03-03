  • search
    Coronavirus LIVE: Recovery rate in India stands at 42.28 percent

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, May 24: T Coronavirus cases in India rise to 131,868 which includes 73,560 active cases, 54,440 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and 3,867 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data.

    Coronavirus LIVE

    Stay tuned for all the upadates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:57 PM, 24 May
    Madhya Pradesh: An Air India special flight brings back 93 Indians to Indore from UK's London.
    12:57 PM, 24 May
    Jammu and Kashmir: Mosques remain closed for devotees on the occasion of Eid Ul Fitr in Jammu, amid COVID19 lockdown. Mohammad Naseer, a local, says, "People are offering prayers at their homes. Markets are also witnessing low footfall. Festive fervour is missing this time".
    12:56 PM, 24 May
    An employee at the company’s Manesar plant tested positive for COVID19 on May 22. His last attendance at the plant was on 15th May. The employee has been admitted to a hospital and his condition is stable: Maruti Suzuki India Limited
    12:56 PM, 24 May
    Kerala: People in Malapurram offer Eid Ul Fitr prayers at their homes as mosques remain closed for devotees, amid COVID19 lockdown.
    12:55 PM, 24 May
    52 new COVID19 positive cases reported today; the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 6794: Rajasthan Health Department
    12:55 PM, 24 May
    Karnataka: Rani Chennamma Circle in Hubli wears a deserted look as state-wide total lockdown has been imposed today, to contain the spread of COVID19
    10:35 AM, 24 May
    Recovery rate in India stands at 42.28 percent
    10:34 AM, 24 May
    Highest one-day spike in number of cases as 6,767 infections were reported in last 24 hours. 147 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours as per the Health Ministry data.
    10:34 AM, 24 May
    Coronavirus cases in India rise to 131,868 which includes 73,560 active cases, 54,440 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and 3,867 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data.
    8:18 AM, 24 May
    The Lucknow administration on Saturday announced that centrally air-conditioned shopping complexes in the city can function without operating the air conditioners, in view of the lockdown 4.0 guidelines to combat coronavirus pandemic.
    8:18 AM, 24 May
    Sikkim reported its first Covid-19 case on Saturday as a 25-year-old student who recently returned from Delhi tested positive. The sample was sent to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital and it came positive.
    8:17 AM, 24 May
    8:17 AM, 24 May
    Goa CM Pramod Sawant said on Saturday that the state government will come out with standard operating procedures to restart tourism activities in Goa after Lockdown 4.0 ends on May 31.
    8:14 AM, 24 May
    Delhi: Vegetable & fruit sellers in Daryaganj say that this year they have not witnessed the same festive cheer during the month of Ramzan and their business has slowed down as compared to the earlier years, due to COVID19 pandemic.
    8:13 AM, 24 May
    Kerala: Kochi's Juma Masjid remains closed for devotees on Eid today, amid COVID19 lockdown
    8:11 AM, 24 May
    Kerala: Schools are being sanitized in Wayanad ahead of class 10th and 12th examinations that will commence from 26th May.
    8:11 AM, 24 May
    Sultanpur: 2 brothers who returned from Delhi amid lockdown have quarantined themselves as precautionary measure. One of them, Satyendra Kr says,"We came to Ayodhya in a truck.After reaching our village we quarantined ourselves about 600 metres away from our home"
    8:11 AM, 24 May
    Karnataka: Authorities of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru are taking measures to ensure social distancing among the passengers in view of resumption of domestic flight services from May 25.
    8:10 AM, 24 May
    Delhi: Social distancing norms flouted as people make purchases at the Okhla vegetable market
    8:08 AM, 24 May
    People followed the norms of social distancing while standing in a queue, outside a ticket counter at Agra railway station. Indian Railways will start operating 200 passenger train services from 1st June.
    8:08 AM, 24 May
    Odisha: A woman delivered a child in a Shramik Special train while she was travelling from Secunderabad (Telangana) to Balangir. She was admitted to a hospital in Balangir after deboarding the train. Both mother and child were doing well.
    8:07 AM, 24 May
    West Bengal: Shop owners in Siliguri say that not many people are buying items for Eid. Feroz, a shop owner says,"We're under lockdown since 2 months,people don't have money in their hands.Just because markets are open doesn't mean we're celebrating. Pandemic is for everyone".
    8:07 AM, 24 May
    Passengers onboard 3 shramik special trains going to West Bengal, Jharkhand & Assam separately were provided with water at Aligarh railway station. One of the migrants says,"The arrangements so far were very good.We got breakfast and then were also served khichdi later"
    8:05 AM, 24 May
    There was no social distancing in markets.What is the need for shopping for festival amid pandemic? Administration has also lowered the guard after relaxations in lockdown.I appeal to people to take precautionary measures",Khalid Najeeb Surawardhy,Imam of Jamia Masjid,Doda said.
    8:05 AM, 24 May
    Jammu and Kashmir: People made purchases ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr in Doda. A local says,"Doda is a green zone but it doesn't mean we have to be complacent. People were seen violating norms of social distancing today,even administration is not as active as it was earlier".
    11:59 PM, 23 May
    17 more COVID19 positive cases confirmed in Assam, total cases in the state now stand at 346, including 282 active cases, 57 recovered, 4 deaths and 3 migrated
    11:59 PM, 23 May
    One person tested positive for COVID19 in the state today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 55 including 39 active cases and 16 recovered.
    11:58 PM, 23 May
    33 new COVID-19 positive cases & 1 death reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area today. Total positive cases in Dharavi increase to 1514 and 58 deaths.
    11:58 PM, 23 May
    269 new COVID19 positive cases and 7 deaths have been reported in Pune district today. Total positive cases stand at 5436 in the district and death toll is at 264
    11:57 PM, 23 May
    54 more COVID-19 cases reported in J&K- 2 from Jammu division & 52 from Kashmir division. Total number of positive cases in the Union Territory (UT) is now at 1569, including 774 active cases, 774 recovered, & 21 deaths.
