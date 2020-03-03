Coronavirus updates: 1,647 fresh cases in Delhi take tally to 42,829; death toll at 1,400

India

New Delhi, June 15: Delhi recorded 1,647 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to 42,829, and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,400.

As many as 73 fatalities were recorded in the past 24 hours, the Delhi Health Department said in a bulletin. From June 12 to 14, over 2,000 cases were reported per day in Delhi. The highest spike in fresh cases - 2,224 - was recorded on June 14.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Newest First Oldest First 219 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5,193: State Health Department 219 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5,193: State Health Department The total number of containment zones in Mumbai stands at 828, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. The total number of containment zones in the city stands at 828, the civic body said. The total number of containment zones in Mumbai stands at 828: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation 30 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Jharkhand today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1793 including 784 active cases and 1000 recovered: State Health Department Delhi Government issues order to install CCTV cameras in all COVID wards of COVID19 hospitals under them for efficient monitoring & supervision of patient care. Public Works Department (PWD) directed to install cameras within 24 hours & submit a compliance report. Delhi reports 1,647 new Covid-19 cases today, with 604 recoveries. As many as 73 people died, while the active number of cases in the national capital stands at 25,002. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revokes emergency authorization of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, saying they are “unlikely to be effective”: New York Times 227 police personnel found COVID19 positive in the last 72 hours in Maharashtra. Total number of active cases among police personnel in the state is now at 1388, including 40 deaths. 287 new COVID19 cases have been reported till 8.30 pm today; the total number of COVID19 cases in Rajasthan is now 12981, death toll 301: State Health Department Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has sanctioned a total amount of Rs 110 crores to all the district of the state to provide self-employment opportunities to the migrants returning to the state in view of COVID19 pandemic. 133 new COVID19 cases reported in Madhya Pradesh today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 10,935 The ministry said that its office on the second floor of the PTI Building will remain closed on June 16 for disinfection and sanitisation activities. A Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) working at its office located at the Press Trust of India Building in New Delhi has tested positive for Covid-19. Nine more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland, taking the tally in the state to 177, Health and Family Welfare minister S Pangnyu Phom said. Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh opened for tourists after a gap of 26 days amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, officials said. On the first day, 76 tourists using 19 vehicles visited the park, situated in Mandla district, 410 kilometres from state capital Bhopal. 32 more COVID19 cases reported in Manipur taking the total number of cases in the state to 490. Number of active cases stands at 339: State Health Department Home Minister Amit Shah directs Delhi Chief Secretary to install CCTV cameras in Covid-19 wards of every designated hospital, officials say. Shah visited the LNJP hospital in Delhi to take stock of preparedness to tackle the mushrooming number of infections in the capital. "We told the Home Minister in detail about the facilities at the hospital. He was very happy with our work and appreciated our staff," says Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of Delhi's LNJP Hospital after Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the hospital to review Covid-19 preparedness. 1,843 COVID19 cases & 44 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 46,504, including 25,344 discharged, 20,678 active cases & 479 deaths: State Health Department The total number of COVID19 positive cases in Punjab stands at 3267 including 753 active cases, 2443 recovered and 71 deaths: State Health Department A decision will be soon made on roping in private hospitals to treat COVID19 patients and the cost of testing and treatment will be fixed by the government: Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr.K.Sudhakar 57 new COVID19 positive cases including 28 from Jammu and 29 from Kashmir reported, taking the total number of positive cases in the union territory to 5098. Also, 3 deaths have been reported from Kashmir division today, taking the death toll to 62: Govt of Jammu and Kashmir Karnataka detects 213 new COVID19 positive cases and 2 deaths today, taking the total number of positive cases and deaths to 7213 and 88 respectively: State Health Department Recently we are seeing a surge in no. of COVID19 cases in Nepal due to inadequate testing. Many Nepali citizens from all over the world are returning to their country, India also facilitated their return. Singling out India for COVID19 spread is surprising: ANI quoting Sources 82 persons tested COVID19 positive in the state today. There are 1348 active cases and 1174 recovered cases in the state: Kerala Health Minister's Office Ministry of Civil Aviation allows Maharashtra to operate 100 flights daily. Earlier, Maharashtra was allowed only 50 flights (25 arrivals and 25 departures) daily. In the last 24 hours, 7,419 Covid-19 patients have been cured, taking the number of recoveries to1,69,797. The recovery rate rises to 51.08% which is indicative of the fact that more than half of positive cases have recovered from the disease. Uttar Pradesh records 476 fresh cases of COVID19 & 18 deaths, taking total number of cases to 14091 & death toll to 417. Number of active cases stands at 5064: State Health Department During last 24 hrs, 7419 COVID-19 patients were cured. A total of 1,69,797 patients, so far, cured of COVID19. The recovery rate rises to 51.08% which is indicative of the fact that more than half of positive cases have recovered from the disease: Government of India Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.