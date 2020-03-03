  • search
    Coronavirus updates: 1,647 fresh cases in Delhi take tally to 42,829; death toll at 1,400

    By oneindia staff
    New Delhi, June 15: Delhi recorded 1,647 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to 42,829, and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,400.

    As many as 73 fatalities were recorded in the past 24 hours, the Delhi Health Department said in a bulletin. From June 12 to 14, over 2,000 cases were reported per day in Delhi. The highest spike in fresh cases - 2,224 - was recorded on June 14.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    11:21 PM, 15 Jun
    219 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5,193: State Health Department
    11:20 PM, 15 Jun
    10:58 PM, 15 Jun
    The total number of containment zones in Mumbai stands at 828, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. The total number of containment zones in the city stands at 828, the civic body said.
    10:28 PM, 15 Jun
    10:27 PM, 15 Jun
    30 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Jharkhand today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1793 including 784 active cases and 1000 recovered: State Health Department
    10:18 PM, 15 Jun
    Delhi Government issues order to install CCTV cameras in all COVID wards of COVID19 hospitals under them for efficient monitoring & supervision of patient care. Public Works Department (PWD) directed to install cameras within 24 hours & submit a compliance report.
    10:14 PM, 15 Jun
    Delhi reports 1,647 new Covid-19 cases today, with 604 recoveries. As many as 73 people died, while the active number of cases in the national capital stands at 25,002.
    9:54 PM, 15 Jun
    Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revokes emergency authorization of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, saying they are “unlikely to be effective”: New York Times
    9:04 PM, 15 Jun
    227 police personnel found COVID19 positive in the last 72 hours in Maharashtra. Total number of active cases among police personnel in the state is now at 1388, including 40 deaths.
    9:04 PM, 15 Jun
    287 new COVID19 cases have been reported till 8.30 pm today; the total number of COVID19 cases in Rajasthan is now 12981, death toll 301: State Health Department
    9:03 PM, 15 Jun
    Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has sanctioned a total amount of Rs 110 crores to all the district of the state to provide self-employment opportunities to the migrants returning to the state in view of COVID19 pandemic.
    9:03 PM, 15 Jun
    133 new COVID19 cases reported in Madhya Pradesh today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 10,935
    8:26 PM, 15 Jun
    The ministry said that its office on the second floor of the PTI Building will remain closed on June 16 for disinfection and sanitisation activities.
    8:26 PM, 15 Jun
    A Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) working at its office located at the Press Trust of India Building in New Delhi has tested positive for Covid-19.
    8:25 PM, 15 Jun
    Nine more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland, taking the tally in the state to 177, Health and Family Welfare minister S Pangnyu Phom said.
    8:16 PM, 15 Jun
    Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh opened for tourists after a gap of 26 days amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, officials said. On the first day, 76 tourists using 19 vehicles visited the park, situated in Mandla district, 410 kilometres from state capital Bhopal.
    8:13 PM, 15 Jun
    32 more COVID19 cases reported in Manipur taking the total number of cases in the state to 490. Number of active cases stands at 339: State Health Department
    7:46 PM, 15 Jun
    Home Minister Amit Shah directs Delhi Chief Secretary to install CCTV cameras in Covid-19 wards of every designated hospital, officials say. Shah visited the LNJP hospital in Delhi to take stock of preparedness to tackle the mushrooming number of infections in the capital.
    7:46 PM, 15 Jun
    "We told the Home Minister in detail about the facilities at the hospital. He was very happy with our work and appreciated our staff," says Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of Delhi's LNJP Hospital after Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the hospital to review Covid-19 preparedness.
    7:42 PM, 15 Jun
    1,843 COVID19 cases & 44 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 46,504, including 25,344 discharged, 20,678 active cases & 479 deaths: State Health Department
    7:39 PM, 15 Jun
    The total number of COVID19 positive cases in Punjab stands at 3267 including 753 active cases, 2443 recovered and 71 deaths: State Health Department
    6:52 PM, 15 Jun
    A decision will be soon made on roping in private hospitals to treat COVID19 patients and the cost of testing and treatment will be fixed by the government: Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr.K.Sudhakar
    6:50 PM, 15 Jun
    57 new COVID19 positive cases including 28 from Jammu and 29 from Kashmir reported, taking the total number of positive cases in the union territory to 5098. Also, 3 deaths have been reported from Kashmir division today, taking the death toll to 62: Govt of Jammu and Kashmir
    6:38 PM, 15 Jun
    Karnataka detects 213 new COVID19 positive cases and 2 deaths today, taking the total number of positive cases and deaths to 7213 and 88 respectively: State Health Department
    6:38 PM, 15 Jun
    Recently we are seeing a surge in no. of COVID19 cases in Nepal due to inadequate testing. Many Nepali citizens from all over the world are returning to their country, India also facilitated their return. Singling out India for COVID19 spread is surprising: ANI quoting Sources
    6:20 PM, 15 Jun
    82 persons tested COVID19 positive in the state today. There are 1348 active cases and 1174 recovered cases in the state: Kerala Health Minister's Office
    6:19 PM, 15 Jun
    Ministry of Civil Aviation allows Maharashtra to operate 100 flights daily. Earlier, Maharashtra was allowed only 50 flights (25 arrivals and 25 departures) daily.
    5:53 PM, 15 Jun
    In the last 24 hours, 7,419 Covid-19 patients have been cured, taking the number of recoveries to1,69,797. The recovery rate rises to 51.08% which is indicative of the fact that more than half of positive cases have recovered from the disease.
    5:53 PM, 15 Jun
    Uttar Pradesh records 476 fresh cases of COVID19 & 18 deaths, taking total number of cases to 14091 & death toll to 417. Number of active cases stands at 5064: State Health Department
    5:52 PM, 15 Jun
    During last 24 hrs, 7419 COVID-19 patients were cured. A total of 1,69,797 patients, so far, cured of COVID19. The recovery rate rises to 51.08% which is indicative of the fact that more than half of positive cases have recovered from the disease: Government of India
    coronavirus india

