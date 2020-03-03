A cemetery in Bhopal’s Jahangirabad area has dug up a dozen graves in advance as a precautionary measure after safety guidelines in place for last rites of bodies which have no confirmation on Covid-19 infection. The locality in old city is a coronavirus red zone with nine deaths and well over 200 cases as of now. The Jhadawalllah Kabristan in Jahangirabad has 12 graves ready in case multiple bodies arrive in succession