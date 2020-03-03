Coronavirus Live: India reports highest single-day jump with 12,881 cases; 334 deaths in last 24 hou
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By oneindia staff
New Delhi, June 18: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that India reported its highest single-day spike of 12,881 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours with 334 deaths. Total number of positive cases now stands at 3,66,946 including 1,60,384 active cases, 1,94,325 cured/discharged/migrated and 12,237 deaths.
Stay tuned for live updates:
10:52 AM, 18 Jun
Delhi: Several banquet halls in the national capital are being turned into quarantine facilities by the government in view of the rise in #COVID19 cases; visuals from Shehnai Banquet located in front of LNJP Hospital on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg. pic.twitter.com/jKtcJrVpni
10:44 AM, 18 Jun
Thailand on Thursday reported 6 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing its total tally to 3,141 confirmed cases, of which 58 were fatalities
10:33 AM, 18 Jun
Bengaluru: Students arrive at Mount Carmel College for Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2020 English paper. The Principal says, "we have sanitised the college premises. Hand sanitisers are available in corridors and classrooms. Social distancing to be maintained in classrooms". pic.twitter.com/fEkEAvKzL7
10:19 AM, 18 Jun
According to the Government of India, country's recovery rate is now 53%, yesterday it was 52.8%
10:09 AM, 18 Jun
A cemetery in Bhopal’s Jahangirabad area has dug up a dozen graves in advance as a precautionary measure after safety guidelines in place for last rites of bodies which have no confirmation on Covid-19 infection. The locality in old city is a coronavirus red zone with nine deaths and well over 200 cases as of now. The Jhadawalllah Kabristan in Jahangirabad has 12 graves ready in case multiple bodies arrive in succession
9:50 AM, 18 Jun
PM Modi to launch 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' on 20 June to boost livelihood opportunities in rural India. The campaign of 125 days across 116 districts in 6 states to work in mission mode to help migrant workers: Prime Minister's Office (file pic) pic.twitter.com/nSu55zqH4H
9:31 AM, 18 Jun
62,49,668 samples tested till 17th June. 1,65,412 samples tested in the last 24 hours: Indian Council of Medical Research
9:19 AM, 18 Jun
With another record-high, in the last 24 hours, 12,881 cases were recorded taking the total tally to 3,66,946.
9:07 AM, 18 Jun
Australia's unemployment rate jumped to the highest in about two decades in May as nearly a quarter of a million people lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic-driven shutdowns.
9:03 AM, 18 Jun
China has reported 28 new confirmed coronavirus cases, including 24 in Beijing, taking the total number of infections in the last few days to 161 as the capital city ramped up testing 3.56 lakh residents and cancelling hundreds of flights to stem the spread of the COVID-19, the health authorities said today.
8:57 AM, 18 Jun
Out of 317 samples tested, no COVID-19 positive case has been reported. Total number of positive cases in the state stands at 193, of which 90 are active, and 103 have recovered: S Pangnyu Phom, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Government of Nagaland.
8:51 AM, 18 Jun
We have organized a walk from Vidhana Soudha (to Cubbon Park) to create awareness about the importance of wearing a mask as a preventive measure against COVID19. We are celebrating 'Mask Day' at all district headquarters today: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/kzqqokB6w6
8:47 AM, 18 Jun
China has reported 28 new confirmed coronavirus cases, including 24 in Beijing, taking the total number of infections in the last few days to 161 as the capital city ramped up testing 3.56 lakh residents and cancelling hundreds of flights to stem the spread of the COVID-19, the health authorities said.
8:39 AM, 18 Jun
Tourism industry badly affected due to Coronavirus outbreak. Manu Kochar, a hotelier in Dehradun, says, “Hotel industry is the worst hit. Over 2.5 lakh people have lost their employment in the state and we haven't got any permission yet for hotels to resume operations"
8:32 AM, 18 Jun
Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to take over all the charges of Health Minister Satyendar Jain for the time, as Jain recently tested positive for novel coronavirus.
8:19 AM, 18 Jun
Assam reported 184 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state's total tally to 4,694, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
An Air India flight AI 1317 carrying 116 Indians from Auckland, New Zealand landed at Chandigarh International Airport yesterday.
7:58 AM, 18 Jun
Mizoram reported 9 new COVID-19 positive cases. The total number of cases in the state stands at 130 including 129 active cases and 1 cured/discharged, says Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram.
A repatriation flight carrying 189 Indian passengers from Dubai arrived at Gaya airport, in Bihar.
11:28 PM, 17 Jun
In view of recent increase of COVID19 cases & to ensure effective surveillance, it is hereby directed that random testing using RT-PCR pooled sample technique to be done for slum dwellers, vendors/bill collectors, delivery boys of food chains & couriers: Government of Karnataka
10:22 PM, 17 Jun
Beijing cancelled 1,255 domestic flights, tested 3.56 lakh residents, suspended sports events and closed certain gyms as China's capital city reported 31 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 137.
10:15 PM, 17 Jun
A total of 27 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Goa today, taking the total number of cases to 656. The tally includes 560 active cases.
10:15 PM, 17 Jun
Rajasthan reported 326 fresh Covid-19 cases today taking the state's total tally to 13,542, while the death toll climbed to 313 with five new fatalities.
9:16 PM, 17 Jun
27 fresh COVID19 cases have been reported in Goa today; taking the total number of cases to 656. Number of active cases stand at 560: Directorate of Helath Services, Goa
9:16 PM, 17 Jun
For patients requiring a ventilator, mortality was reduced by about one third: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO (World Health Organization)
9:16 PM, 17 Jun
Dexamethasone,a common steroid,has been shown to have beneficial effect on patients severely ill with COVID19. According to early findings shared with WHO,for patients on oxygen alone, dexamethasone treatment was shown to reduce mortality by about one fifth: WHO Director-General
9:15 PM, 17 Jun
There have been more than 435,000 deaths and in the Americas, Africa and South Asia; COVID19 cases are still rapidly rising. However, there are green shoots of hope, which show that together through global solidarity, humanity can overcome this pandemic: WHO Director-General
9:15 PM, 17 Jun
The world has now recorded more than 8 million cases of COVID19. In the first two months, 85,000 cases were reported. In the past two months 6 million cases have been reported: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO)
8:40 PM, 17 Jun
The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and other senior officers of the Delhi government.
8:40 PM, 17 Jun
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal held the first meeting with a six-member expert panel constituted by him to suggest measures to deal with the coronavirus situation in the city.
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
