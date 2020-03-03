  • search
    New Delhi, June 18: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that India reported its highest single-day spike of 12,881 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours with 334 deaths. Total number of positive cases now stands at 3,66,946 including 1,60,384 active cases, 1,94,325 cured/discharged/migrated and 12,237 deaths.

    Coronavirus LIVE: India, now 4th worst hit nation, Mumbai faces huge staff crunch

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    10:52 AM, 18 Jun
    Several banquet halls in Delhi are being turned into quarantine facilities by the government in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases; ANI visuals from Shehnai Banquet located in front of LNJP Hospital on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg
    10:44 AM, 18 Jun
    Thailand on Thursday reported 6 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing its total tally to 3,141 confirmed cases, of which 58 were fatalities
    10:33 AM, 18 Jun
    Students arrive at Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru for Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2020 English paper. The Principal says, "we have sanitised the college premises. Hand sanitisers are available in corridors and classrooms. Social distancing to be maintained in classrooms".
    10:19 AM, 18 Jun
    According to the Government of India, country's recovery rate is now 53%, yesterday it was 52.8%
    10:09 AM, 18 Jun
    A cemetery in Bhopal’s Jahangirabad area has dug up a dozen graves in advance as a precautionary measure after safety guidelines in place for last rites of bodies which have no confirmation on Covid-19 infection. The locality in old city is a coronavirus red zone with nine deaths and well over 200 cases as of now. The Jhadawalllah Kabristan in Jahangirabad has 12 graves ready in case multiple bodies arrive in succession
    9:50 AM, 18 Jun
    PM Modi to launch 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' on 20 June to boost livelihood opportunities in rural India. The campaign of 125 days across 116 districts in 6 states to work in mission mode to help migrant workers, says Prime Minister's Office
    9:31 AM, 18 Jun
    62,49,668 samples tested till 17th June. 1,65,412 samples tested in the last 24 hours: Indian Council of Medical Research
    9:19 AM, 18 Jun
    With another record-high, in the last 24 hours, 12,881 cases were recorded taking the total tally to 3,66,946.
    9:07 AM, 18 Jun
    Australia's unemployment rate jumped to the highest in about two decades in May as nearly a quarter of a million people lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic-driven shutdowns.
    9:03 AM, 18 Jun
    China has reported 28 new confirmed coronavirus cases, including 24 in Beijing, taking the total number of infections in the last few days to 161 as the capital city ramped up testing 3.56 lakh residents and cancelling hundreds of flights to stem the spread of the COVID-19, the health authorities said today.
    8:57 AM, 18 Jun
    Out of 317 samples tested, no COVID-19 positive case has been reported. Total number of positive cases in the state stands at 193, of which 90 are active, and 103 have recovered: S Pangnyu Phom, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Government of Nagaland.
    8:51 AM, 18 Jun
    We have organized a walk from Vidhana Soudha (to Cubbon Park) to create awareness about the importance of wearing a mask as a preventive measure against COVID-19. We are celebrating 'Mask Day' at all district headquarters today: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in Bengaluru.
    8:47 AM, 18 Jun
    8:39 AM, 18 Jun
    Tourism industry badly affected due to Coronavirus outbreak. Manu Kochar, a hotelier in Dehradun, says, “Hotel industry is the worst hit. Over 2.5 lakh people have lost their employment in the state and we haven't got any permission yet for hotels to resume operations"
    8:32 AM, 18 Jun
    Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to take over all the charges of Health Minister Satyendar Jain for the time, as Jain recently tested positive for novel coronavirus.
    8:19 AM, 18 Jun
    Assam reported 184 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state's total tally to 4,694, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
    8:02 AM, 18 Jun
    An Air India flight AI 1317 carrying 116 Indians from Auckland, New Zealand landed at Chandigarh International Airport yesterday.
    7:58 AM, 18 Jun
    Mizoram reported 9 new COVID-19 positive cases. The total number of cases in the state stands at 130 including 129 active cases and 1 cured/discharged, says Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram.
    7:50 AM, 18 Jun
    A repatriation flight carrying 189 Indian passengers from Dubai arrived at Gaya airport, in Bihar.
    11:28 PM, 17 Jun
    In view of recent increase of COVID19 cases & to ensure effective surveillance, it is hereby directed that random testing using RT-PCR pooled sample technique to be done for slum dwellers, vendors/bill collectors, delivery boys of food chains & couriers: Government of Karnataka
    10:22 PM, 17 Jun
    Beijing cancelled 1,255 domestic flights, tested 3.56 lakh residents, suspended sports events and closed certain gyms as China's capital city reported 31 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 137.
    10:15 PM, 17 Jun
    A total of 27 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Goa today, taking the total number of cases to 656. The tally includes 560 active cases.
    10:15 PM, 17 Jun
    Rajasthan reported 326 fresh Covid-19 cases today taking the state's total tally to 13,542, while the death toll climbed to 313 with five new fatalities.
    9:16 PM, 17 Jun
    9:16 PM, 17 Jun
    For patients requiring a ventilator, mortality was reduced by about one third: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO (World Health Organization)
    9:16 PM, 17 Jun
    Dexamethasone,a common steroid,has been shown to have beneficial effect on patients severely ill with COVID19. According to early findings shared with WHO,for patients on oxygen alone, dexamethasone treatment was shown to reduce mortality by about one fifth: WHO Director-General
    9:15 PM, 17 Jun
    There have been more than 435,000 deaths and in the Americas, Africa and South Asia; COVID19 cases are still rapidly rising. However, there are green shoots of hope, which show that together through global solidarity, humanity can overcome this pandemic: WHO Director-General
    9:15 PM, 17 Jun
    The world has now recorded more than 8 million cases of COVID19. In the first two months, 85,000 cases were reported. In the past two months 6 million cases have been reported: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO)
    8:40 PM, 17 Jun
    The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and other senior officers of the Delhi government.
    8:40 PM, 17 Jun
    Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal held the first meeting with a six-member expert panel constituted by him to suggest measures to deal with the coronavirus situation in the city.
