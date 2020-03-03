Coronavirus LIVE: India records 10,974 new cases of COVID-19; Death toll over 11,000

  • search
    New Delhi, June 17: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that India reported 2,003 deaths and 10,974 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the country now stands 3,54,065 at including 1,55,227 active cases, 1,86,935 cured/discharged/migrated and 11903 deaths.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    12:39 PM, 17 Jun
    According to Reuters, HSBC is resuming its plan to axe 35k jobs which it had put on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
    12:32 PM, 17 Jun
    A class 12 student, aspiring to study medicine, has taken up the job of handling bodies of COVID-19 patients to provide for his siblings' school fees and his mother's treatment.
    12:26 PM, 17 Jun
    There will be no foreign training of bureaucrats during the ongoing financial year considering the safety and austerity measures being taken by the government due to coronavirus pandemic, the Personnel Ministry has said.
    12:17 PM, 17 Jun
    With a spike in road accidents during the transition phases of COVID-19 lockdown in Tamil Nadu, there has been an increasing demand from several quarters to enforce road safety protocol and SOP.
    12:13 PM, 17 Jun
    With 2,003 deaths in the last 24 hours, India registered the highest single-day spike of coronavirus fatalities on Wednesday, taking the toll to 11,903.
    12:06 PM, 17 Jun
    Thailand has not reported a single COVID-19 case since May 24. Thailand had 2,996 active cases of COVID-19. 58 people died due to the disease.
    11:57 AM, 17 Jun
    Supreme Court asks CBSE to hold consultation and take a decision on Board exam by Tuesday when it will consider a plea of parents for not holding exams in view of coronavirus pandemic.
    11:51 AM, 17 Jun
    Supreme Court hears a petition filed by a doctor, Dr Arushi Jain, for separate facilities and timely salaries, among others, for COVID-19 frontline health workers, including doctors and other related staff.
    11:44 AM, 17 Jun
    The coronavirus cases in Pakistan cross the 1,50,000-mark, while 136 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 2,975.
    11:31 AM, 17 Jun
    Under secretary in Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's office, Damodaran died due to COVID-19.
    11:24 AM, 17 Jun
    Doctors and healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients should not be denied quarantine facilities: Supreme Court
    11:16 AM, 17 Jun
    Supreme Court asks the Union of India to look at the issue and pass necessary directions to states for payment of salaries and other required quarantine facilities to doctors and health care workers treating COVID-19 patients.
    11:09 AM, 17 Jun
    Dexamethasone is the first drug to be shown to improve survival in Covid-19. This is an extremely welcoming result.
    11:04 AM, 17 Jun
    The number of coronavirus cases in Germany have gone up to 187,184 while the death toll stands at 8,830. 345 cases and 30 deaths have been reported today.
    10:57 AM, 17 Jun
    One death and 122 new COVID-19 positive cases reported till 10:30 am today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 13,338: Rajasthan Health Department
    10:47 AM, 17 Jun
    175 more COVID-19 cases and 120 recoveries reported in Odisha on June 16
    10:35 AM, 17 Jun
    A 65-year-old COVID-19 positive man from Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir dies at a hospital, taking the number of fatalities due to the disease in the Union territory to 64, say officials.
    10:20 AM, 17 Jun
    Mumbai revises its death toll up by 862 to 3,165 because of "discrepancies" in accounting for fatalities while New Delhi saw more than 400 deaths, taking its total to more than 1,800.
    10:14 AM, 17 Jun
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah to also attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Chief Ministers of 15 states and UTs via video conferencing today.
    10:10 AM, 17 Jun
    DM / Chairperson of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to be in-charge of all COVID-19 related management. DCPs, DCs of municipal corporations, heads of all government departments and hospitals to report to DM.
    10:02 AM, 17 Jun
    London's West End has traditionally drawn people from all over the world to see its shows but theatres have been forced to reinvent themselves because of the coronavirus outbreak.
    9:54 AM, 17 Jun
    India's total sample tested crossed 60 lakh-mark. In the past 24 hours, 1,63,187 samples were tested- highest ever so far.
    9:49 AM, 17 Jun
    740 new virus deaths in 24 hours lifts the total toll in the US to 116,854, Johns Hopkins University tally shows.
    9:47 AM, 17 Jun
    The total number of positive cases in the country now stands 3,54,065 at including 1,55,227 active cases, 1,86,935 cured/discharged/migrated and 11,903 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
    9:44 AM, 17 Jun
    2,003 deaths and 10,974 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.
    9:28 AM, 17 Jun
    Brazil recorded 34,918 fresh cases of COVID-19 along with 1,282 new deaths.
    9:17 AM, 17 Jun
    217 citizens were evacuated from Auckland, New Zealand via an Air India flight.
    9:14 AM, 17 Jun
    Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nagaland, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 181 including 78 active cases and 103 recovered, says Nagaland Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom.
    9:06 AM, 17 Jun
    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern orders the military to oversee New Zealand's borders after a quarantine bungle that allowed COVID-19 back into the country.
    8:55 AM, 17 Jun
    Even as Mexico announced plans for reopening churches and religious events, the country posts near-record numbers of newly confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19. The Health Department reports confirmed cases rise by 4,599, the second-highest daily increase to date, to reach an accumulates total of 1,54,863.
    Read more about:

