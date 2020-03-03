Coronavirus LIVE: India records 10,974 new cases of COVID-19; Death toll over 11,000
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By oneindia staff
|
New Delhi, June 17: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that India reported 2,003 deaths and 10,974 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the country now stands 3,54,065 at including 1,55,227 active cases, 1,86,935 cured/discharged/migrated and 11903 deaths.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Newest FirstOldest First
12:39 PM, 17 Jun
According to Reuters, HSBC is resuming its plan to axe 35k jobs which it had put on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
12:32 PM, 17 Jun
A class 12 student, aspiring to study medicine, has taken up the job of handling bodies of COVID-19 patients to provide for his siblings' school fees and his mother's treatment.
12:26 PM, 17 Jun
There will be no foreign training of bureaucrats during the ongoing financial year considering the safety and austerity measures being taken by the government due to coronavirus pandemic, the Personnel Ministry has said.
12:17 PM, 17 Jun
With a spike in road accidents during the transition phases of COVID-19 lockdown in Tamil Nadu, there has been an increasing demand from several quarters to enforce road safety protocol and SOP.
12:13 PM, 17 Jun
With 2,003 deaths in the last 24 hours, India registered the highest single-day spike of coronavirus fatalities on Wednesday, taking the toll to 11,903.
12:06 PM, 17 Jun
Thailand has not reported a single COVID-19 case since May 24. Thailand had 2,996 active cases of COVID-19. 58 people died due to the disease.
11:57 AM, 17 Jun
Supreme Court asks CBSE to hold consultation and take a decision on Board exam by Tuesday when it will consider a plea of parents for not holding exams in view of coronavirus pandemic.
11:51 AM, 17 Jun
Supreme Court hears a petition filed by a doctor, Dr Arushi Jain, for separate facilities and timely salaries, among others, for COVID-19 frontline health workers, including doctors and other related staff.
11:44 AM, 17 Jun
The coronavirus cases in Pakistan cross the 1,50,000-mark, while 136 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 2,975.
11:31 AM, 17 Jun
Under secretary in Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's office, Damodaran died due to COVID-19.
11:24 AM, 17 Jun
Doctors and healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients should not be denied quarantine facilities: Supreme Court
11:16 AM, 17 Jun
Supreme Court asks the Union of India to look at the issue and pass necessary directions to states for payment of salaries and other required quarantine facilities to doctors and health care workers treating COVID-19 patients.
11:09 AM, 17 Jun
Dexamethasone is the first drug to be shown to improve survival in Covid-19. This is an extremely welcoming result.
11:04 AM, 17 Jun
The number of coronavirus cases in Germany have gone up to 187,184 while the death toll stands at 8,830. 345 cases and 30 deaths have been reported today.
10:57 AM, 17 Jun
One death and 122 new COVID-19 positive cases reported till 10:30 am today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 13,338: Rajasthan Health Department
10:47 AM, 17 Jun
175 more COVID-19 cases and 120 recoveries reported in Odisha on June 16
10:35 AM, 17 Jun
A 65-year-old COVID-19 positive man from Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir dies at a hospital, taking the number of fatalities due to the disease in the Union territory to 64, say officials.
10:20 AM, 17 Jun
Mumbai revises its death toll up by 862 to 3,165 because of "discrepancies" in accounting for fatalities while New Delhi saw more than 400 deaths, taking its total to more than 1,800.
10:14 AM, 17 Jun
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah to also attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Chief Ministers of 15 states and UTs via video conferencing today.
10:10 AM, 17 Jun
DM / Chairperson of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to be in-charge of all COVID-19 related management. DCPs, DCs of municipal corporations, heads of all government departments and hospitals to report to DM.
10:02 AM, 17 Jun
London's West End has traditionally drawn people from all over the world to see its shows but theatres have been forced to reinvent themselves because of the coronavirus outbreak.
9:54 AM, 17 Jun
India's total sample tested crossed 60 lakh-mark. In the past 24 hours, 1,63,187 samples were tested- highest ever so far.
9:49 AM, 17 Jun
740 new virus deaths in 24 hours lifts the total toll in the US to 116,854, Johns Hopkins University tally shows.
9:47 AM, 17 Jun
The total number of positive cases in the country now stands 3,54,065 at including 1,55,227 active cases, 1,86,935 cured/discharged/migrated and 11,903 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
9:44 AM, 17 Jun
2,003 deaths and 10,974 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.
9:28 AM, 17 Jun
Brazil recorded 34,918 fresh cases of COVID-19 along with 1,282 new deaths.
9:17 AM, 17 Jun
217 citizens were evacuated from Auckland, New Zealand via an Air India flight.
9:14 AM, 17 Jun
Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nagaland, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 181 including 78 active cases and 103 recovered, says Nagaland Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom.
9:06 AM, 17 Jun
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern orders the military to oversee New Zealand's borders after a quarantine bungle that allowed COVID-19 back into the country.
8:55 AM, 17 Jun
Even as Mexico announced plans for reopening churches and religious events, the country posts near-record numbers of newly confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19. The Health Department reports confirmed cases rise by 4,599, the second-highest daily increase to date, to reach an accumulates total of 1,54,863.
READ MORE
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more