Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi to hold video conference with Chief Ministers today

New Delhi, June 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the Chief Ministers of different states for over two days to discuss the ongoing coronavirus situation in the country.

On Tuesday afternoon, PM Modi will hold a video-conference with Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors and administrators of 21 states and Union Territories.

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said that India recorded 10,667 new COVID-19 cases and 380 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the country now stands at 3,43,091, including 1,53,178 active cases, 1,80,013 cured/discharged/migrated and 9,900 deaths.

Earlier, in a bid to ensure COVID-19 testing of all symptomatic persons and close contacts of people infected with the novel coronavirus, ASHA and ANM workers have been tasked to conduct door to door health screening in Odisha.

