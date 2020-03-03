Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi to hold video conference with Chief Ministers today

  • search
    New Delhi, June 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the Chief Ministers of different states for over two days to discuss the ongoing coronavirus situation in the country.

    PM Modi

    On Tuesday afternoon, PM Modi will hold a video-conference with Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors and administrators of 21 states and Union Territories.

    Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said that India recorded 10,667 new COVID-19 cases and 380 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the country now stands at 3,43,091, including 1,53,178 active cases, 1,80,013 cured/discharged/migrated and 9,900 deaths.

    Earlier, in a bid to ensure COVID-19 testing of all symptomatic persons and close contacts of people infected with the novel coronavirus, ASHA and ANM workers have been tasked to conduct door to door health screening in Odisha.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    12:09 PM, 16 Jun
    Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and state Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar participated in Dhanwantari Yagya organised at Shankar Mutt in Bengaluru today, against COVID-19
    11:58 AM, 16 Jun
    COVID-19 pandemic poses an unprecedented global health threat to all of us. It is only through partnership and cooperation that we will be best able to ensure a healthy future for our people: US Ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster
    11:51 AM, 16 Jun
    Punjab CM directs Ludhiana admin to help an elderly woman staying in a rented house with her 11-year-old grandson, facing a financial crisis due to the lockdown. CM has directed authorities to pay her pending&advance house rent for a year and provide free treatment for tuberculosis.
    11:37 AM, 16 Jun
    UN has said that foreign investments or FDI will shrivel globally due to COVID-19 crisis. The FDI inflow will shrivel from .54 trillion to below trillion, this is the first such recorded fall since 2005.
    11:30 AM, 16 Jun
    200 trains stopped in tracks to house coronavirus patients
    11:26 AM, 16 Jun
    Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa says there is no need of another coronavirus lockdown in the state. He said he would ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help in acceleration of economic activities.
    11:21 AM, 16 Jun
    Underworld gangster Chhota Shakeel’s elder sister Hamida passed away due to COVID-19 in Mumbra. Last month another sister Fehmida had died of COVID-19.
    11:03 AM, 16 Jun
    Delhi: Surya Hotel in New Friends Colony to be attached to Holy Family Hospital in the area, for treating COVID-19 cases
    10:55 AM, 16 Jun
    As per studies till now, Coronavirus or COVID-19 spreads through exposure of droplets of an infected person to another through their nose, mouth or eyes.
    10:53 AM, 16 Jun
    108 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state in the last 24 hours; the total number of positive cases in the state is now 4,163: Odisha Health Department
    10:50 AM, 16 Jun
    115 new coronavirus positive cases and one death reported in Rajasthan today, 9 recovered and 5 discharged. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 13,096, including 302 deaths, 9,794 recovered and 9,567 discharged: State Health Department
    10:47 AM, 16 Jun
    Two new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported out of 316 samples tested. All cases are from Kohima QC. The total number of infections in the state is 179, including 87 active cases and 92 recovered: Nagaland health minister S Pangnyu Phom
    10:38 AM, 16 Jun
    PM Modi to hold video conference with Chief Ministers beginning today on COVID-19 situation
    10:34 AM, 16 Jun
    Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police HQ sealed after DGP, two other officials test positive for COVID-19.
    10:28 AM, 16 Jun
    US Ambassador to India Ken Juster hands over the first lot of 100 ventilators from USAID (United States Agency for International Development) to India at the headquarters of the Indian Red Cross.
    10:19 AM, 16 Jun
    Decision to hike fuel prices during COVID-19 crisis "wholly insensitive" and "ill-advised": Congress president Sonia Gandhi to PM Modi
    10:07 AM, 16 Jun
    Kunal Pariyani, a clothes seller,from Bhopal, is selling cloth masks with PM Modi's face printed on it. He says,"I've sold about 500-1000 Modi masks till now and the demand for it is high. Masks featuring our CM also popular.
    9:58 AM, 16 Jun
    Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Twitter
    9:54 AM, 16 Jun
    Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been hospitalised at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after a sudden drop in his oxygen levels.
    9:50 AM, 16 Jun
    According to Reuters, worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.04 million, death toll at 435,682.
    9:44 AM, 16 Jun
    Total cases in India: 343,091; Active cases: 153,178; Cured: 180,013; Deaths: 9,900
    9:40 AM, 16 Jun
    10,667 new COVID-19 cases and 380 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
    9:28 AM, 16 Jun
    Out of the 2,301 samples tested yesterday for COVID-19, results of 35 are positive: King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow
    9:22 AM, 16 Jun
    Sweden will extend its ban on visits to elderly care homes to August 31, its health minister said.
    9:12 AM, 16 Jun
    The US Food and Drug Administration on Monday issued a warning to healthcare providers against administering malaria drug hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine in combination with Gilead Sciences' experimental COVID-19 drug, remdesivir.
    9:06 AM, 16 Jun
    Two new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported out of 316 samples tested. All cases are from Kohima QC. The total number of positive cases in the state is 179 including 87 active cases and 92 recovered: Nagaland Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom
    8:56 AM, 16 Jun
    The country needs to increase COVID-19 testing by roughly 10 times — to at least one million samples daily,” Rakesh Mishra, director of Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), said during a video conference with Telangana governor Tamilisai Sounderajan
    8:52 AM, 16 Jun
    Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at Gujarat government
    8:51 AM, 16 Jun
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with Chief Ministers of all states and union territories today and tomorrow.
    8:40 AM, 16 Jun
    CM has directed to conduct a survey of vacant buildings in Gurugram district so that they can be used for isolation of COVID patients when required. He also directed to monitor sample testing in private laboratories and to ensure timely uploading of their reports: Haryana CM office
