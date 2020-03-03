Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi to hold video conference with Chief Ministers today
India
New Delhi, June 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the Chief Ministers of different states for over two days to discuss the ongoing coronavirus situation in the country.
On Tuesday afternoon, PM Modi will hold a video-conference with Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors and administrators of 21 states and Union Territories.
Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said that India recorded 10,667 new COVID-19 cases and 380 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the country now stands at 3,43,091, including 1,53,178 active cases, 1,80,013 cured/discharged/migrated and 9,900 deaths.
Earlier, in a bid to ensure COVID-19 testing of all symptomatic persons and close contacts of people infected with the novel coronavirus, ASHA and ANM workers have been tasked to conduct door to door health screening in Odisha.
12:09 PM, 16 Jun
Karnataka: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and state Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar participated in Dhanwantari Yagya organised at Shankar Mutt in Bengaluru today, against #COVID19pic.twitter.com/25GwQobvw6
11:58 AM, 16 Jun
COVID-19 pandemic poses an unprecedented global health threat to all of us. It is only through partnership and cooperation that we will be best able to ensure a healthy future for our people: US Ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster
11:51 AM, 16 Jun
Punjab CM directs Ludhiana admin to help an elderly woman staying in a rented house with her 11-year-old grandson, facing a financial crisis due to the lockdown. CM has directed authorities to pay her pending&advance house rent for a year and provide free treatment for tuberculosis.
11:37 AM, 16 Jun
UN has said that foreign investments or FDI will shrivel globally due to COVID-19 crisis. The FDI inflow will shrivel from .54 trillion to below trillion, this is the first such recorded fall since 2005.
11:30 AM, 16 Jun
200 trains stopped in tracks to house coronavirus patients
11:26 AM, 16 Jun
Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa says there is no need of another coronavirus lockdown in the state. He said he would ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help in acceleration of economic activities.
11:21 AM, 16 Jun
Underworld gangster Chhota Shakeel’s elder sister Hamida passed away due to COVID-19 in Mumbra. Last month another sister Fehmida had died of COVID-19.
11:03 AM, 16 Jun
Delhi: Surya Hotel in New Friends Colony to be attached to Holy Family Hospital in the area, for treating COVID-19 cases
10:55 AM, 16 Jun
As per studies till now, Coronavirus or COVID-19 spreads through exposure of droplets of an infected person to another through their nose, mouth or eyes.
10:53 AM, 16 Jun
108 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state in the last 24 hours; the total number of positive cases in the state is now 4,163: Odisha Health Department
10:50 AM, 16 Jun
115 new coronavirus positive cases and one death reported in Rajasthan today, 9 recovered and 5 discharged. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 13,096, including 302 deaths, 9,794 recovered and 9,567 discharged: State Health Department
10:47 AM, 16 Jun
Two new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported out of 316 samples tested. All cases are from Kohima QC. The total number of infections in the state is 179, including 87 active cases and 92 recovered: Nagaland health minister S Pangnyu Phom
10:38 AM, 16 Jun
PM Modi to hold video conference with Chief Ministers beginning today on COVID-19 situation
10:34 AM, 16 Jun
Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police HQ sealed after DGP, two other officials test positive for COVID-19.
10:28 AM, 16 Jun
Delhi: US Ambassador to India Ken Juster hands over the first lot of 100 ventilators from USAID (United States Agency for International Development) to India at the headquarters of the Indian Red Cross pic.twitter.com/3qLRE6VdYE
10:19 AM, 16 Jun
Decision to hike fuel prices during COVID-19 crisis "wholly insensitive" and "ill-advised": Congress president Sonia Gandhi to PM Modi
10:07 AM, 16 Jun
Kunal Pariyani, a clothes seller,from Bhopal, is selling cloth masks with PM Modi's face printed on it. He says,"I've sold about 500-1000 Modi masks till now and the demand for it is high. Masks featuring our CM also popular.
9:58 AM, 16 Jun
Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been hospitalised at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after a sudden drop in his oxygen levels.
9:50 AM, 16 Jun
According to Reuters, worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.04 million, death toll at 435,682.
9:44 AM, 16 Jun
Total cases in India: 343,091; Active cases: 153,178; Cured: 180,013; Deaths: 9,900
9:40 AM, 16 Jun
10,667 new COVID-19 cases and 380 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
9:28 AM, 16 Jun
Out of the 2,301 samples tested yesterday for COVID-19, results of 35 are positive: King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow
9:22 AM, 16 Jun
Sweden will extend its ban on visits to elderly care homes to August 31, its health minister said.
9:12 AM, 16 Jun
The US Food and Drug Administration on Monday issued a warning to healthcare providers against administering malaria drug hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine in combination with Gilead Sciences' experimental COVID-19 drug, remdesivir.
9:06 AM, 16 Jun
Two new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported out of 316 samples tested. All cases are from Kohima QC. The total number of positive cases in the state is 179 including 87 active cases and 92 recovered: Nagaland Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom
8:56 AM, 16 Jun
The country needs to increase COVID-19 testing by roughly 10 times — to at least one million samples daily,” Rakesh Mishra, director of Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), said during a video conference with Telangana governor Tamilisai Sounderajan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with Chief Ministers of all states and union territories today and tomorrow.
8:40 AM, 16 Jun
CM has directed to conduct a survey of vacant buildings in Gurugram district so that they can be used for isolation of COVID patients when required. He also directed to monitor sample testing in private laboratories and to ensure timely uploading of their reports: Haryana CM office
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
