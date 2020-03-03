Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 reaches above 3,30,000 in India; Death toll over 9,500
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By oneindia staff
|
New Delhi, June 15: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that India reported 325 deaths and 11,502 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country now stands at 3,32,424, including 1,53,106 active cases, 1,69,798 cured/discharged/migrated and 9,520 deaths.
Meanwhile, the nationwide lockdown that delayed the onset of the peak stage of COVID-19 pandemic in India and gave time to prepare the health system with the curve for infections likely to hit its highest point only around mid-November, an open access study funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
9:59 AM, 15 Jun
Madhya Pradesh: Religious places in Bhopal reopened today, after about 2.5 months, amid #COVID19 pandemic. Visuals from Birla Mandir. Temple administration says, "All govt guidelines are being followed. We have made mask compulsory for everyone at the temple." pic.twitter.com/41uKhi35kr
Religious places in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh reopened today, after about 2.5 months amid COVID-19 pandemic.
9:50 AM, 15 Jun
Testing (Molecular based) update as on 15th June at 9 AM - total sample tested 57,74,133 and samples tested in last 24 hours 1,15,519: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) pic.twitter.com/X59JLO7fjX
Testing (Molecular based) update as on 15th June at 9 AM - total sample tested 57,74,133 and samples tested in last 24 hours 1,15,519: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
9:43 AM, 15 Jun
Total cases in India rise to 3,32,424, death toll stands at 9,520: Union Health Ministry
9:39 AM, 15 Jun
India registers a spike of 11,502 COVID-19 cases. Total cases have gone up to 3,32,424. Active cases are at 1,53,106, while 1,69,797 people have recovered and 9,520 deaths have occurred, with a spike of 325 fatalities.
9:20 AM, 15 Jun
The number of positive cases are increasing. But the fortunate thing is that it is not transmitting through community. It is taking place within the quarantine centre, it is due to the lack of discipline among the inmates: Manipur CM N Biren Singh
9:12 AM, 15 Jun
Nine new cases of COVID-19 have been reported out of 418 samples tested; 5 from Dimapur QC and 4 from Peren QC. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 177, of which 89 are active cases and 88 have recovered: S Pangnyu Phom, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Nagaland
9:07 AM, 15 Jun
Hong Kong Disneyland to reopen on June 18
9:00 AM, 15 Jun
Britain has recorded lowest daily toll since March with 36 deaths
8:54 AM, 15 Jun
China locks down ten more Beijing neighbourhoods over coronavirus cluster
8:46 AM, 15 Jun
Maharashtra: A local train leaves from Nallasopara railway station. Western Railway has resumed their selected suburban services from today only for movement of essential staff as identified by the state government. pic.twitter.com/sazlrYvPZi
Maharashtra: A local train leaves from Nallasopara railway station. Western Railway has resumed their selected suburban services from today only for movement of essential staff as identified by the state government.
8:43 AM, 15 Jun
China reports 49 more coronavirus cases as Beijing tests thousands
8:36 AM, 15 Jun
Egypt confirmed 1,677 new coronavirus cases and 62 deaths, the health ministry said, the highest daily increase for both counts. In total, the Arab world's most populous country has registered 42,980 cases including 1,484 deaths, the ministry said.
8:30 AM, 15 Jun
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to chair all-party meet over management of COVID-19 situation in Delhi today
8:22 AM, 15 Jun
The number of daily deaths from the coronavirus pandemic topped 100 in Iran for the first time in two months, health ministry data showed.
8:16 AM, 15 Jun
Ladakh sees 414 COVID-19 positive cases in just three days.
8:13 AM, 15 Jun
Passengers start arriving at Colombo Airport for the special Air India flight AI 1202 for repatriation of stranded Indian nationals from Sri Lanka under the third phase of Vande Bharat Mission.
8:04 AM, 15 Jun
Coronavirus count in Brazil tops 867,000, death toll at 43,000.
10:48 PM, 14 Jun
23 journalists have tested positive for COVID19 in Telangana today. So, far 60 journalists have contracted the disease & one of them died: Telangana Health Minister's Office
10:29 PM, 14 Jun
Delhi Government withdraws its order declaring all nursing homes having bed strength between 10 beds to 49 beds as COVID-19 nursing homes.
10:29 PM, 14 Jun
37 cases of COVID-19 reported in Jharkhand today, taking the total number of cases to 1761 including 905 recoveries and 9 deaths: Jharkhand Health Department
10:15 PM, 14 Jun
2,224 COVID-19 cases & 56 deaths reported in Delhi today. Total number of cases in the national capital is now at 41182, including 15823 recovered/discharged/migrated, 24032 active cases & 1327 deaths: Delhi Health Department
10:15 PM, 14 Jun
237 more COVID19 cases & 3 deaths reported in Telangana today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 4974, including 2377 discharged, 2412 active cases, & 185 deaths: State Health Department
9:06 PM, 14 Jun
The personal security officer of a ruling YSR Congress MLA has died of coronavirus infection in Anantapuramu district of Andhra Pradesh.
9:06 PM, 14 Jun
The Delhi government has directed district magistrates and other officials concerned to set up nearly 20,000 more beds within a week in the wake of a spurt in Covid-19 cases in the national capital.
9:05 PM, 14 Jun
293 cases of COVID-19 & 10 deaths reported in Rajasthan till 8.30 PM today, taking the total number of cases to 12,694 & death toll to 292. Number of active cases stands at 2,835: State Health Department
9:05 PM, 14 Jun
3390 COVID-19 cases & 120 deaths reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the state is now at 107958, including 50978 discharged, and 3950 deaths: Maharashtra Health Department
9:05 PM, 14 Jun
41 COVID-19 cases reported in Goa today, taking the total number of cases to 564 including 74 recoveries: Goa Health Department
8:52 PM, 14 Jun
Railways says deployed 204 isolation coaches so far after demand from states: 70 in UP, 54 in Delhi, 60 in Telangana, 20 in Andhra Pradesh.
8:19 PM, 14 Jun
The total number of containment zones in Delhi is now 242; total 67 zones have been de-contained till date: Delhi Government.
7:52 PM, 14 Jun
Nine cases of COVID19 recorded in Manipur till 6:30 PM today, taking total number of cases to 458 out of which 367 cases are active: Manipur Govt
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
