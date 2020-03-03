Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 reaches above 3,30,000 in India; Death toll over 9,500

India

New Delhi, June 15: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that India reported 325 deaths and 11,502 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country now stands at 3,32,424, including 1,53,106 active cases, 1,69,798 cured/discharged/migrated and 9,520 deaths.

Meanwhile, the nationwide lockdown that delayed the onset of the peak stage of COVID-19 pandemic in India and gave time to prepare the health system with the curve for infections likely to hit its highest point only around mid-November, an open access study funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

