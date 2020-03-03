  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 reaches above 3,30,000 in India; Death toll over 9,500

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, June 15: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that India reported 325 deaths and 11,502 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country now stands at 3,32,424, including 1,53,106 active cases, 1,69,798 cured/discharged/migrated and 9,520 deaths.

    coronavirus

    Meanwhile, the nationwide lockdown that delayed the onset of the peak stage of COVID-19 pandemic in India and gave time to prepare the health system with the curve for infections likely to hit its highest point only around mid-November, an open access study funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:59 AM, 15 Jun
    Religious places in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh reopened today, after about 2.5 months amid COVID-19 pandemic.
    9:50 AM, 15 Jun
    Testing (Molecular based) update as on 15th June at 9 AM - total sample tested 57,74,133 and samples tested in last 24 hours 1,15,519: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
    9:43 AM, 15 Jun
    Total cases in India rise to 3,32,424, death toll stands at 9,520: Union Health Ministry
    9:39 AM, 15 Jun
    India registers a spike of 11,502 COVID-19 cases. Total cases have gone up to 3,32,424. Active cases are at 1,53,106, while 1,69,797 people have recovered and 9,520 deaths have occurred, with a spike of 325 fatalities.
    9:20 AM, 15 Jun
    The number of positive cases are increasing. But the fortunate thing is that it is not transmitting through community. It is taking place within the quarantine centre, it is due to the lack of discipline among the inmates: Manipur CM N Biren Singh
    9:12 AM, 15 Jun
    Nine new cases of COVID-19 have been reported out of 418 samples tested; 5 from Dimapur QC and 4 from Peren QC. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 177, of which 89 are active cases and 88 have recovered: S Pangnyu Phom, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Nagaland
    9:07 AM, 15 Jun
    Hong Kong Disneyland to reopen on June 18
    9:00 AM, 15 Jun
    Britain has recorded lowest daily toll since March with 36 deaths
    8:54 AM, 15 Jun
    China locks down ten more Beijing neighbourhoods over coronavirus cluster
    8:46 AM, 15 Jun
    Maharashtra: A local train leaves from Nallasopara railway station. Western Railway has resumed their selected suburban services from today only for movement of essential staff as identified by the state government.
    8:43 AM, 15 Jun
    China reports 49 more coronavirus cases as Beijing tests thousands
    8:36 AM, 15 Jun
    Egypt confirmed 1,677 new coronavirus cases and 62 deaths, the health ministry said, the highest daily increase for both counts. In total, the Arab world's most populous country has registered 42,980 cases including 1,484 deaths, the ministry said.
    8:30 AM, 15 Jun
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah to chair all-party meet over management of COVID-19 situation in Delhi today
    8:22 AM, 15 Jun
    The number of daily deaths from the coronavirus pandemic topped 100 in Iran for the first time in two months, health ministry data showed.
    8:16 AM, 15 Jun
    Ladakh sees 414 COVID-19 positive cases in just three days.
    8:13 AM, 15 Jun
    Passengers start arriving at Colombo Airport for the special Air India flight AI 1202 for repatriation of stranded Indian nationals from Sri Lanka under the third phase of Vande Bharat Mission.
    8:04 AM, 15 Jun
    Coronavirus count in Brazil tops 867,000, death toll at 43,000.
    10:48 PM, 14 Jun
    23 journalists have tested positive for COVID19 in Telangana today. So, far 60 journalists have contracted the disease & one of them died: Telangana Health Minister's Office
    10:29 PM, 14 Jun
    Delhi Government withdraws its order declaring all nursing homes having bed strength between 10 beds to 49 beds as COVID-19 nursing homes.
    10:29 PM, 14 Jun
    37 cases of COVID-19 reported in Jharkhand today, taking the total number of cases to 1761 including 905 recoveries and 9 deaths: Jharkhand Health Department
    10:15 PM, 14 Jun
    2,224 COVID-19 cases & 56 deaths reported in Delhi today. Total number of cases in the national capital is now at 41182, including 15823 recovered/discharged/migrated, 24032 active cases & 1327 deaths: Delhi Health Department
    10:15 PM, 14 Jun
    237 more COVID19 cases & 3 deaths reported in Telangana today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 4974, including 2377 discharged, 2412 active cases, & 185 deaths: State Health Department
    9:06 PM, 14 Jun
    The personal security officer of a ruling YSR Congress MLA has died of coronavirus infection in Anantapuramu district of Andhra Pradesh.
    9:06 PM, 14 Jun
    The Delhi government has directed district magistrates and other officials concerned to set up nearly 20,000 more beds within a week in the wake of a spurt in Covid-19 cases in the national capital.
    9:05 PM, 14 Jun
    293 cases of COVID-19 & 10 deaths reported in Rajasthan till 8.30 PM today, taking the total number of cases to 12,694 & death toll to 292. Number of active cases stands at 2,835: State Health Department
    9:05 PM, 14 Jun
    3390 COVID-19 cases & 120 deaths reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the state is now at 107958, including 50978 discharged, and 3950 deaths: Maharashtra Health Department
    9:05 PM, 14 Jun
    41 COVID-19 cases reported in Goa today, taking the total number of cases to 564 including 74 recoveries: Goa Health Department
    8:52 PM, 14 Jun
    Railways says deployed 204 isolation coaches so far after demand from states: 70 in UP, 54 in Delhi, 60 in Telangana, 20 in Andhra Pradesh.
    8:19 PM, 14 Jun
    The total number of containment zones in Delhi is now 242; total 67 zones have been de-contained till date: Delhi Government.
    7:52 PM, 14 Jun
    Nine cases of COVID19 recorded in Manipur till 6:30 PM today, taking total number of cases to 458 out of which 367 cases are active: Manipur Govt
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue