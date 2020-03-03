Coronavirus LIVE: Rajasthan reports 118 new COVID-19 cases

India

New Delhi, June 13: Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that India crossed three lakh-mark as it reported the highest single-day spike of 11,458 new COVID-19 cases. The total cases rise to 3,08,993, with 386 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 1,45,779 active cases, 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,884 deaths in the country due to coronavirus so far.

Stay tuned for live updates:

The Military Academy of Medical Sciences is among those working on a vaccine, in partnership with a pharmaceutical firm. China has authorised fast-track procedures, allowing preclinical phases -- such as animal tests and other studies - to be conducted at the same time instead of one after the other. A 74-year-old retired doctor, who was Covid-19 positive, died at a hospital, officials said, taking the number of fatalities due to coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir to 54. According to government sources, India’s positivity rate is increasing fast as it is more than 7 per cent as of today. Over 1.40 Lakh Samples Tested for Covid-19 in Last 24 Hours | According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as on June 13 till 9am, 55,07,182 samples have been tested (Molecular-based) so far for the novel coronavirus in the country. In the last 24 hours, 1,43,737 samples were tested. The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed that despite our constitutional guarantees, a society that provides equal opportunities to all remains a distant dream: Bombay High Court Several markets in Beijing have been closed down after being linked to 6 new domestically-transmitted coronavirus cases. Xinfadi Market and Jingshen seafood market have been related to the new cases With 225 new cases of novel coronavirus in Odisha reported, total tally has jumped to 3723 in the state. The reported 225 new cases are highest in a single-day so far. As Beijing faced new COVID-19 clusters, parts of Beijing were locked down due to a rise in new cases. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) has asked its rank and file to ramp up its social media presence with a special focus on first-time voters. 18 new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in China on Friday, including six domestically-transmitted cases in Beijing Out of the 2,220 samples tested yesterday for COVID-19, results of 71 are positive: King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow Of the 386 new deaths reported by the ministry in its data updated at 8am today, 129 were in Delhi, 127 in Maharashtra, 30 in Gujarat, 20 in Uttar Pradesh, 18 in Tamil Nadu, 9 each in West Bengal, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, 7 each in Karnataka and Rajasthan, 6 each in Haryana and Uttarakhand, 4 in Punjab, 2 in Assam, 1 each in Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha. South Korea has reported 49 new coronavirus cases. Most most of them are in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where health authorities have been struggling to slow transmissions linked to entertainment and leisure activities, church gatherings and low-income workers who can't afford to stay home. India records worst single-day coronavirus spike so far of 11,458 fresh cases India's recovery rate is now 49.9 per cent. The recoveries continue to be higher than active cases of novel coronavirus. The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, has increased by 909 to 41,828 within the past 24 hours. ”Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” - Anonymous pic.twitter.com/tdkS3dK8qm — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 13, 2020 "Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweets. India crosses 3 lakh mark as it reports the highest single-day spike of 11,458 new COVID-19 cases; total cases rise to 3,08,993; 386 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are 1,45,779 active cases, 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,884 deaths in the country so far: Ministry of Health Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 348 to 186,022. MP: A man, Nahru Khan has installed contactless bell at Pashupatinath Temple, Mandsaur. He says "We listen to azan, so I thought clanging of bells should also be heard. It works on proximity sensor (able to detect presence of nearby objects without physical contact)". #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/bjY13EqZk6 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2020 Madhya Pradesh: A man, Nahru Khan has installed contactless bell at Pashupatinath Temple, Mandsaur. "We listen to azan, so I thought clanging of bells should also be heard. It works on proximity sensor (able to detect presence of nearby objects without physical contact)," he said. Brazil claimed the unenviable position of having the second-highest coronavirus death toll worldwide behind the United States, where several states have posted record daily case totals, signaling the crisis is far from over. Not wearing a mask in public places in Chhattisgarh will attract a fine of Rs 100, a state government statement said. Egypt on Friday confirmed 1,577 new coronavirus cases, the health ministry said, the highest daily increase in almost two weeks Arunachal Pradesh yesterday reported its highest single-day spike of 20 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 87, Health Department officials said. Two more persons died due to COVID-19 in Assam yesterday, taking the death toll to eight, while 263 new positive cases were reported which pushed the tally to 3,693, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The Punjab government said that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday approved detailed weekend and holiday restriction guidelines, as per which inter-district movement will be barred except for e-pass holders and only shops dealing with essential commodities and services will be allowed to operate on all days of week. 49 new coronavirus cases were reported in Jharkhand on Friday, taking the total tally in the state to 1,656, the state health department said.Of the total cases, 963 were active cases was 963 while 685 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals. Death toll stands at eight. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.