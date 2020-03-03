  • search
Coronavirus
    Coronavirus LIVE: Rajasthan reports 118 new COVID-19 cases

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, June 13: Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that India crossed three lakh-mark as it reported the highest single-day spike of 11,458 new COVID-19 cases. The total cases rise to 3,08,993, with 386 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    Currently, there are 1,45,779 active cases, 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,884 deaths in the country due to coronavirus so far.

    Stay tuned for live updates:

    12:08 PM, 13 Jun
    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath holds a meeting with the officers of 'Covid-19 management team-11'.
    12:01 PM, 13 Jun
    The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed that despite our constitutional guarantees, a society that provides equal opportunities to all remains a distant dream: Bombay High Court
    11:50 AM, 13 Jun
    Trade between India-Bangladesh through Fulbari Integrated Check Post (ICP) resumes today after suspension from March 23 in view of COVID-19.
    11:43 AM, 13 Jun
    The Military Academy of Medical Sciences is among those working on a vaccine, in partnership with a pharmaceutical firm. China has authorised fast-track procedures, allowing preclinical phases -- such as animal tests and other studies - to be conducted at the same time instead of one after the other.
    11:38 AM, 13 Jun
    A 74-year-old retired doctor, who was Covid-19 positive, died at a hospital, officials said, taking the number of fatalities due to coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir to 54.
    11:28 AM, 13 Jun
    According to government sources, India’s positivity rate is increasing fast as it is more than 7 per cent as of today.
    11:17 AM, 13 Jun
    Over 1.40 Lakh Samples Tested for Covid-19 in Last 24 Hours | According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as on June 13 till 9am, 55,07,182 samples have been tested (Molecular-based) so far for the novel coronavirus in the country. In the last 24 hours, 1,43,737 samples were tested.
    11:12 AM, 13 Jun
    11:01 AM, 13 Jun
    Several markets in Beijing have been closed down after being linked to 6 new domestically-transmitted coronavirus cases. Xinfadi Market and Jingshen seafood market have been related to the new cases
    10:46 AM, 13 Jun
    With 225 new cases of novel coronavirus in Odisha reported, total tally has jumped to 3723 in the state. The reported 225 new cases are highest in a single-day so far.
    10:35 AM, 13 Jun
    As Beijing faced new COVID-19 clusters, parts of Beijing were locked down due to a rise in new cases.
    10:30 AM, 13 Jun
    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) has asked its rank and file to ramp up its social media presence with a special focus on first-time voters.
    10:22 AM, 13 Jun
    18 new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in China on Friday, including six domestically-transmitted cases in Beijing
    10:14 AM, 13 Jun
    Out of the 2,220 samples tested yesterday for COVID-19, results of 71 are positive: King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow
    10:01 AM, 13 Jun
    Of the 386 new deaths reported by the ministry in its data updated at 8am today, 129 were in Delhi, 127 in Maharashtra, 30 in Gujarat, 20 in Uttar Pradesh, 18 in Tamil Nadu, 9 each in West Bengal, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, 7 each in Karnataka and Rajasthan, 6 each in Haryana and Uttarakhand, 4 in Punjab, 2 in Assam, 1 each in Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha.
    9:58 AM, 13 Jun
    South Korea has reported 49 new coronavirus cases. Most most of them are in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where health authorities have been struggling to slow transmissions linked to entertainment and leisure activities, church gatherings and low-income workers who can't afford to stay home.
    9:44 AM, 13 Jun
    India records worst single-day coronavirus spike so far of 11,458 fresh cases
    9:34 AM, 13 Jun
    India's recovery rate is now 49.9 per cent. The recoveries continue to be higher than active cases of novel coronavirus.
    9:27 AM, 13 Jun
    The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, has increased by 909 to 41,828 within the past 24 hours.
    9:26 AM, 13 Jun
    "Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweets.
    9:24 AM, 13 Jun
    India crosses 3 lakh mark as it reports the highest single-day spike of 11,458 new COVID-19 cases; total cases rise to 3,08,993; 386 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are 1,45,779 active cases, 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,884 deaths in the country so far: Ministry of Health
    9:02 AM, 13 Jun
    Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 348 to 186,022.
    8:54 AM, 13 Jun
    Madhya Pradesh: A man, Nahru Khan has installed contactless bell at Pashupatinath Temple, Mandsaur. "We listen to azan, so I thought clanging of bells should also be heard. It works on proximity sensor (able to detect presence of nearby objects without physical contact)," he said.
    8:45 AM, 13 Jun
    Brazil claimed the unenviable position of having the second-highest coronavirus death toll worldwide behind the United States, where several states have posted record daily case totals, signaling the crisis is far from over.
    8:35 AM, 13 Jun
    Not wearing a mask in public places in Chhattisgarh will attract a fine of Rs 100, a state government statement said.
    8:24 AM, 13 Jun
    Egypt on Friday confirmed 1,577 new coronavirus cases, the health ministry said, the highest daily increase in almost two weeks
    8:18 AM, 13 Jun
    Arunachal Pradesh yesterday reported its highest single-day spike of 20 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 87, Health Department officials said.
    8:03 AM, 13 Jun
    Two more persons died due to COVID-19 in Assam yesterday, taking the death toll to eight, while 263 new positive cases were reported which pushed the tally to 3,693, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
    11:36 PM, 12 Jun
    The Punjab government said that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday approved detailed weekend and holiday restriction guidelines, as per which inter-district movement will be barred except for e-pass holders and only shops dealing with essential commodities and services will be allowed to operate on all days of week.
    11:36 PM, 12 Jun
    49 new coronavirus cases were reported in Jharkhand on Friday, taking the total tally in the state to 1,656, the state health department said.Of the total cases, 963 were active cases was 963 while 685 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals. Death toll stands at eight.
