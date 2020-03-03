Coronavirus LIVE: Bengal's glorious past in manufacturing needs to be revived: PM Modi

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, June 11: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that India reported the highest single-day spike of 9,996 new COVID-19 cases and 357 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country now stands at 2,86,579, including 1,37,448 active cases, 1,41,029 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,102 deaths.

Stay tuned for all the upadates LIVE:

Newest First Oldest First 51 positive cases and 5 deaths reported in Rajasthan till 10:30 am with total number of positive cases in the state rising to 11,651 As many as 35 kids contract COVID-19 in Chennai's children home. Over the issue, the apex court has expressed strong displeasure and sought an explanation from the Tamil Nadu Government. In last 5-6 yrs India's goal of self-reliance has been paramount in policy, practice; Covid crisis gave lessons on how to speed up efforts: PM Modi People-centric, people-driven and planet-friendly development have become part of our governance: PM Modi At the core of Atma Nirbhar Bharat is the belief 'Atma-Vishwasi Bharatiya', says PM Modi. Even smaller manufacturers can now sell their products directly to the government if it is of good quality: PM Modi Our economy has become cashless and contactless due to UPI usage: PM Modi PM Modi stresses on using jute for packaging instead of single-use plastic. Have to take steps to ensure that products which we are forced to import from elsewhere are manufactured in India: PM Modi The recent decisions taken by Centre for farmers have freed agriculture economy from years of slavery: PM Modi We are stressing on inland waterways for transport. It is now being expanded in the North East. This is beneficial for economy and ecology and environment: PM Modi Kolkata can act as a pivot for development of the East and Northeast: PM Modi What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow, we have to take this saying as inspiration: PM Modi The recent decisions for farmers and the rural economy have freed the agriculture economy from years of slavery. Now, farmers of India have got the freedom to sell their product, their produce anywhere in the country: PM Modi Many nations depend on Indian export: PM Modi Every citizen of this country has resolved to turn this crisis into an opportunity. We have to make this a major turning point for this nation. What is that turning point? A self-reliant India: PM Narendra Modi The world is fighting the novel coronavirus, India is fighting that too. But, there are other issues also. Flood, locusts, hailstorm, fire in oil well, small earthquakes, two cyclones - we are fighting all of these together: PM Modi on 95th Annual Day of Indian Chamber of Commerce. Fifty-one COVID-19 positive cases and five deaths in Rajasthan till 10:30 AM today. So far, 27 people recovered from the disease and 26 discharged during this period. Total number of positive cases in the state rises to 11,651, including 264 deaths, 8,596 recovered and 8,221 discharged Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 555 to 185,416 Agonising incident in Maharashtra, where an 82-year-old corona patient woman's dead body was found in hospital toilet 8 days after she went missing. 51 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan bringing the tally to 11,651 on Thursday morning. Five persons died too taking state's toll to 264 Farmers in Ludhiana are facing a shortage of labourers as they begin paddy cultivation of the year. Jugraj Singh, a farmer says, "Migrant labourers have gone to their home towns and labourers who are available are demanding high charges. We cannot afford machines as they cost Rs 10-12 lakhs." A hostel for resident doctors at the Muzaffarnagar Medical College in Begrajpur in the district has been sealed after six of them tested positive for coronavirus. Out of the 1,928 samples tested yesterday for COVID-19, results of 81 are positive: King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow China has reported 15 new coronavirus cases, including 11 confirmed imported infections, the health authority here said on Thursday. 441 people have been detained in Manipur for not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing in public places, police said. In the last 24 hours India recorded fresh cases, taking the total tally to 2,86,579. Of which, 137448 are active cases, 141028 have been cured and 8102 succumbed to the infection. There has been a significant increase in the number of recoveries than active cases. Cuba will test all visitors for coronavirus when it reopens to international tourism, which will be limited at first to the beach resorts at the keys of the Caribbean's largest island, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz said. For Americans, coronavirus went from being a mysterious affliction that occurred in far-off lands to 1 Million confirmed cases in the US within 14 weeks. All being tested at Srikalahasti temple in Andhra after priest test COVID-19 positive. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.