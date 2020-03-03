Coronavirus LIVE: Bengal's glorious past in manufacturing needs to be revived: PM Modi

  • search
    New Delhi, June 11: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that India reported the highest single-day spike of 9,996 new COVID-19 cases and 357 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country now stands at 2,86,579, including 1,37,448 active cases, 1,41,029 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,102 deaths.

    Stay tuned for all the upadates LIVE:

    12:13 PM, 11 Jun
    51 positive cases and 5 deaths reported in Rajasthan till 10:30 am with total number of positive cases in the state rising to 11,651
    12:03 PM, 11 Jun
    As many as 35 kids contract COVID-19 in Chennai's children home. Over the issue, the apex court has expressed strong displeasure and sought an explanation from the Tamil Nadu Government.
    11:59 AM, 11 Jun
    In last 5-6 yrs India's goal of self-reliance has been paramount in policy, practice; Covid crisis gave lessons on how to speed up efforts: PM Modi
    11:57 AM, 11 Jun
    People-centric, people-driven and planet-friendly development have become part of our governance: PM Modi
    11:53 AM, 11 Jun
    At the core of Atma Nirbhar Bharat is the belief 'Atma-Vishwasi Bharatiya', says PM Modi.
    11:52 AM, 11 Jun
    Even smaller manufacturers can now sell their products directly to the government if it is of good quality: PM Modi
    11:50 AM, 11 Jun
    Our economy has become cashless and contactless due to UPI usage: PM Modi
    11:48 AM, 11 Jun
    PM Modi stresses on using jute for packaging instead of single-use plastic.
    11:48 AM, 11 Jun
    Have to take steps to ensure that products which we are forced to import from elsewhere are manufactured in India: PM Modi
    11:43 AM, 11 Jun
    The recent decisions taken by Centre for farmers have freed agriculture economy from years of slavery: PM Modi
    11:41 AM, 11 Jun
    We are stressing on inland waterways for transport. It is now being expanded in the North East. This is beneficial for economy and ecology and environment: PM Modi
    11:37 AM, 11 Jun
    Kolkata can act as a pivot for development of the East and Northeast: PM Modi
    11:35 AM, 11 Jun
    What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow, we have to take this saying as inspiration: PM Modi
    11:33 AM, 11 Jun
    The recent decisions for farmers and the rural economy have freed the agriculture economy from years of slavery. Now, farmers of India have got the freedom to sell their product, their produce anywhere in the country: PM Modi
    11:29 AM, 11 Jun
    Many nations depend on Indian export: PM Modi
    11:27 AM, 11 Jun
    Every citizen of this country has resolved to turn this crisis into an opportunity. We have to make this a major turning point for this nation. What is that turning point? A self-reliant India: PM Narendra Modi
    11:24 AM, 11 Jun
    The world is fighting the novel coronavirus, India is fighting that too. But, there are other issues also. Flood, locusts, hailstorm, fire in oil well, small earthquakes, two cyclones - we are fighting all of these together: PM Modi on 95th Annual Day of Indian Chamber of Commerce.
    11:21 AM, 11 Jun
    Fifty-one COVID-19 positive cases and five deaths in Rajasthan till 10:30 AM today. So far, 27 people recovered from the disease and 26 discharged during this period. Total number of positive cases in the state rises to 11,651, including 264 deaths, 8,596 recovered and 8,221 discharged
    11:12 AM, 11 Jun
    Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 555 to 185,416
    11:07 AM, 11 Jun
    Agonising incident in Maharashtra, where an 82-year-old corona patient woman's dead body was found in hospital toilet 8 days after she went missing.
    11:00 AM, 11 Jun
    51 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan bringing the tally to 11,651 on Thursday morning. Five persons died too taking state's toll to 264
    10:47 AM, 11 Jun
    Farmers in Ludhiana are facing a shortage of labourers as they begin paddy cultivation of the year. Jugraj Singh, a farmer says, "Migrant labourers have gone to their home towns and labourers who are available are demanding high charges. We cannot afford machines as they cost Rs 10-12 lakhs."
    10:27 AM, 11 Jun
    A hostel for resident doctors at the Muzaffarnagar Medical College in Begrajpur in the district has been sealed after six of them tested positive for coronavirus.
    10:17 AM, 11 Jun
    Out of the 1,928 samples tested yesterday for COVID-19, results of 81 are positive: King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow
    10:10 AM, 11 Jun
    China has reported 15 new coronavirus cases, including 11 confirmed imported infections, the health authority here said on Thursday.
    10:05 AM, 11 Jun
    441 people have been detained in Manipur for not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing in public places, police said.
    10:00 AM, 11 Jun
    In the last 24 hours India recorded fresh cases, taking the total tally to 2,86,579. Of which, 137448 are active cases, 141028 have been cured and 8102 succumbed to the infection. There has been a significant increase in the number of recoveries than active cases.
    9:37 AM, 11 Jun
    Cuba will test all visitors for coronavirus when it reopens to international tourism, which will be limited at first to the beach resorts at the keys of the Caribbean's largest island, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz said.
    9:27 AM, 11 Jun
    For Americans, coronavirus went from being a mysterious affliction that occurred in far-off lands to 1 Million confirmed cases in the US within 14 weeks.
    9:21 AM, 11 Jun
    All being tested at Srikalahasti temple in Andhra after priest test COVID-19 positive.
