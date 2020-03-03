  • search
    Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 9,985 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; Death toll at 7,745

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, June 10: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that 9,985 new COVID-19 cases and 279 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now stands at 2,76,583, including 1,33,632 active cases, 1,35,206 cured/discharged/migrated and 7,745 deaths.

    coronavirus

    Meanwhile, coronavirus toll in Mumbai has seen a significant rise in June even before the monsoon has arrived. There has been an average of 53 deaths every day in the first nine days of June, while in the last nine days of May the average toll was 41. So, deaths in June compared to the last nine days of the previous month have increased by nearly 30 per cent. The case fatality rate for this month, too, has gone beyond 4 per cent.

    Stay tuned for all the upadates LIVE:

    11:09 AM, 10 Jun
    The Eiffel Tower will reopen to the public on June 25 more than three months after shuttering.
    11:02 AM, 10 Jun
    Amid rising coronavirus cases in the National capital, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will be addressing the media at 12 pm.
    10:55 AM, 10 Jun
    Senior NCP corporator from Kalwa dies of Covid-19 at a Mumbai hospital.
    10:46 AM, 10 Jun
    With 110 new coronavirus positive cases in Odisha, total tally has jumped to 3,250 in the state. There are 1,106 active cases, while and 2,133 patients have recovered.
    10:36 AM, 10 Jun
    Total 1,24,369 cases have been registered under Section 188 of IPC, since March 22 till today, for violation of coronavirus lockdown norms. 846 accused arrested in cases of assault on policemen: Maharashtra Police
    10:28 AM, 10 Jun
    No new COVID-19 case reported in Maharashtra Police in the last 48 hours. Total coronavirus cases in the force stand at 2,562, death toll at 34: Maharashtra Police
    10:16 AM, 10 Jun
    The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Pune is now 10,012 and death toll 442: Pune Health Officials
    10:06 AM, 10 Jun
    Kapil Muni Ashram in South 24 Parganas reopens for devotees.
    9:57 AM, 10 Jun
    9:52 AM, 10 Jun
    Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has informed that 2,441 Indians returned from Newark, Istanbul, New York, Stockholm, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Doha, Muscat, Dubai and Kuala Lumpur on 9 June, under Vande Bharat Mission.
    9:44 AM, 10 Jun
    The number of molecular-based samples tested for coronavirus in India crossed 50 lakh-mark. Accoring to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 1,45,216 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
    9:41 AM, 10 Jun
    The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country jumped to 2,76,583. According to Health Ministry data, there are 1,33,632 active cases, while 1,35,205 patients have discharged/cured. So far, death toll stands at 7,745, while there is one migrated case.
    9:27 AM, 10 Jun
    Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 318 to 184,861
    9:16 AM, 10 Jun
    According to World Health Organization officials, coronavirus in Mexico is advancing towards its peak level of infections but social distancing should continue until a vaccine is available.
    9:05 AM, 10 Jun
    It has now been decided to allow community kitchens, langar and serving of 'prasad' at religious places, subject to conditions that physical distancing norms and all COVID-19 hygiene precautions while preparing and distributing food shall be strictly followed: Government of Punjab
    9:02 AM, 10 Jun
    A Chinese team of 10 medical experts from Chongqing was dispatched on Wednesday to Palestine to assist in prevention and control of coronavirus pandemic.
    8:54 AM, 10 Jun
    Senior DMK MLA and party's Chennai west district secretary J Anbazhagan died on Wednesday morning due to coronavirus.
    8:51 AM, 10 Jun
    There are a total of 866 cases of novel coronavirus in Tripura. So far, 670 cases are active, while 192 patients discharged.
    8:44 AM, 10 Jun
    326 seafarers, who were stranded in Manila, returned today on a special flight which landed at Goa Airport this morning.
    8:35 AM, 10 Jun
    Britain's statistics agency says the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK has risen to 50,107.
    8:28 AM, 10 Jun
    Meghalaya has reported a total of 43 COVID-19 cases so far. There are 29 active cases, while 13 people have discharged. One death was reported in the state due to the virus.
    8:22 AM, 10 Jun
    One more tests Covid-19 positive at Khuda Jassu in Chandigarh, taking tally to 327.
    8:16 AM, 10 Jun
    The Delhi government yesterday directed 22 private hospitals to reserve more beds for coronavirus patients, revising its earlier allocation limit.
    8:14 AM, 10 Jun
    Two more railway officials tested positive for coronavirus at Rail Bhavan yesterday, taking the total number of cases detected in the building to 16.
    8:06 AM, 10 Jun
    Four AIIMS doctors among Odisha's new 146 COVID-19 cases
    7:57 AM, 10 Jun
    As many as 1,366 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi. Total number of cases in the national capital is now at 31,309: Delhi Health Department
    12:13 AM, 10 Jun
    Staffers of a hotel in Patna seen serving its customers while wearing PPE kits. Pranav Kumar, General Manager says, "Staffers who are coming in direct contact of customers have been given PPE kits. We're following all govt guidelines. Social distancing is being maintained"
    10:06 PM, 9 Jun
    The Eiffel Tower in Parisu will reopen for the public on 25 June, AFP reported
    10:06 PM, 9 Jun
    A total of 369 COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan, and nine deaths. Additionally, 211 recovered also were reported.
    10:06 PM, 9 Jun
    389 new coronavirus cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh in last 24 hours; 325 discharged and 18 deaths reported during the period.
