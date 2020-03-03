Coronavirus LIVE: India records 9,987 new COVID-19 cases; Death toll over 7,400

India

New Delhi, June 09: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said that India reported the highest single-day spike of 9,987 new COVID-19 cases and 331 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 2,66,598, including 1,29,917 active cases, 1,29,215 cured/discharged/migrated and 7,466 deaths.

