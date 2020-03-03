Coronavirus LIVE: India records 9,987 new COVID-19 cases; Death toll over 7,400
New Delhi, June 09: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said that India reported the highest single-day spike of 9,987 new COVID-19 cases and 331 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 2,66,598, including 1,29,917 active cases, 1,29,215 cured/discharged/migrated and 7,466 deaths.
Stay tuned for all the upadates LIVE:
10:30 AM, 9 Jun
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test
10:25 AM, 9 Jun
Government of India issues fresh guidelines for officials and staffers of Central Government to prevent spread of #COVID19, after several officials in various Central Government Ministries/Departments have tested positive . pic.twitter.com/A3ZbF2unbB
Fresh COVID-19 guidelines for officials, staffers at Central Government
10:20 AM, 9 Jun
Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park and Rajdhani Vatika open for visitors in Patna, Bihar following the state government's order to open all parks and zoos in the state from today with certain precautionary measures amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
10:12 AM, 9 Jun
Six more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the total number of cases in the state to 13.
10:03 AM, 9 Jun
China on Monday challenged U.S. Senator Rick Scott to show evidence supporting his accusation that Beijing is trying to slow down or sabotage the development of a COVID-19 vaccine by Western countries.
9:49 AM, 9 Jun
The total active cases of COVID-19 in the country are now at 1,29,917 while 1,29,215 people have been discharged. 7,466 people have died. India sees a spike of 9,987 cases and 331 deaths. The total cases are at 2,66,598.
9:34 AM, 9 Jun
Bhopal: Class 12th examination of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education that were deferred due to the #CoronavirusPandemic, resumes today; Students are being allowed to enter inside examination centres after sanitizing their hands and getting their temperature checked. pic.twitter.com/y5T80zmnlW
Class 12 examination of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education that were deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic, resumes today; Students are being allowed to enter inside examination centres after sanitising their hands and getting their temperature checked.
9:26 AM, 9 Jun
Kerala Chief Minister urges Union Health Minister to allow candidates for AIIMS entrance exam to get centres within state in view of COVID-19 pandemic
9:20 AM, 9 Jun
France's coronavirus deaths were four times higher on Monday than a day earlier but the increase of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were at a one-week low. In a statement, the health ministry said the country's death toll rose by 54, or 0.2 per cent, to 29,209, the fifth-highest total in the world. On Sunday, 13 COVID-19 deaths were reported.
9:15 AM, 9 Jun
Kerala: Devotees arrive at Sreekanteswaram Siva Temple in Thiruvananthapuram to offer prayers as it reopens, after state govt allowed reopening of places of worship from today. pic.twitter.com/PjA4KZ2VA3
Devotees arrive at Sreekanteswaram Siva Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, to offer prayers as it reopens, after state government allowed reopening of places of worship from today
9:10 AM, 9 Jun
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases will continue to rise in the country, and a peak will be witnessed by the end of July or beginning of August.
9:02 AM, 9 Jun
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 252 to 184,193, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed today. The reported death toll rose by 16 to 8,674.
8:52 AM, 9 Jun
A 24-year-old highly obese woman claimed to have become the first COVID-19 patient in the country to defeat COVID-19 and survive after being put on Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support for the past 12 days
8:45 AM, 9 Jun
Health Minister Matt Hancock launched a study to find out the prevalence and spread of COVID-19 among school children and teachers in England on Tuesday to help inform the phased reintroduction of education after a lengthy national lockdown.
8:39 AM, 9 Jun
Iran has re-emerged as the hardest-hit country by the COVID-19 pandemic in the Middle East region, as the country is witnessing a respike of the pandemic with its confirmed cases going beyond 173,000
8:31 AM, 9 Jun
There has been no aggravation in symptoms yet in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He is to be tested today for COVID-19.
8:22 AM, 9 Jun
US records 450 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins
8:20 AM, 9 Jun
With the increase in number of coronavirus cases in the state, Tripura government has declared 30 locations as containment zones.
8:15 AM, 9 Jun
Assam crossed 2,800-mark in COVID-19 cases with 154 persons testing positive on Monday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
8:12 AM, 9 Jun
South Korea has reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death, bringing national totals to 11,852 infections and 274 virus-related fatalities.
11:50 PM, 8 Jun
45 more people have tested positive for Coronavirus in Indore district today, taking the total number of positive cases to 3830. Death toll increased to 159 after 2 deaths were reported today: Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore Madhya Pradesh
11:49 PM, 8 Jun
Government of Jammu and Kashmir issues Standard Operating Procedure for salons, barbershops and beauty parlour in the entire union territory.
11:49 PM, 8 Jun
11:49 PM, 8 Jun
11:49 PM, 8 Jun
10:41 PM, 8 Jun
10:41 PM, 8 Jun
10:41 PM, 8 Jun
10:41 PM, 8 Jun
The total number of COVID19 positive cases in Himachal Pradesh rises to 421 including 189 active cases, 223 recovered, 5 deaths: State Health Department
10:40 PM, 8 Jun
147 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Jharkhand today (till 9 pm), taking the total number of positive cases to 1290: State Health Department
2:44 PM, 3 Mar
Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus.
2:47 PM, 3 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.
3:17 PM, 3 Mar
Government launches helpline numbers,
Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046
Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com
3:18 PM, 3 Mar
Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect."
3:26 PM, 3 Mar
In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory.
3:28 PM, 3 Mar
Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
3:30 PM, 3 Mar
India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus.
3:32 PM, 3 Mar
Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp
Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken".
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state.
3:33 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus.
3:40 PM, 3 Mar
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."
3:45 PM, 3 Mar
The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols.
4:07 PM, 3 Mar
The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country.
4:24 PM, 3 Mar
40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus.
4:40 PM, 3 Mar
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77.
5:02 PM, 3 Mar
The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures.
5:08 PM, 3 Mar
Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy.
5:09 PM, 3 Mar
Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.''
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair.
5:57 PM, 3 Mar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines.
5:58 PM, 3 Mar
Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days.
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops
5:59 PM, 3 Mar
Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply
6:24 PM, 3 Mar
New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow.
6:25 PM, 3 Mar
Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing.
6:50 PM, 3 Mar
Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc.
8:00 PM, 3 Mar
Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.
