  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: India records 9,987 new COVID-19 cases; Death toll over 7,400

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, June 09: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said that India reported the highest single-day spike of 9,987 new COVID-19 cases and 331 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 2,66,598, including 1,29,917 active cases, 1,29,215 cured/discharged/migrated and 7,466 deaths.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases of COVID-19 reaches six in Goa

    Stay tuned for all the upadates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:30 AM, 9 Jun
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test
    10:25 AM, 9 Jun
    Fresh COVID-19 guidelines for officials, staffers at Central Government
    10:20 AM, 9 Jun
    Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park and Rajdhani Vatika open for visitors in Patna, Bihar following the state government's order to open all parks and zoos in the state from today with certain precautionary measures amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
    10:12 AM, 9 Jun
    Six more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the total number of cases in the state to 13.
    10:03 AM, 9 Jun
    China on Monday challenged U.S. Senator Rick Scott to show evidence supporting his accusation that Beijing is trying to slow down or sabotage the development of a COVID-19 vaccine by Western countries.
    9:49 AM, 9 Jun
    The total active cases of COVID-19 in the country are now at 1,29,917 while 1,29,215 people have been discharged. 7,466 people have died. India sees a spike of 9,987 cases and 331 deaths. The total cases are at 2,66,598.
    9:34 AM, 9 Jun
    Class 12 examination of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education that were deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic, resumes today; Students are being allowed to enter inside examination centres after sanitising their hands and getting their temperature checked.
    9:26 AM, 9 Jun
    Kerala Chief Minister urges Union Health Minister to allow candidates for AIIMS entrance exam to get centres within state in view of COVID-19 pandemic
    9:20 AM, 9 Jun
    France's coronavirus deaths were four times higher on Monday than a day earlier but the increase of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were at a one-week low. In a statement, the health ministry said the country's death toll rose by 54, or 0.2 per cent, to 29,209, the fifth-highest total in the world. On Sunday, 13 COVID-19 deaths were reported.
    9:15 AM, 9 Jun
    Devotees arrive at Sreekanteswaram Siva Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, to offer prayers as it reopens, after state government allowed reopening of places of worship from today
    9:10 AM, 9 Jun
    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases will continue to rise in the country, and a peak will be witnessed by the end of July or beginning of August.
    9:02 AM, 9 Jun
    The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 252 to 184,193, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed today. The reported death toll rose by 16 to 8,674.
    8:52 AM, 9 Jun
    A 24-year-old highly obese woman claimed to have become the first COVID-19 patient in the country to defeat COVID-19 and survive after being put on Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support for the past 12 days
    8:45 AM, 9 Jun
    Health Minister Matt Hancock launched a study to find out the prevalence and spread of COVID-19 among school children and teachers in England on Tuesday to help inform the phased reintroduction of education after a lengthy national lockdown.
    8:39 AM, 9 Jun
    Iran has re-emerged as the hardest-hit country by the COVID-19 pandemic in the Middle East region, as the country is witnessing a respike of the pandemic with its confirmed cases going beyond 173,000
    8:31 AM, 9 Jun
    There has been no aggravation in symptoms yet in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He is to be tested today for COVID-19.
    8:22 AM, 9 Jun
    US records 450 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins
    8:20 AM, 9 Jun
    With the increase in number of coronavirus cases in the state, Tripura government has declared 30 locations as containment zones.
    8:15 AM, 9 Jun
    Assam crossed 2,800-mark in COVID-19 cases with 154 persons testing positive on Monday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
    8:12 AM, 9 Jun
    South Korea has reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death, bringing national totals to 11,852 infections and 274 virus-related fatalities.
    11:50 PM, 8 Jun
    45 more people have tested positive for Coronavirus in Indore district today, taking the total number of positive cases to 3830. Death toll increased to 159 after 2 deaths were reported today: Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore Madhya Pradesh
    11:49 PM, 8 Jun
    Government of Jammu and Kashmir issues Standard Operating Procedure for salons, barbershops and beauty parlour in the entire union territory.
    11:49 PM, 8 Jun
    Odisha: 49 NDRF personnel of 3rd Battalion, Mundali (Cuttack) tested positive for COVID-19. 178 NDRF personnel were tested for COVID19 on their return to Cuttack from West Bengal after cyclone restoration work.
    11:49 PM, 8 Jun
    Offices in Jammu will close on June 26 and re-open in Srinagar on July 6, as a part of annual Darbar move: Department of Information and Public Relations, Govt of Jammu & Kashmir
    11:49 PM, 8 Jun
    30 new positive cases reported in Goa today, taking the total number of positive cases to 330 including 263 active cases and 67 recovered: Goa Health Department
    10:41 PM, 8 Jun
    Offices in Jammu will close on June 26 and re-open in Srinagar on July 6, as a part of annual Darbar move: Department of Information and Public Relations, Govt of Jammu & Kashmir
    10:41 PM, 8 Jun
    Odisha: 49 NDRF personnel of 3rd Battalion, Mundali (Cuttack) tested positive for COVID-19. 178 NDRF personnel were tested for COVID19 on their return to Cuttack from West Bengal after cyclone restoration work.
    10:41 PM, 8 Jun
    30 new positive cases reported in Goa today, taking the total number of positive cases to 330 including 263 active cases and 67 recovered: Goa Health Department
    10:41 PM, 8 Jun
    The total number of COVID19 positive cases in Himachal Pradesh rises to 421 including 189 active cases, 223 recovered, 5 deaths: State Health Department
    10:40 PM, 8 Jun
    147 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Jharkhand today (till 9 pm), taking the total number of positive cases to 1290: State Health Department
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue