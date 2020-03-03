Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases in India to reach 30,000-mark; records 886 fatalities

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

New Delhi, Apr 27: The number of positive coronavirus cases is all set to reach the 29,000-mark as India has recorded more than 29,000 COVID-19 cases on Monday. The death toll in the country has increased to 934.

Meanwhile, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry has issued guidelines for home isolation of people who either have very mild COVID-19 symptoms or are in the pre-symptomatic phase.

Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

US President Donald Trump is projecting that coronavirus deaths in the United States could reach 70,000, but says original projections were much higher as he explained why voters should consider re-electing him in November. 62 deaths and 1,543 new cases in last 24 hours due to the novel coronavirus. This would be the sharpest increase ever in death cases in India. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rises to 29,435, including 21,632 active cases, 6,868 cured/discharged and 934 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Odisha Health Department said that seven new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state, taking the total number of cases to 118. Bondi Beach and two neighbouring beaches in Australia's Sydney were reopened to local residents on Tuesday after being closed a month ago due to large crowds breaking social distancing rules. The Trump Administration has announced new export control actions to prevent efforts by entities in China, Russia, and Venezuela to acquire American technology that could be used for development of weapons, military aircraft, surveillance through civilian supply chains. The Delhi government lifted the bar on veterinarians, plumbers and electricians after reviewing COVID-19 situation in the national capital. In the order, Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) also allowed inter-state travel of health workers, lab technicians and scientists. 4,982 more global deaths due to coronavirus, toll nears 200,000: WHO France reports 437 more coronavirus deaths, toll now 23,293 as per an official: AFP news agency In a statement released by Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, the 24000 Rapid test kits that Tamil Nadu already got, will be returned and remaining orders placed by state government will be cancelled as per the order by ICMR: Tamil Nadu CMO Frontline journalists have been bravely covering COVID19 against all odds, risking their lives and they are our real heroes. Our Govt will cover each one of them with a life insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal Eight new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Punjab today; taking the total number of positive cases to 330: Department of Health, Punjab West Bengal Health Department now clarifies, COVID-19 positive patients to be mandatorily brought to hospitals. Only primary/secondary contacts allowed home isolation. Earlier CM Mamata Banerjee had announced in her press conference that positive patients could home quarantine. The CM declared that by April 28, 21 districts in the state would turn into districts without even one Corona positive case. He said it was a good development that 97% of the Corona patients are getting discharged after recovery: Telangana Chief Minister's Office The British government insisted that it won't extend the deadline for striking a post-Brexit deal with the European Union, despite the upheaval caused by the coronavirus. Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said "it is still entirely possible" to seal an agreement by the December 31 deadline. A Supreme Court employee has tested positive for coronavirus, following which two registrars of the apex court have been put in home quarantine. Till date, 2165 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Madhya Pradesh and 110 people have lost their lives. Indore has recorded 1207 cases and 60 deaths while in Bhopal there are 428 cases and 12 deaths: Health Department, Madhya Pradesh Delhi Police, with the help of a local artist dressed as Yamraj, created awareness among the people and appealed to them to remain indoor during lockdown. Announcement was made by them for the people in RK Puram area, in a bid to create awareness. Thirty-three staffers, including two doctors, nurses and paramedic staff, of a leading private hospital in Delhi have tested positive for coronavirus over the last two weeks. 522 new positive cases reported in Maharashtra today, 27 deaths recorded. Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state rises to 8590, total death toll stands at 369. 94 patients were discharged today after making full recovery, 1282 discharged till date: State Health Dept 113 new patients have tested postive for COVID-19 since last evening; taking the total number of positive cases to 1986. 399 patients have been discharged till now: Directorate of Health Services, Uttar Pradesh Telangana reported only two new cases, both from Hyderabad. Telangana's total coronavirus cases now stand at 1,003 (646 active), while 332 have been discharged. The state's death toll is currently 25. 5 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Haryana today; taking total number of positive COVID-19 cases to 301. Total 3 deaths reported till now: Health Department, Haryana CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed senior govt officers to ensure #COVID19 testing of people delivering goods to houses during lockdown. He has instructed for setting up of quarantine facilities & shelter homes with bed capacity of 15,000 to 25,000 in each district: State Govt 13 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 288 including 14 death: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Karnataka: A 57-year-old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 passed away today; death toll rises to 5 in Kalaburagi district. The deceased was admitted to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences with breathing problems. Stand-alone shops in rural areas in Green and Orange Zones (except for containment areas) will remain open in Assam. Four new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Chandigarh today; taking the total number of positive cases to 40: Health Department, Chandigarh. 52 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu today, taking total number of cases to 1,937 in the state: Tamil Nadu Health Department. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has announced Rs 15 lakh compassionate assistance to families of working journalists who may lose life to COVID-19 infection: Odisha Chief Minister's Office

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.