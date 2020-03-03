Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases in India to reach 30,000-mark; records 886 fatalities

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 27: The number of positive coronavirus cases is all set to reach the 29,000-mark as India has recorded more than 29,000 COVID-19 cases on Monday. The death toll in the country has increased to 934.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases in Delhi rises to 1,640

    Meanwhile, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry has issued guidelines for home isolation of people who either have very mild COVID-19 symptoms or are in the pre-symptomatic phase.

    Stay tuned for all the upates LIVE:

    8:59 AM, 28 Apr
    US President Donald Trump is projecting that coronavirus deaths in the United States could reach 70,000, but says original projections were much higher as he explained why voters should consider re-electing him in November.
    8:57 AM, 28 Apr
    62 deaths and 1,543 new cases in last 24 hours due to the novel coronavirus. This would be the sharpest increase ever in death cases in India.
    8:47 AM, 28 Apr
    The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rises to 29,435, including 21,632 active cases, 6,868 cured/discharged and 934 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    8:39 AM, 28 Apr
    Odisha Health Department said that seven new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state, taking the total number of cases to 118.
    8:25 AM, 28 Apr
    Bondi Beach and two neighbouring beaches in Australia's Sydney were reopened to local residents on Tuesday after being closed a month ago due to large crowds breaking social distancing rules.
    8:15 AM, 28 Apr
    The Trump Administration has announced new export control actions to prevent efforts by entities in China, Russia, and Venezuela to acquire American technology that could be used for development of weapons, military aircraft, surveillance through civilian supply chains.
    8:11 AM, 28 Apr
    The Delhi government lifted the bar on veterinarians, plumbers and electricians after reviewing COVID-19 situation in the national capital. In the order, Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) also allowed inter-state travel of health workers, lab technicians and scientists.
    8:10 AM, 28 Apr
    4,982 more global deaths due to coronavirus, toll nears 200,000: WHO
    12:04 AM, 28 Apr
    France reports 437 more coronavirus deaths, toll now 23,293 as per an official: AFP news agency
    11:20 PM, 27 Apr
    In a statement released by Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, the 24000 Rapid test kits that Tamil Nadu already got, will be returned and remaining orders placed by state government will be cancelled as per the order by ICMR: Tamil Nadu CMO
    11:19 PM, 27 Apr
    Frontline journalists have been bravely covering COVID19 against all odds, risking their lives and they are our real heroes. Our Govt will cover each one of them with a life insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal
    10:17 PM, 27 Apr
    Eight new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Punjab today; taking the total number of positive cases to 330: Department of Health, Punjab
    10:15 PM, 27 Apr
    West Bengal Health Department now clarifies, COVID-19 positive patients to be mandatorily brought to hospitals. Only primary/secondary contacts allowed home isolation. Earlier CM Mamata Banerjee had announced in her press conference that positive patients could home quarantine.
    10:14 PM, 27 Apr
    The CM declared that by April 28, 21 districts in the state would turn into districts without even one Corona positive case. He said it was a good development that 97% of the Corona patients are getting discharged after recovery: Telangana Chief Minister's Office
    10:14 PM, 27 Apr
    The British government insisted that it won't extend the deadline for striking a post-Brexit deal with the European Union, despite the upheaval caused by the coronavirus. Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said "it is still entirely possible" to seal an agreement by the December 31 deadline.
    10:13 PM, 27 Apr
    A Supreme Court employee has tested positive for coronavirus, following which two registrars of the apex court have been put in home quarantine.
    9:17 PM, 27 Apr
    Till date, 2165 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Madhya Pradesh and 110 people have lost their lives. Indore has recorded 1207 cases and 60 deaths while in Bhopal there are 428 cases and 12 deaths: Health Department, Madhya Pradesh
    9:13 PM, 27 Apr
    Delhi Police, with the help of a local artist dressed as Yamraj, created awareness among the people and appealed to them to remain indoor during lockdown. Announcement was made by them for the people in RK Puram area, in a bid to create awareness.
    8:55 PM, 27 Apr
    Thirty-three staffers, including two doctors, nurses and paramedic staff, of a leading private hospital in Delhi have tested positive for coronavirus over the last two weeks.
    8:45 PM, 27 Apr
    522 new positive cases reported in Maharashtra today, 27 deaths recorded. Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state rises to 8590, total death toll stands at 369. 94 patients were discharged today after making full recovery, 1282 discharged till date: State Health Dept
    8:44 PM, 27 Apr
    113 new patients have tested postive for COVID-19 since last evening; taking the total number of positive cases to 1986. 399 patients have been discharged till now: Directorate of Health Services, Uttar Pradesh
    8:34 PM, 27 Apr
    Telangana reported only two new cases, both from Hyderabad. Telangana's total coronavirus cases now stand at 1,003 (646 active), while 332 have been discharged. The state's death toll is currently 25.
    7:23 PM, 27 Apr
    5 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Haryana today; taking total number of positive COVID-19 cases to 301. Total 3 deaths reported till now: Health Department, Haryana
    7:22 PM, 27 Apr
    CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed senior govt officers to ensure #COVID19 testing of people delivering goods to houses during lockdown. He has instructed for setting up of quarantine facilities & shelter homes with bed capacity of 15,000 to 25,000 in each district: State Govt
    7:21 PM, 27 Apr
    13 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 288 including 14 death: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
    7:19 PM, 27 Apr
    Karnataka: A 57-year-old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 passed away today; death toll rises to 5 in Kalaburagi district. The deceased was admitted to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences with breathing problems.
    6:57 PM, 27 Apr
    Stand-alone shops in rural areas in Green and Orange Zones (except for containment areas) will remain open in Assam.
    6:51 PM, 27 Apr
    Four new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Chandigarh today; taking the total number of positive cases to 40: Health Department, Chandigarh.
    6:27 PM, 27 Apr
    52 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu today, taking total number of cases to 1,937 in the state: Tamil Nadu Health Department.
    6:26 PM, 27 Apr
    Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has announced Rs 15 lakh compassionate assistance to families of working journalists who may lose life to COVID-19 infection: Odisha Chief Minister's Office
