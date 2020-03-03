  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases in India surpass 3,000 mark

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 05: The total number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 3,072, with 2,784 active cases and 75 deaths. The government assured there was no need to panic as the rate of spread was less than in many other countries and just "one place" accounted for 30 per cent of detected cases.

    Meanwhile, a total of 213 people have been cured and discharged so far .

    Coronavirus LIVE: Karnataka man loses life due to COVID-19

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    8:42 AM, 5 Apr
    The total number of Coronavirus cases in the district is 23 including 3 discharged/cured patients: Chief Medical Officer, Ghaziabad
    8:41 AM, 5 Apr
    16 people have tested positive for Coronavirus: King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow
    8:41 AM, 5 Apr
    Except for the Chief Medical Officer of CRPF who tested COVID19 positive &is undergoing treatment, none in the chain ahead have shown any symptoms. However, the DG as a precautionary measure has advised all concerned to restrict their movements and strictly work from home: CRPF
    8:41 AM, 5 Apr
    3 more people (contacts of earlier positive cases) in Agra test positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 48: Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh
    8:40 AM, 5 Apr
    The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Gautam Budh Nagar district rises to 58 including 8 fresh positive cases
    8:09 AM, 5 Apr
    Impossible to contain COVID-19 in war-torn countries like Libya: UN
    8:04 AM, 5 Apr
    MP: 3 patients have tested positive for coronavirus in Sendhwa of Barwani. Block Medical Officer says,"they are kin of a 90-year-old person who had died after returning from Saudia Arabia. However, his reports are awaited. We'll collect samples of all people they came in contact with"
    8:03 AM, 5 Apr
    Maharashtra: Sex workers residing in Nashik’s Bhadrakali are facing a financial crisis due to lockdown, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. They say, "If all citizens of the country are getting help from govt why we should be left behind. Govt should help us too."
    8:03 AM, 5 Apr
    Rajasthan: A pregnant woman was allegedly denied admission into Janana Hospital, Bharatpur citing her religion.Her husband says,"hospital staff referred us to a hospital in Jaipur as we are Muslims.We didn't even cross Bharatpur, she delivered the child on the way&the baby died"
    8:03 AM, 5 Apr
    Rajasthan: A pregnant woman was allegedly denied admission into Janana Hospital, Bharatpur citing her religion. Dr. Rupendra Jha, Principal, Janana Hospital, Bharatpur says, "I will able to say something once the investigation is done."
    8:03 AM, 5 Apr
    Assam: Police have deployed drone cameras in Guwahati to monitor the situation amid lockdown due to COVID19. MP Gupta, Police Commissioner, Guwahati, says, "we have arrested 75 people and seized around 2000 vehicles for violation of lockdown orders."
    8:03 AM, 5 Apr
    Gujarat: Jyoti CNC, a Rajkot based firm held a successful trial of ventilator 'Dhaman 1' manufactured by them yesterday, in wake of Coronavirus outbreak. The firm will be giving 1000 ventilators free of cost to Gujarat govt. The cost of one ventilator is around Rs 1 lakh.
    8:02 AM, 5 Apr
    Gujarat: A 61-year-old woman who had tested positive for #Coronavirus passed away in Surat, today.
    8:02 AM, 5 Apr
    Maharashtra: PadCare Labs, a start-up based in Pune developed a sanitization unit to disinfect surface area, in an attempt to fight coronavirus pandemic. Ajinkya Dhariya, an entrepreneur says, "this sanitization unit works on the principle of UV mechanism."
    8:02 AM, 5 Apr
    Karnataka: Watermelon farmers in Vijayapura are facing difficulties due to Coronavirus Lockdown. They are facing issues in finding buyers and transporting the fruit.
    8:02 AM, 5 Apr
    Madhya Pradesh: Nahru Khan, a 62-year-man from Mandsaur has developed an automatic sanitization machine and donated it to Indira Gandhi District Hospital. He says, "I made this machine by watching YouTube and completed it in 48 hours. This will benefit many people"
    8:01 AM, 5 Apr
    I may take it too, will have to talk to my doctors: US President Donald Trump in White House press conference after he announced he requested PM Narendra Modi for more Hydroxychloroquine tablets.
    12:01 AM, 5 Apr
    Out of 54 samples that were tested, results of 7 are positive for Coronavirus while 47 are negative: Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.
    11:46 PM, 4 Apr
    Turkey coronavirus deaths top 500, Health Minister: AFP news agency
    11:46 PM, 4 Apr
    France reports 441 new coronavirus deaths, total now 7,560, reports AFP news agency quoting official.
    11:32 PM, 4 Apr
    Arunachal Police has traced 23 persons who went to #NizamuddinMarkaz, out of which 1 has tested positive for COVID19. We appeal to other persons with travel history to Nizamuddin Markaz in 2020 to voluntarily report to police for screening: R P Upadhyaya, Arunachal Pradesh DGP
    11:22 PM, 4 Apr
    "The Centre and state governments are leaving no stone unturned in the decisive fight against the COVID-19," Bindal said in a statement.
    11:22 PM, 4 Apr
    Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajeev Bindal on Saturday alleged that the Tablighi Jamaat members were moving like "human bombs" to thwart efforts of the country to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.
    10:50 PM, 4 Apr
    Total number of COVID19 cases across India rises to 3,113: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
    10:40 PM, 4 Apr
    The Gandhi scion had earlier sent trucks full of wheat and rice for distribution among the locals, he added. Gandhi represented the Amethi Lok Sabha seat since 1999.
    10:39 PM, 4 Apr
    District unit president of the Congress, Pradeep Singhal said Gandhi has instructed to supply these items especially to those who are in the forefront of the fight against coronavirus.
    10:39 PM, 4 Apr
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sent 12,000 sanitizers, 20,000 face masks and 10,000 soaps for distribution among the people of Amethi, a party leader said on Saturday.
    10:27 PM, 4 Apr
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation today with Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon, President of the Government (equivalent to Prime Minister) of Spain. The two leaders discussed the global challenge posed by the COVID19 pandemic
    10:02 PM, 4 Apr
    New York state virus toll spikes by record 630 deaths in single day, says governor Andrew Cuomo.
    10:01 PM, 4 Apr
    An Indian Air Force personnel who was in the Nizamuddin Area during the Tablighi Markaz congregation has been put under precautionary quarantine by the service. The airman is posted in Delhi
    READ MORE

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X