Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases in India surpass 3,000 mark

New Delhi, Apr 05: The total number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 3,072, with 2,784 active cases and 75 deaths. The government assured there was no need to panic as the rate of spread was less than in many other countries and just "one place" accounted for 30 per cent of detected cases.

Meanwhile, a total of 213 people have been cured and discharged so far .

The total number of Coronavirus cases in the district is 23 including 3 discharged/cured patients: Chief Medical Officer, Ghaziabad 16 people have tested positive for Coronavirus: King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow Except for the Chief Medical Officer of CRPF who tested COVID19 positive &is undergoing treatment, none in the chain ahead have shown any symptoms. However, the DG as a precautionary measure has advised all concerned to restrict their movements and strictly work from home: CRPF 3 more people (contacts of earlier positive cases) in Agra test positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 48: Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Gautam Budh Nagar district rises to 58 including 8 fresh positive cases Impossible to contain COVID-19 in war-torn countries like Libya: UN MP: 3 patients have tested positive for coronavirus in Sendhwa of Barwani. Block Medical Officer says,"they are kin of a 90-year-old person who had died after returning from Saudia Arabia. However, his reports are awaited. We'll collect samples of all people they came in contact with" Maharashtra: Sex workers residing in Nashik’s Bhadrakali are facing a financial crisis due to lockdown, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. They say, "If all citizens of the country are getting help from govt why we should be left behind. Govt should help us too." Rajasthan: A pregnant woman was allegedly denied admission into Janana Hospital, Bharatpur citing her religion.Her husband says,"hospital staff referred us to a hospital in Jaipur as we are Muslims.We didn't even cross Bharatpur, she delivered the child on the way&the baby died" Rajasthan: A pregnant woman was allegedly denied admission into Janana Hospital, Bharatpur citing her religion. Dr. Rupendra Jha, Principal, Janana Hospital, Bharatpur says, "I will able to say something once the investigation is done." Assam: Police have deployed drone cameras in Guwahati to monitor the situation amid lockdown due to #COVID19. MP Gupta, Police Commissioner, Guwahati, says, "we have arrested 75 people and seized around 2000 vehicles for violation of lockdown orders." #CoronaVirusLockDown (4.4) pic.twitter.com/2tbuEu40OQ — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020 Assam: Police have deployed drone cameras in Guwahati to monitor the situation amid lockdown due to COVID19. MP Gupta, Police Commissioner, Guwahati, says, "we have arrested 75 people and seized around 2000 vehicles for violation of lockdown orders." Gujarat: Jyoti CNC, a Rajkot based firm held a successful trial of ventilator 'Dhaman 1' manufactured by them yesterday, in wake of Coronavirus outbreak. The firm will be giving 1000 ventilators free of cost to Gujarat govt. The cost of one ventilator is around Rs 1 lakh. Gujarat: A 61-year-old woman who had tested positive for #Coronavirus passed away in Surat, today. Ajinkya Dhariya, an entrepreneur: This sanitization unit can disinfect 80 sq ft area by 99.99% bacterial reduction in 15 minutes. Within next week we will be installing these sanitization units at a local hospital." #Maharashtra https://t.co/OoGUTaVmsk — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020 Maharashtra: PadCare Labs, a start-up based in Pune developed a sanitization unit to disinfect surface area, in an attempt to fight coronavirus pandemic. Ajinkya Dhariya, an entrepreneur says, "this sanitization unit works on the principle of UV mechanism." Karnataka: Watermelon farmers in Vijayapura are facing difficulties due to Coronavirus Lockdown. They are facing issues in finding buyers and transporting the fruit. Madhya Pradesh: Nahru Khan, a 62-year-man from Mandsaur has developed an automatic sanitization machine and donated it to Indira Gandhi District Hospital. He says, "I made this machine by watching YouTube and completed it in 48 hours. This will benefit many people" I may take it too, will have to talk to my doctors: US President Donald Trump in White House press conference after he announced he requested PM Narendra Modi for more Hydroxychloroquine tablets. Out of 54 samples that were tested, results of 7 are positive for Coronavirus while 47 are negative: Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Turkey coronavirus deaths top 500, Health Minister: AFP news agency France reports 441 new coronavirus deaths, total now 7,560, reports AFP news agency quoting official. Arunachal Police has traced 23 persons who went to #NizamuddinMarkaz, out of which 1 has tested positive for COVID19. We appeal to other persons with travel history to Nizamuddin Markaz in 2020 to voluntarily report to police for screening: R P Upadhyaya, Arunachal Pradesh DGP "The Centre and state governments are leaving no stone unturned in the decisive fight against the COVID-19," Bindal said in a statement. Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajeev Bindal on Saturday alleged that the Tablighi Jamaat members were moving like "human bombs" to thwart efforts of the country to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic. Total number of COVID19 cases across India rises to 3,113: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The Gandhi scion had earlier sent trucks full of wheat and rice for distribution among the locals, he added. Gandhi represented the Amethi Lok Sabha seat since 1999. District unit president of the Congress, Pradeep Singhal said Gandhi has instructed to supply these items especially to those who are in the forefront of the fight against coronavirus. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sent 12,000 sanitizers, 20,000 face masks and 10,000 soaps for distribution among the people of Amethi, a party leader said on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation today with Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon, President of the Government (equivalent to Prime Minister) of Spain. The two leaders discussed the global challenge posed by the COVID19 pandemic New York state virus toll spikes by record 630 deaths in single day, says governor Andrew Cuomo. An Indian Air Force personnel who was in the Nizamuddin Area during the Tablighi Markaz congregation has been put under precautionary quarantine by the service. The airman is posted in Delhi

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.