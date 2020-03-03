Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases in India rises to 873

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 27: The number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 800. 39 fresh cases have been reported from kerala.

    The world wide death toll now has crossed 27,000. The health ministry said that the death toll in India has touched 19.

    Coronavirus LIVE: Death toll in India now at 18

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:52 AM, 28 Mar
    The Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border witnessed huge gatherings as police stopped people from heading to their native places in different districts of Uttar Pradesh.
    10:44 AM, 28 Mar
    Kerala Chief Minister writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about "the action of Karnataka Police which has resulted in blocking of Thalassery-Coorg State Highways-30", and requested PM to intervene in the matter to ensure smooth flow of essential commodities to Kerala.
    10:43 AM, 28 Mar
    Six new coronavirus cases have been reported in Gujarat. The tally is at 53 now say officials.
    10:42 AM, 28 Mar
    An FIR has been filed against the journalist who attended the last press conference by Kamal Nath before he stepped down as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. He had attended the press meet despite his daughter who returned from London being a suspect.
    10:36 AM, 28 Mar
    The spokesman of the government's Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Saturday said that Thailand reported 109 new coronavirus cases and one death, bringing the total to 1,245 infections and 6 deaths.
    10:32 AM, 28 Mar
    Minutes after the state witnessed 159 positive cases, Maharashtra's water resources minister Jayant Patil is expected to hold a Facebook Live at 11 am about coronavirus preparedness.
    10:27 AM, 28 Mar
    Rajasthan Health Department on Saturday said that two new positive cases found in the state after a 23-year-old man in Ajmer, who travelled to Punjab and a 21-year-old woman in Bhilwara were tested positive for coronavirus. Total number of positive cases in the state now rises to 52.
    10:26 AM, 28 Mar
    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held discussions with various chambers regarding industry’s inputs and impacts on the Indian economy during the 21-day coronavirus lockdown.
    9:54 AM, 28 Mar
    The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said that a total number of positive coronavirus cases has increased to 873 (including foreign nationals; 79 people cured/discharged, 19 deaths).
    9:54 AM, 28 Mar
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and appealed Congress leaders, workers and all citizens to help migrants and poor people facing difficulties during the 21-day nationwide lockdown.
    9:22 AM, 28 Mar
    A 29-year-old woman in West Bengal has been booked and arrested for allegedly spreading misinformation on social media about a doctor being infected with COVID-19 in Beleghata, Kolkata.
    9:20 AM, 28 Mar
    Number of cases in United Kingdom has touched 14,543. The death toll now stands at 759.
    9:10 AM, 28 Mar
    China has reported 54 new cases. China says that these are all imported cases.
    9:00 AM, 28 Mar
    The number of coronavirus cases in the US crosses 100,000.
    8:58 AM, 28 Mar
    China's National Health Commission on Saturday said that it has reported 54 new imported coronavirus cases, taking their tally in the last few days to 649, while the death toll in the country has risen to 3,295.
    8:45 AM, 28 Mar
    Donald Trump has said that the US will make 100,000 ventilators in 100 days.
    8:41 AM, 28 Mar
    Maharashtra has witnessed six new cases of novel coronavirus in the state. The total tally has increased to 159.
    8:36 AM, 28 Mar
    The Indian government has planned to double the capacity with 40,000 ventilators.
    8:25 AM, 28 Mar
    On Friday, a top government official had flagged the gaps in screening
    8:14 AM, 28 Mar
    During the nationwide 21-day lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on the Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala and Rajasthan to take stock of situation arised due to coronavirus in their respective states.
    8:11 AM, 28 Mar
    146 new cases have been reported in South Korea. The national tally now stands at 9,478.
    12:30 AM, 28 Mar
    Indian airspace might not be buzzing now but special flights are dotting the sky, with various overseas carriers operating services to ferry foreign nationals stranded in India in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Besides, flights are being operated on domestic routes carrying cargo, including medical equipment, to various places. In the last few days, at least half-a-dozen special flights have been operated by carriers from various countries, including Japan and Russia, from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), according to an airport official.
    12:29 AM, 28 Mar
    Belgium extends coronavirus lockdown to April 18
    12:23 AM, 28 Mar
    Five persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday, taking the total number of such cases in the Union Territory to six, a senior official said. All the patients are part of the same group that returned to Port Blair on March 24, Chief Secretary Chetan Sanghi said. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital here, he added.
    12:06 AM, 28 Mar
    The number of COVID-19 patients in Madhya Pradesh reached 27 after a railway employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, a state health official said.
    12:06 AM, 28 Mar
    Sri Lanka's most sacred Buddhist temple deployed helicopters Friday to sprinkle holy water across the Indian Ocean island in a spiritual offensive against the coronavirus pandemic. The two helicopters sprinkled water that had been blessed during a week-long chanting of special stanzas at the central pilgrim city of Kandy.
    12:05 AM, 28 Mar
    Foreign governments on Friday stepped up operations to evacuate tens of thousands of tourists stranded by the coronavirus pandemic in remote locations across South Asia from Everest base camp to beach hotels in Sri Lanka.
    12:05 AM, 28 Mar
    Legendary athlete Milkha Singh on Friday said his family will donate Rs 2 lakh to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The 'Flying Sikh' called upon people to stay indoors during the lockdown period to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
    12:03 AM, 28 Mar
    A South African couple are to run a marathon on their Dubai balcony to be streamed online as an example of how to beat the coronavirus blues under lockdown. Collin Allin, 41, and wife Hilda aim to cover the 42.2-kilometre (26-mile) distance on their 19-metre (yard) long balcony from 6:00 am on Saturday, a challenge they expect to take between seven and eight hours.
    11:54 PM, 27 Mar
    A software engineer has been arrested for giving a "call" to the people to sneeze in the open and spread coronavirus, police said on Friday. The person identified as Mujeeb Mohammad had made this call in a Facebook post.
