28 Mar, 2020 10:52:23 IST
Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases in India rises to 873
India
New Delhi, Mar 27: The number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 800. 39 fresh cases have been reported from kerala.
The world wide death toll now has crossed 27,000. The health ministry said that the death toll in India has touched 19.
Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:
Huge gathering in Delhi's Ghazipur area near Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border as police stopped people from heading to their native places in different districts of UP. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/fNcQ4hcMbH— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 28, 2020
The Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border witnessed huge gatherings as police stopped people from heading to their native places in different districts of Uttar Pradesh.
Rajasthan Health Department on Saturday said that two new positive cases found in the state after a 23-year-old man in Ajmer, who travelled to Punjab and a 21-year-old woman in Bhilwara were tested positive for coronavirus. Total number of positive cases in the state now rises to 52.
Indian airspace might not be buzzing now but special flights are dotting the sky, with various overseas carriers operating services to ferry foreign nationals stranded in India in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Besides, flights are being operated on domestic routes carrying cargo, including medical equipment, to various places. In the last few days, at least half-a-dozen special flights have been operated by carriers from various countries, including Japan and Russia, from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), according to an airport official.
Five persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday, taking the total number of such cases in the Union Territory to six, a senior official said. All the patients are part of the same group that returned to Port Blair on March 24, Chief Secretary Chetan Sanghi said. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital here, he added.
Sri Lanka's most sacred Buddhist temple deployed helicopters Friday to sprinkle holy water across the Indian Ocean island in a spiritual offensive against the coronavirus pandemic. The two helicopters sprinkled water that had been blessed during a week-long chanting of special stanzas at the central pilgrim city of Kandy.
A South African couple are to run a marathon on their Dubai balcony to be streamed online as an example of how to beat the coronavirus blues under lockdown. Collin Allin, 41, and wife Hilda aim to cover the 42.2-kilometre (26-mile) distance on their 19-metre (yard) long balcony from 6:00 am on Saturday, a challenge they expect to take between seven and eight hours.
