Coronavirus LIVE: Positive cases in India rises to 873

New Delhi, Mar 27: The number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 800. 39 fresh cases have been reported from kerala.

The world wide death toll now has crossed 27,000. The health ministry said that the death toll in India has touched 19.

Huge gathering in Delhi's Ghazipur area near Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border as police stopped people from heading to their native places in different districts of UP. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/fNcQ4hcMbH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 28, 2020 The Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border witnessed huge gatherings as police stopped people from heading to their native places in different districts of Uttar Pradesh. Kerala Chief Minister writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about "the action of Karnataka Police which has resulted in blocking of Thalassery-Coorg State Highways-30", and requested PM to intervene in the matter to ensure smooth flow of essential commodities to Kerala. Six new coronavirus cases have been reported in Gujarat. The tally is at 53 now say officials. An FIR has been filed against the journalist who attended the last press conference by Kamal Nath before he stepped down as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. He had attended the press meet despite his daughter who returned from London being a suspect. The spokesman of the government's Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Saturday said that Thailand reported 109 new coronavirus cases and one death, bringing the total to 1,245 infections and 6 deaths. Minutes after the state witnessed 159 positive cases, Maharashtra's water resources minister Jayant Patil is expected to hold a Facebook Live at 11 am about coronavirus preparedness. Rajasthan Health Department on Saturday said that two new positive cases found in the state after a 23-year-old man in Ajmer, who travelled to Punjab and a 21-year-old woman in Bhilwara were tested positive for coronavirus. Total number of positive cases in the state now rises to 52. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held discussions with various chambers regarding industry’s inputs and impacts on the Indian economy during the 21-day coronavirus lockdown. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said that a total number of positive coronavirus cases has increased to 873 (including foreign nationals; 79 people cured/discharged, 19 deaths). Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and appealed Congress leaders, workers and all citizens to help migrants and poor people facing difficulties during the 21-day nationwide lockdown. A 29-year-old woman in West Bengal has been booked and arrested for allegedly spreading misinformation on social media about a doctor being infected with COVID-19 in Beleghata, Kolkata. Number of cases in United Kingdom has touched 14,543. The death toll now stands at 759. China has reported 54 new cases. China says that these are all imported cases. The number of coronavirus cases in the US crosses 100,000. China's National Health Commission on Saturday said that it has reported 54 new imported coronavirus cases, taking their tally in the last few days to 649, while the death toll in the country has risen to 3,295. Donald Trump has said that the US will make 100,000 ventilators in 100 days. Maharashtra has witnessed six new cases of novel coronavirus in the state. The total tally has increased to 159. The Indian government has planned to double the capacity with 40,000 ventilators. On Friday, a top government official had flagged the gaps in screening During the nationwide 21-day lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on the Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala and Rajasthan to take stock of situation arised due to coronavirus in their respective states. 146 new cases have been reported in South Korea. The national tally now stands at 9,478. Indian airspace might not be buzzing now but special flights are dotting the sky, with various overseas carriers operating services to ferry foreign nationals stranded in India in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Besides, flights are being operated on domestic routes carrying cargo, including medical equipment, to various places. In the last few days, at least half-a-dozen special flights have been operated by carriers from various countries, including Japan and Russia, from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), according to an airport official. Belgium extends coronavirus lockdown to April 18 Five persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday, taking the total number of such cases in the Union Territory to six, a senior official said. All the patients are part of the same group that returned to Port Blair on March 24, Chief Secretary Chetan Sanghi said. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital here, he added. The number of COVID-19 patients in Madhya Pradesh reached 27 after a railway employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, a state health official said. Sri Lanka's most sacred Buddhist temple deployed helicopters Friday to sprinkle holy water across the Indian Ocean island in a spiritual offensive against the coronavirus pandemic. The two helicopters sprinkled water that had been blessed during a week-long chanting of special stanzas at the central pilgrim city of Kandy. Foreign governments on Friday stepped up operations to evacuate tens of thousands of tourists stranded by the coronavirus pandemic in remote locations across South Asia from Everest base camp to beach hotels in Sri Lanka. Legendary athlete Milkha Singh on Friday said his family will donate Rs 2 lakh to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The 'Flying Sikh' called upon people to stay indoors during the lockdown period to prevent the spread of coronavirus. A South African couple are to run a marathon on their Dubai balcony to be streamed online as an example of how to beat the coronavirus blues under lockdown. Collin Allin, 41, and wife Hilda aim to cover the 42.2-kilometre (26-mile) distance on their 19-metre (yard) long balcony from 6:00 am on Saturday, a challenge they expect to take between seven and eight hours. A software engineer has been arrested for giving a "call" to the people to sneeze in the open and spread coronavirus, police said on Friday. The person identified as Mujeeb Mohammad had made this call in a Facebook post.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain calm and do not panic. He also advised people to take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection from the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus. Government launches helpline numbers, Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046 Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com Travel advisory on COVID-19 said, "All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan&S Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan& issued on or before 3 March and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect." In view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease, in supersession of all earlier advisories, the government issued the new travel advisory. Reserve Bank of India has stated that globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of the coronavirus triggering risk-off sentiments. Hotels and tourists sites in Agra have been instructed to inform the office of the Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. India restricted exports of 26 pharma formulations and drugs in the wake of Coronavirus. Jaipur: Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Dept officials over #coronavirus. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". pic.twitter.com/BNusj4Tvnp — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Union Health Ministry held a meeting with the Rajasthan Health Department officials over coronavirus outbreak. RK Singh, ACS Health says, "All the hotels where the Italian tourist stayed are being sanitized. People who came in contact with the infected person, their samples taken". Meanwhile, Telangana government has issued advisory for people amid the outbreak of a positive case of the COVID-19 in the state. Telangana government has also launched a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the virus. Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar: We are also sanitizing the school bus in which the children travelled. https://t.co/y5Ey2iz2Xt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2020 Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said regarding the Noida school that has been closed, "Several schoolmates of children of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi." The Bengaluru techie working in Hyderabad has been quarantined and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, following strict screening protocols. The Civil Aviation Ministry conducts a review meeting with all airports to guide the preparations to prevent the spread of the infection in the country. 40 students of Noida school sent to isolation for 28 days after parent tests positive for Coronavirus. Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, death toll reaches 77. The Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday asked its employees to self-quarantine for 14 days after it came to light that a COVID-19 patient had dined at a restaurant in the hotel on February 28. Health Ministry officials were seen sanitising the hotel, the report said. The hotel management issued a statement saying that it is taking precautionary measures. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) restricts export of 26 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in its revised export policy. Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra said,''Till now not a single person has been affected by #COVID19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him,45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested.'' In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 14th edition of Art Dubai, which was scheduled to be held on March 25-28, has been "postponed" till further notice, organisers announced on Tuesday. In a statement signed by Benedict Floyd, Pablo del Val, and Chloe Vaitsou, the CEO, artistic director, and international director of the fair respectively, a new Dubai-focused programme has been announced in place of the international fair. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene & develop a habit of washing our hands frequently. IndiGo statement: The Coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on Feb 20. All 4 cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation. We're following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines. Navy’s Milan multilateral naval exercise planned to be held from March 18 in Visakhapatnam may be cancelled in view of Coronavirus. Govt has asked Army, Navy and Air Force to be prepared for quarantine facilities for over 2500 suspected cases in coming days. CISF provides sanitisers, gloves and masks to its airport-guarding troops Wuhan closes makeshift hospital as new coronavirus cases in China drop sharply New dates are being worked out for the Milan exercise in which around 40 countries were supposed to participate. 24 people including 3 Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel of South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp for testing of Coronavirus. Their test results will come tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected cases of COVID19 found in the state. All suspected patients have been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing. Haryana Police has issued an advisory instructing its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty police personnel from potential Coronavirus infection by equipping them with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers etc. Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper reported Tuesday, as Italy battles Europe's worst outbreak. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not respond to a request for comment on the report in the Messaggero newspaper.